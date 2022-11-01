ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Popculture

Harrison Ford Reportedly Lands Major Marvel Role to Replace Late Actor

Harrison Ford was reportedly chosen to play Thaddeus Ross in the upcoming Marvel movies Thunderbolts and Captain America: New World Order. The role was originally played by the late Oscar-winner William Hurt in The Incredible Hulk, Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War, Avengers: Endgame, and Black Widow. Hurt died on March 13 at age 71 after a long battle with prostate cancer.
TechRadar

New Avatar: The Way of Water trailer proves it could be the best movie of 2022

The official trailer for Avatar: The Way of Water has been released online – and we don't think there'll be a more beautiful film to arrive in theaters for a long time. The latest teaser for the long overdue Avatar sequel reveals a bit more about its family-based drama at the heart of its story. Much like its predecessor, which is the highest-grossing movie of all-time, though, it's Avatar: The Way of Water's awe-inspiring visuals that'll have viewers replaying the trailer until the movie's release later this year.
thedigitalfix.com

New Avatar 2 trailer shows off Pandora’s amazing oceans

The first full-length trailer for Avatar 2 is finally here. The science fiction movie is set over a decade after the events of the first movie, which saw Jake Sully integrate into the world of Pandora and the way of the Na’vi. The action movie, by sci-fi master James...
News Breaking LIVE

Son of Famed Actor Dies at 25

The son of famed actor Tim Roth, has died at 25, according to Variety. The younger Roth’s cause of death was cancer. Cormac was a musician, and Variety notes that he was “talented guitarist, composer and producer.”
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

New ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ trailer features new side of Pandora

20th Century Studios released a new trailer previewing the much-anticipated sequel to the hit movie “Avatar,” featuring a closer look at the oceans of Pandora. The sequel, titled “Avatar: The Way of Water,” will be released in December, 13 years after the original hit movie theaters. The original, released in 2009, is the top-grossing movie of all time, with a lifetime gross of $2,923,905,528, according to IMDbPro’s Box Office Mojo.
Hypebae

Watch the First Official Trailer for 'Avatar: The Way of Water' for a Closer Look Into Jake and Neytiri's Family

The first official trailer of Avatar: Way of Water is here, and it gives viewers a closer look into Jake (Sam Worthington) and Neytiri (Zoe Saldaña)’s family life. While the preview doesn’t give away too many details about the film’s plot, we do know trouble has ensued for the Sully family and their children; war lies ahead. Additionally, the events in the sequel take place more than a decade after the original film, which released in 2009. The film is reportedly over three hours long.
GQMagazine

Damon Lindelof's Star Wars Movie Is a Top Priority at Lucasfilm

Though the Star Wars TV shows have been popping up on Disney+ at an impressive rate, but three years since the last movie, The Rise of Skywalker, there has been some serious uncertainty about where the film side of the franchise is headed. That picture became a little clearer on October 23 when Deadline reported that a new Star Wars film is in the works, to be written by Lost co-showrunner Damon Lindelof, with documentarian and TV-director Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy at the helm.
TVOvermind

Leonardo DiCaprio: 7 Movies He Should Have Won an Oscar For

Leonardo DiCaprio is one of Hollywood’s living legends and has starred in several high-grossing movies. His movies have grossed about $7.2 billion globally, and his name is a box office earner. Yet, Leonardo DiCaprio has only won one Oscar throughout his 33-year acting career. Yes, that’s right; one! It...
Complex

Watch the New Trailer for James Cameron’s ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’

Avatar: The Way of Water, the second entry in James Cameron’s Avatar franchise, received a new trailer on Wednesday ahead of its theatrical debut in December. Cameron’s latest film picks up more than 10 years after the events of the original Avatar, which was released back in 2009 and ultimately broke a slew of box office records.
Gizmodo

Avatar: The Way of Water

The first trailer for James Cameron’s highly anticipated sequel Avatar: The Way of Water was about feeling. It was Cameron reminding the audience what the world of Pandora looks and sounds like. With its second trailer, audiences finally get a taste of the story he’s been gearing up to tell for almost 15 years.
IndieWire

‘Black Panther’ and ‘Avatar’ Sequels to Be Massive, but 2022 Box Office to Fall Short

Theaters underperformed in September and October, and with November and December they have a shot at redemption — or at least, a chance to restore the summer’s momentum. “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” (Disney), opening November 11, is the first of two potential massive hits; Disney’s “Avatar: The Way of Water” on December 16 is the second. We could say that these films may determine the future of the exhibition industry; it could even be more truth than hyperbole. But the larger truth is box office has been, and continues, hanging from tenterhooks: Declining revenue remains a serious issue. October saw about $470...
Hypebae

'Don't Worry Darling' Is Coming to HBO Max

Don’t worry if you weren’t able to catch Don’t Worry Darling in theaters since its premiere in September. The movie will soon be available for streaming via HBO Max next month. Starring Harry Styles and Florence Pugh with direction by Olivia Wilde, the film follows the story...
Hypebae

This Is How Heidi Klum Went to the Bathroom in Her Worm Costume

Heidi Klum‘s viral worm costume — possibly her best Halloween look yet — we can’t help but wonder: How the heck did she use the bathroom that night?. For her famous party on the spooky holiday, the model (literally) wriggled her way in. Speaking with Page Six, the star shared how she planned on going to the bathroom. “That’s going to be tricky… A lot of it has to come off,” she noted all of the prosthetics used on her face and body. “When I gotta go, I’ll have to de-strap and just make it happen somehow.” The Project Runway co-host added, “As Tim Gunn would say, ‘Make it work.’”

