A Young Man Is Shot Months After His Sister DisappearsStill UnsolvedDoswell, VA
Richmond Chief of Police Gerald Smith resigns after two yearsMargaret MinnicksRichmond, VA
Virginia Commonwealth University in Richmond, Virginia launches its own beerMargaret MinnicksRichmond, VA
Celebrating Halloween in VirginiaMargaret MinnicksVirginia State
The movie 'Raymond & Ray' was filmed in Richmond, VirginiaMargaret MinnicksRichmond, VA
richmondmagazine.com
Richmond Food News: Nov. 3-9
Lance Lemon and Kristen Gardner Beal, founders of the delivery service RichWine, have known each other for decades, and for a long time they’ve wanted to open an approachable bottle shop that promises interesting selections and a laid-back atmosphere. The duo plan to unveil Penny’s in the coming months in the former Stoplight Gelato space, serving wine, tapas and, yes, gelato. (Richmond magazine)
Black History Museum to host month-long exhibit celebrating Armstrong/Walker Classic legacy
A month-long event celebrating a beloved Richmond tradition will begin on Thursday at the Black History Museum & Cultural Center of Virginia.
NBC12
Craftsmen’s Christmas Classic Art and Craft Festival returns to Richmond
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Craftsmen’s Christmas Classic Art & Craft Festival will make a return to Richmond for its 43rd year. Voted as the number one show in Virginia and top 10 in the nation according to Sunshine Artist magazine, the Craftsmen’s Christmas Classic Art & Craft Festival has been deemed the true start of the holiday season.
Virginia Center Commons has closed. Some shoppers took a piece of the mall home.
Virginia Center Commons mall closed its doors for good this week in Henrico, but not without one last sale.
24hip-hop.com
Boot Mob Continues to Put Petersburg, Virginia on the Map with “Otta Nothing”
When powerful music forces combine the outcome transcends mythical proportions. Rap group Boot Mob are in a class of their own. They possess the essential elements that make a music collective great, which include quality production, poignant lyrics, and unique personalities. The Petersburg, Virginia based group was formed in 1990 by John “Spot” Harper. The Boot Mob philosophy represents hard work, determination, and the grind.
rvahub.com
Downtown YMCA Then and Now
The downtown YMCA has a nice page on the history of the YMCA and specifically the YMCA in Richmond. The Richmond YMCA dedicated its new building at Foushee and Franklin street on June 28, 1942. At the time, it was the most modern Y facility in the nations and the largest in the city’s history.
richmondmagazine.com
River City Roundup
Happy Halloween! Here’s some of what’s happening in and around the River City this week: the final days of Garden Glow at Maymont, Hops in the Park, a performance from the Richmond Ballet, a ukulele sensation at The Broadberry and the return of the Craftsmen’s Christmas Classic. Enjoy!
Mama J’s is expanding with a new Richmond market
Lester Johnson, who owns Mama J’s with his mother Velma Johnson, said the Second Street space will be transformed into Mama J’s Market.
Richmond couple living full-time in RV will soon appear on a reality show
A Richmond couple who travels and lives full-time in their Winnebago has amassed an online following and will soon appear on a reality show.
Richmond councilwoman pulls plan to rename Lee Bridge after criticism over proposed replacement
Plans to rename the Robert E. Lee Memorial Bridge to Belvidere Bridge have been scrapped after opposition over the replacement's link to a plantation mansion in Richmond built by a man who enslaved hundreds of people.
No tricks and all treats: Where Richmonders can go to get their candy fix for Halloween
Ahead of Halloween on Monday, Oct. 31, a number of organizations have started fall festivities early.
commonwealthtimes.org
Award-winning comedian performs at Richmond comedy club
People gathered at Richmond Funny Bone Comedy Club and Restaurant to enjoy food, drink and a show from Emmy-nominated writer and award winning stand-up comedian Josh Johnson this past weekend. New York Comedy Festival named Johnson New York’s Funniest Comic at Caroline in 2018, according to Richmond Funny Bone’s website....
The 'heartwarming' reason a Virginia family goes all out for Halloween
The Dabney family's front yard is jam-packed with hundreds of lights, dozens of Halloween movie characters, and more than 20 different animatronics that move and speak.
nomadlawyer.org
Richmond: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Richmond, Virginia
Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Richmond, Virginia. For visitors, there are many reasons to visit the city of Richmond. Visitors can explore the Civil War-era city, enjoy museums, or explore the citys rich history. In the heart of downtown Richmond, the Valentine Museum offers a wealth of information on the citys past.
richmondmagazine.com
The Home Stretch
According to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, an estimated one in five U.S. households — roughly 23 million families — adopted a cat or dog during the pandemic. Now that people are leaving their homes more regularly, whether for work or play, some have wondered if a rise in shelter census counts are due to families returning their newly adopted pets. But a recent SPCA report says data from the first half of 2022 shows that the rate of animals being surrendered by owners is similar to the rate in 2019 and 2021. We spoke with Tamsen Kingry, chief executive officer of the Richmond SPCA, to find out what’s happening locally.
New stores opening at Williamsburg outlet mall
Just in time for an uptick in holiday shopping, the Williamsburg Premium Outlets has announced the addition of several new stores.
Richmond's James River Park just got bigger
Richmond's beloved 600-acre park, the James River Park System, is now 3.46 acres bigger. Driving the news: The growth came from a donation by Westover Hills residents Josh and Carrie Belt Rogers of a portion of their property in South Richmond from Westover Hills Boulevard to the Boulevard Bridge to the Capital Region Land Conservancy.
Richmond, November 03 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Virginia woman surprises girls with homemade Halloween costumes
Noami, 8, and Haddie, 11, use wheelchairs, and their parents said finding a Halloween costume can sometimes be a challenge.
He wasn't named in alleged mass shooting tip. Does Richmond regret accusing him?
Members of the Richmond Police Department told a federal courtroom that Julio Alvarado-Dubon was not mentioned in a tip from what former Police Chief Gerald Smith called a "hero citizen".
