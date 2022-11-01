ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

richmondmagazine.com

Richmond Food News: Nov. 3-9

Lance Lemon and Kristen Gardner Beal, founders of the delivery service RichWine, have known each other for decades, and for a long time they’ve wanted to open an approachable bottle shop that promises interesting selections and a laid-back atmosphere. The duo plan to unveil Penny’s in the coming months in the former Stoplight Gelato space, serving wine, tapas and, yes, gelato. (Richmond magazine)
RICHMOND, VA
NBC12

Craftsmen's Christmas Classic Art and Craft Festival returns to Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Craftsmen’s Christmas Classic Art & Craft Festival will make a return to Richmond for its 43rd year. Voted as the number one show in Virginia and top 10 in the nation according to Sunshine Artist magazine, the Craftsmen’s Christmas Classic Art & Craft Festival has been deemed the true start of the holiday season.
RICHMOND, VA
24hip-hop.com

Boot Mob Continues to Put Petersburg, Virginia on the Map with "Otta Nothing"

When powerful music forces combine the outcome transcends mythical proportions. Rap group Boot Mob are in a class of their own. They possess the essential elements that make a music collective great, which include quality production, poignant lyrics, and unique personalities. The Petersburg, Virginia based group was formed in 1990 by John “Spot” Harper. The Boot Mob philosophy represents hard work, determination, and the grind.
PETERSBURG, VA
rvahub.com

Downtown YMCA Then and Now

The downtown YMCA has a nice page on the history of the YMCA and specifically the YMCA in Richmond. The Richmond YMCA dedicated its new building at Foushee and Franklin street on June 28, 1942. At the time, it was the most modern Y facility in the nations and the largest in the city’s history.
RICHMOND, VA
richmondmagazine.com

River City Roundup

Happy Halloween! Here’s some of what’s happening in and around the River City this week: the final days of Garden Glow at Maymont, Hops in the Park, a performance from the Richmond Ballet, a ukulele sensation at The Broadberry and the return of the Craftsmen’s Christmas Classic. Enjoy!
RICHMOND, VA
commonwealthtimes.org

Award-winning comedian performs at Richmond comedy club

People gathered at Richmond Funny Bone Comedy Club and Restaurant to enjoy food, drink and a show from Emmy-nominated writer and award winning stand-up comedian Josh Johnson this past weekend. New York Comedy Festival named Johnson New York’s Funniest Comic at Caroline in 2018, according to Richmond Funny Bone’s website....
RICHMOND, VA
nomadlawyer.org

Richmond: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Richmond, Virginia

Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Richmond, Virginia. For visitors, there are many reasons to visit the city of Richmond. Visitors can explore the Civil War-era city, enjoy museums, or explore the citys rich history. In the heart of downtown Richmond, the Valentine Museum offers a wealth of information on the citys past.
RICHMOND, VA
richmondmagazine.com

The Home Stretch

According to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, an estimated one in five U.S. households — roughly 23 million families — adopted a cat or dog during the pandemic. Now that people are leaving their homes more regularly, whether for work or play, some have wondered if a rise in shelter census counts are due to families returning their newly adopted pets. But a recent SPCA report says data from the first half of 2022 shows that the rate of animals being surrendered by owners is similar to the rate in 2019 and 2021. We spoke with Tamsen Kingry, chief executive officer of the Richmond SPCA, to find out what’s happening locally.
RICHMOND, VA
Axios

Richmond's James River Park just got bigger

Richmond's beloved 600-acre park, the James River Park System, is now 3.46 acres bigger. Driving the news: The growth came from a donation by Westover Hills residents Josh and Carrie Belt Rogers of a portion of their property in South Richmond from Westover Hills Boulevard to the Boulevard Bridge to the Capital Region Land Conservancy.
RICHMOND, VA
High School Football PRO

Richmond, November 03 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Armstrong High School football team will have a game with Huguenot High School on November 03, 2022, 15:00:00.
RICHMOND, VA

