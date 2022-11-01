Read full article on original website
Cleveland Ohio: Offering Big City Appeal with Small a Town FeelTMannCleveland, OH
City Council Members Denied 9-Year-Old Saniyah a Secondary Street Named Sign but Vote Yes to a WARD 5 Teen Street SignBrown on ClevelandCleveland, OH
Women’s Basketball No.14 Ohio State rolls Notre Dame College 118-33 in exhibitionThe LanternColumbus, OH
3 Places To Get Fried Chicken in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Looking for a Seafood Boil in Greater Cleveland? You Should Check Out This RestaurantIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
CBS Sports
Judy Coughlin, wife of Super Bowl-winning head coach Tom Coughlin, dies at 77
Judy Coughlin, the wife of legendary Jacksonville Jaguars and New York Giants head coach Tom Coughlin and a pivotal figure in her husband's success in the NFL, died Wednesday morning after a prolonged illness. She was 77. "Judy was a remarkable woman in every way," read a statement by Tom...
CBS Sports
Rams made massive trade offer of two first-round picks for this star player but got shot down, per report
There's no team in the NFL that loves to trade draft picks more than the Los Angeles Rams, and apparently, they tried to trade two big ones away at some point over the past few weeks. According to Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated, the Rams make a massive trade offer...
Yardbarker
Adam Zimmer was found dead in his Twin Cities home
Adam Zimmer, 38, was found dead at his home in the Twin Cities on Halloween. News of the death of the former Minnesota Vikings assistant coach and son of ex-Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer stunned the football world Tuesday as his sister, Corri, confirmed her brother's passing in an emotional Instagram post.
CBS Sports
Bengals offensive analyst Adam Zimmer, son of longtime NFL coach Mike Zimmer, dies at 38
Cincinnati Bengals offensive analyst Adam Zimmer has died, his sister Corri announced Tuesday. Details around Zimmer's death are unclear at this time. Zimmer, 38, had been with the Bengals since late July. He was previously the co-defensive coordinator with the Minnesota Vikings. His NFL coaching career began in 2006 as an assistant linebackers coach with the Saints, with whom he won Super Bowl XLIV.
CBS Sports
Browns' Amari Cooper calls his interception vs. Bengals 'an abomination,' says he'll 'stick to getting open'
Just about everything went right for the Cleveland Browns during their 32-13 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals on Halloween night, but not everything. On the Browns' second possession of the game, head coach Kevin Stefanski dialed up a trick-or-treat play, in which star wideout Amari Cooper would throw a pass off of a reverse. Instead of hitting his intended wideout, Michael Woods II, he threw the ball directly to Bengals safety Vonn Bell.
CBS Sports
Cowboys were reportedly close to acquiring Brandin Cooks; WR appears disgusted about remaining in Houston
Despite being traded three times in his career, Houston Texans wide receiver Brandin Cooks appears to have been hoping to be dealt one more time prior to Tuesday's 4 p.m. ET trade deadline. Cooks was rumored to be one of the deadline's available big-name players despite signing a two-year, $39.8 million extension with the Texans this past offseason. His head coach, Lovie Smith, said via SportsRadio 610 in Houston that Cooks was excused from today's practice for "personal reasons."
CBS Sports
Tom Brady set to become first player in NFL history to reach passing feat that once seemed impossible
Tom Brady has plenty of NFL records to his name: Super Bowl titles. Regular season wins, passing yards, passing touchdowns, and regular season starts are the most notable on his Hall of Fame resume. Now, Brady is set to embark on a feat that seemed impossible for any quarterback in...
CBS Sports
Broncos' Latavius Murray: Role may shrink with Edmonds pickup
Murray and Melvin Gordon could see their opportunities out of the Denver backfield take a hit after the Broncos acquired Chase Edmonds from the Dolphins on Tuesday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. Denver and Miami executed a blockbuster deal ahead of the trade deadline, with Edmonds, a 2023 first-round pick...
CBS Sports
Bills' James Cook: Likely to sit third on depth chart
Cook is expected to head into the Bills' Week 9 game against the Jets as the team's third running back after Buffalo acquired Nyheim Hines from Indianapolis on Tuesday, Michael Giardi of NFL Network reports. Fresh off carrying five times for 35 yards while adding a 41-yard reception in Sunday's...
CBS Sports
Fantasy Football: Top five waiver wire targets to add plus early Week 9 rankings at every position
Week 8 wasn't my best week, I'll admit. I had my first losing week of the season across my 14 managed leagues, going 6-8 -- though I was 4 yards away (or one more Tee Higgins catch) from salvaging a .500 record. I sure wish I had been more aggressive about ranking and acquiring D'Onta Foreman, at least for one week.
