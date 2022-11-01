Read full article on original website
Jacksonville Daily Record
Jacksonville-based Coastal Construction Products sold to Beacon Building Products
Beacon Building Products announced Nov. 1 it acquired Jacksonville-based Coastal Construction Products. Coastal Construction is one of the largest independent distributors of specialty waterproofing products in the U.S., Beacon said in a news release. Beacon, based in Herndon, Virgina, sells waterproofing products throughout its commercial and residential roofing branches and...
The impact of rising mortgage rates: Sellers lowering prices and buyers can win concessions
Real estate agents’ cellphones are quieter since the mortgage rate hikes began earlier this year. Depending on which way you look at it, this could be a good thing. Buyers are now able to negotiate closing costs and potentially get a contract price cheaper than the listed price. This...
Construction approved for $26 million Park 295 warehouse
With a tenant already signed, Park 295 Building D now is under construction. The city issued a permit Nov. 2 for James R. Vannoy & Sons Construction of Jefferson, North Carolina, to build the 435,943-square-foot shell building in Park 295 Industrial Park at a project cost of $26 million. California-based...
