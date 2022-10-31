Read full article on original website
Raleigh, North Carolina Community Desperately Searching For Beloved Man Who Sells Flowers On The Street, "Mr. Noble"
Homecoming and a tough opponent for NCCU
Cary Academy is Ranked #1 Private School in North Carolina
This Suburb Was Named the Best Place To Live in North Carolina
Transformation begins on the future Milner Commons
goduke.com
Rader Turning in Impressive Rookie Campaign
DURHAM -- Before even finishing her first collegiate season, it is clear thatKat Rader is one of the best scorers in the nation. The freshman forward came into her rookie season at Duke as the No. 5 prospect in her class and has made an immediate impact. Rader has made...
goduke.com
Blue Devils Defeat Fayetteville State, 82-45, in Exhibition
DURHAM – No. 7 Duke took to the court for the first time in 2022-23, defeating Fayetteville State, 82-45 in an exhibition game at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Jacob Grandison led the Blue Devils in scoring with 17 points, while Mark Mitchell and Ryan Young spearheaded Duke's efforts on the boards with six apiece.
goduke.com
Duke Softball Announces 2023 Schedule
DURHAM – Head coach Marissa Young and the Duke softball program announced its 2023 spring schedule on Wednesday. The schedule consists of 51 regular season games, before the postseason begins in mid-May. The Blue Devils will play across four months and six states, facing 12 teams that made NCAA Tournament appearances last season.
goduke.com
Duke Travels to Virginia Tech, Wake Forest
DURHAM – The Duke volleyball team is set for another ACC road weekend at Virginia Tech and Wake Forest. The Blue Devils will battle the Hokies Friday at 6 p.m., on ACC Network before a Sunday 1 p.m., contest in Winston-Salem. Sunday's match will be available on ACCNX. LAST...
goduke.com
Blue Devils Set to Host South Carolina on Friday
DURHAM – The Duke swimming and diving program returns home to the Taishoff Aquatics Center on Friday evening, hosting South Carolina. The meet is set to begin with diving at 4 p.m. and swimming at 5 p.m. The Blue Devils' women enter the meet at 2-0 on the year, most recently defeating UNCW 187-107 on Oct. 29. The Duke men picked up their first victory of the season, improving to 1-1, defeating the Seahawks, 181-110 last Saturday.
cbs17
Duke basketball coach discusses scrimmage win
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Duke tuned up for its season opener on Monday with an 82-45 exhibition win over Fayetteville St. After the game head coach Jon Scheyer met with the media. What is the status of his two, injured star freshmen? What were his thoughts on his teams performance against the Broncos?
goduke.com
Duke Falls to Wake Forest in ACC Quarterfinals
DURHAM – Wake Forest scored with 1:07 left in the first half and held off a Blue Devil flurry of shots down the stretch to capture a 1-0 victory over Duke in the 2022 ACC Field Hockey quarterfinal. The eighth-ranked Demon Deacons advance to the semifinals Nov. 2. Duke...
What we learned about Duke basketball in exhibition win ahead of Monday season opener
After falling to No. 3 Houston in a scrimmage last Saturday, the No. 7-ranked Blue Devils shot better and defended more effectively Wednesday night at Cameron as they beat Fayetteville State, 82-45.
Homecoming and a tough opponent for NCCU
The SWAC’s Jackson State and the SIAC’s Benedict College held up their end to remain undefeated, but Virginia Union fell to Chowan. A win over Elizabeth City State this weekend and the Hawks are headed to their first CIAA Football Championship Game. The Panthers, meanwhile, can ill afford another loss. They travel to rival Virginia State.
Ryan Young says Duke's length will be a problem
Ryan Young was in the starting lineup for Duke on Wednesday night in the team's first and only public exhibition game. What position he was playing is anyone's best guess. Kyle Filipowski, a true 7-footer, was in the center for the opening tip, but he played more of a stretch four offensively on the perimeter. Young, a 6'10" graduate transfer from Northwestern, is listed as a center on the roster and spent most of his time on the blocks.
Coach K Makes Honest But Surprising Admission About Coaching
The former Duke coach retired after the 2021–22 season after 47 years of coaching college basketball.
goduke.com
No. 7 Duke Welcomes Fayetteville State in Exhibition
The seventh-ranked Duke men's basketball team plays its lone exhibition game on Wednesday by welcoming Fayetteville State to Cameron Indoor Stadium. In preparation for the 2022-23 season, the Blue Devils also played a closed scrimmage at preseason-No. 3 Houston on Oct. 28. Duke opens the regular season on Monday, Nov....
NC State football offers Monroe sophomore Jordan Young
Monroe, N.C. — Monroe sophomore wide receiver/defensive back Jordan Young has reported an offer from N.C. State's football program. It is Young's first offer from a school at any collegiate level. Young told HighSchoolOT that NC State is recruiting him for both wide receiver and free safety. Young has...
nsjonline.com
College Basketball Preview: Moton has NC Central poised to return to top of MEAC
Coach LaVelle Moton enters his 14th season at NCCU with a 228-172 record. Following a rough start to last season, the Eagles won 10 of their final 16 games and finished in third place in the MEAC. 2021-22 record: 16-15 (8-5 MEAC) Top players: Junior guard Justin Wright returns after...
goduke.com
Bilas Named to SoCal Basketball Hall of Fame
DURHAM – Duke men's basketball great Jay Bilas has been named one of 17 individuals to be inducted in the 2022 class of the Southern California Basketball Hall of Fame (SCBBHOF), the organization has announced. Bilas joins former Duke women's basketball player Nicole Erickson, along with 15 others in...
Raleigh News & Observer
Exclusive: ESPN’s Jay Bilas on hoops, Duke-UNC and tangling with Barney the Dinosaur
Jay Bilas, ESPN’s leading college basketball analyst, is this week’s interview subject for “Sports Legends of the Carolinas.”. In many ways the conscience of college basketball, Bilas has long advocated that college athletes be paid for their labor and has harshly criticized NCAA leadership. Bilas also is a former Duke basketball player who started for the 1986 Blue Devils team that made it to the NCAA final before losing to Louisville.
goduke.com
Beck, Morra Set for ITA National Fall Championship
SAN DIEGO, Calif. – The Duke women's tennis duo of Chloe Beck and Cameron Morra are set to open action in the Intercollegiate Tennis Association (ITA) National Fall Championship, which will be contested at the Barnes Tennis Center Nov. 2-6 in San Diego, Calif. A product of Watkinsville, Ga.,...
Rocky Mount Prep forfeits first round football game vs. Southside
Rocky Mount, N.C. — The NCHSAA has confirmed to HighSchoolOT that Rocky Mount Prep has ended its season by forfeiting its round one game vs. Southside. This was going to be 27 vs. 6 game in the 1A East, with Southside being the higher of the two. The forfeit came in after the brackets were finalized. The news was first reported by Brian North of WCTI-TV.
WRAL
NC State takes a day off after 3 student suicides
Thursday, Nov. 3 is Wellness Day at North Carolina State University. No classes, assignments or exams are scheduled. Instead, students are encourages to take a break, focus on their health or participate in free Wellness Day activities. Thursday, Nov. 3 is Wellness Day at North Carolina State University. No classes,...
Roxboro, November 02 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Roxboro. The Chatham Charter School basketball team will have a game with Roxboro Community High School on November 02, 2022, 13:30:00. The Chatham Charter School basketball team will have a game with Roxboro Community High School on November 02, 2022, 15:00:00.