CBS Sports
Browns' Nick Chubb: Tops century mark with two TDs
Chubb rushed 23 times for 101 yards and two touchdowns in Monday's 32-13 win over the Bengals. He also caught his only target for three yards and ran in a two-point conversion. Chubb found the end zone from three yards out on a direct snap to get the scoring started...
CBS Sports
Bills' Matt Milano: Dealing with injury
Milano suffered an oblique injury in Monday night's win over the Packers, according to head coach Sean McDermott, Maddy Glab of the Bills' official site reports. Milano was able to play 100 percent of the team's defensive snaps in the contest, and he walked away with five tackles, a pass defensed and an interception. However, he apparently picked up the injury at some point during the game, which will need further evaluation before determining the extent of it.
CBS Sports
Dolphins' Byron Jones: Remains on PUP list
Jones (Achilles) won't be activated ahead of Week 9, Marcel Louis-Jacques of ESPN.com reports. Jones will miss a ninth straight game to start the season while he rehabs from offseason Achilles surgery. It's unclear when he'll return to practice, but it's starting to appear like he may be in danger of missing the entire campaign.
CBS Sports
Vikings' Irv Smith: Set to miss 8-to-10 weeks
Smith is in line to miss 8-to-10 weeks as a result of the high-ankle sprain that he sustained during Sunday's win against the Cardinals, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. With such a lengthy recovery timeline, Smith inevitably will be placed on injured reserve by the Vikings, who replaced him by trading for T.J. Hockenson on Tuesday. The timing perhaps was fortuitous for the team, but Smith himself now will be hard-pressed to see action before the end of the regular season. While he is sidelined, Hockenson and Johnny Mundt will be Minnesota's tight ends for the foreseeable future, although the latter is primarily a blocker.
CBS Sports
Bengals' Chidobe Awuzie: ACL tear confirmed, out for season
Awuzie suffered a torn ACL during Monday's loss to the Browns and will miss the remainder of the 2022 campaign, Kelsey Conway of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports. Awuize has been the Bengals' top cornerback over the last two seasons, so his absence will be a huge blow to Cincinnati's defense. With Awuize no longer in the picture, Mike Hilton, Tre Flowers and Cam Taylor-Britt are all candidates for increased roles opposite of Eli Apple (hamstring).
CBS Sports
Seahawks release Sidney Jones after reportedly trying to trade veteran cornerback before deadline
The Seattle Seahawks made news shortly after Tuesday's NFL's trade deadline had expired. The team released cornerback Sidney Jones, who had been the subject of trade rumors leading up to the deadline. Jones was released after Seattle had unsuccessfully tried to trade him before the deadline, according to NFL Media.
CBS Sports
Broncos' Melvin Gordon: Remains starting running back
GM George Paton said Tuesday that Gordon still is the Broncos' starting running back, despite the Broncos acquiring Chase Edmonds in the Bradley Chubb trade with the Dolphins, Zac Stevens of TheDNVR.com reports. Since Javonte Williams went down with a torn ACL in Week 4, Gordon has seen at least...
CBS Sports
49ers' Elijah Mitchell: Aiming to play in Week 10
Mitchell (knee) is seeking to return to action in Week 10 against the Chargers, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports. Mitchell has been sidelined since spraining the MCL in his right knee in the season opener. Since then, the 49ers rode Jeff Wilson in the backfield until the recent acquisition of Christian McCaffrey. After two games with McCaffrey on the roster and Mitchell getting healthier by the week, the team opted to deal Wilson to the Dolphins, paving the way for Mitchell to be the No. 2 running back once he's healthy. In that regard, he'll have the benefit of a Week 9 bye. How he fares on the field next week, assuming he does get designated to return from IR, will determine whether or not he joins McCaffrey as an RB option for coach Kyle Shanahan in Week 10.
CBS Sports
Browns' Sione Takitaki: Records season-high tackles
Takitaki had a season-high 13 tackles, a sack and forced a fumble in Monday's 32-13 win over the Bengals in Week 8. Takitaki was part of a Browns' defense that finally looked like the unit it was projected to be in the preseason. He was on the field for a season-high 84-percent of the snaps and has 21 tackles over the last two weeks.
CBS Sports
Bears' Cody Whitehair: Returns to practice Wednesday
Chicago designated Whitehair (knee) to return from injured reserve Wednesday, Aaron Wilson of ProFootballNetwork.com reports. Whitehair missed the minimum four games while on IR due to a knee injury and returned to practice Wednesday, opening a 21-day window for him to be added to the active roster. However, if he isn't activated within that timeframe, he'll revert back to IR for the remainder of the campaign.
