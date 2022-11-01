ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Jacksonville Daily Record

Jacksonville-based Coastal Construction Products sold to Beacon Building Products

Beacon Building Products announced Nov. 1 it acquired Jacksonville-based Coastal Construction Products. Coastal Construction is one of the largest independent distributors of specialty waterproofing products in the U.S., Beacon said in a news release. Beacon, based in Herndon, Virgina, sells waterproofing products throughout its commercial and residential roofing branches and...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Construction approved for $26 million Park 295 warehouse

With a tenant already signed, Park 295 Building D now is under construction. The city issued a permit Nov. 2 for James R. Vannoy & Sons Construction of Jefferson, North Carolina, to build the 435,943-square-foot shell building in Park 295 Industrial Park at a project cost of $26 million. California-based...
JACKSONVILLE, FL

