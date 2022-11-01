According to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, an estimated one in five U.S. households — roughly 23 million families — adopted a cat or dog during the pandemic. Now that people are leaving their homes more regularly, whether for work or play, some have wondered if a rise in shelter census counts are due to families returning their newly adopted pets. But a recent SPCA report says data from the first half of 2022 shows that the rate of animals being surrendered by owners is similar to the rate in 2019 and 2021. We spoke with Tamsen Kingry, chief executive officer of the Richmond SPCA, to find out what’s happening locally.

RICHMOND, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO