Reality is sinking in. Maybe even for President Biden, who is fresh off of his latest mega, MAGA Republican rant (what’s the over-under that he even remembers he’s done that before?). So, Biden joined forces Tuesday night with Charlie Crist and Val Demmings in a rally at the Florida Memorial University gym which, if you removed the school’s band members and cheerleaders, would have effectively removed about a quarter of the attendees, for perspective. While there, he once again talked of his success in cutting the deficit (the national debt has already increased by over $4 trillion on his watch amid record deficit spending), the war in Iraq (as opposed to Ukraine) - which is where he once again said his son Beau died (he died in Maryland). The cautionary tale here is that being a pathological liar doesn’t age well. But the other reality which hasn’t sunk in is what’s appearing increasingly likely to happen next week. Republicans winning control of congress. In his speech, before...dozens(?) of people he said it was a fact that Democrats would win two more senate seats and codify Roe. In addition to being so very Catholic of him, apparently, the memo still hasn’t made it to Joe that running an election on whacking as many babies in the whom as possible hasn’t been going so well. Or for that matter that most Americans don’t support abortions past 15-weeks, or even 6-six for that matter. But the biggest reality check for the president is his statement of “fact” regarding the senate. Yesterday marked the first day since July that both the leading prognostication services cited by the political left, 538 and the political right, RealClear Politics...

FLORIDA STATE ・ 8 HOURS AGO