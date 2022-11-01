Read full article on original website
kmvt
Area volleyball players shine at All-Star matches
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The District 4 All-Star volleyball teams took the floor Tuesday night at Twin Falls High School. The event gave area seniors a final farewell to prep volleyball.
kmvt
CSI men’s basketball cruises to win in season-opener against Central Arizona
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The No. 17 College of Southern Idaho men’s basketball team started their season Wednesday night with a win. Rob Whaley had a team-high 16 points for the Golden Eagles. Hasan Abdul-Hakim and Britton Berrett added 14 points. CSI is back in action Thursday...
kmvt
CSI women’s basketball wants to get back to the National Tournament for the third straight year
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The College of Southern Idaho (CSI) women’s basketball program is coming off a 30-win season, a conference title, and a National Tournament appearance. That pedigree is part of why CSI comes into this season as the number 10 team in the country. This...
kmvt
Raft River, Castleford grab playoff-opening wins
MALTA, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Raft River Trojans won their 1A DI play-in game Saturday to advance to the 1A DI quarterfinals. The Trojans will play two-seed Grace at Holt Arena this Saturday at 6:30 p.m. 1A DII PLAYOFFS. Castleford 56, Clark Fork 0. The Wolves will travel to...
kmvt
Injured Buhl Firefighter returns home after months of recovery in Utah hospital
BUHL, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — After two months, injured Buhl Firefighter Jared Nebeker has returned home. Nebeker was injured in a horrific motorcycle accident back in late August and since then, he and his wife have been at the University of Utah Hospital, where he underwent multiple surgeries and rehabilitation.
kmvt
29 unclaimed remains laid to rest in Twin Falls County
FILER, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Twin Falls County Coroner’s Office has been taking care of the remains of 29 unclaimed people, and on Wednesday they were given a final resting place. When the Filer Cemetery became a Maintenance District in 2018, the cemetery dedicated one section to people...
kmvt
Twin Falls restaurant hosts Drag Brunch and Bingo
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — On Sunday Yellow Brick Café hosted a drag brunch and bingo, an all-ages event with drag queen performances accompanied by bingo and a bite. Events like these have been under the spotlight across the country, and here in Idaho, there is even some talk of legislation seeking to limit or eliminate performances like these altogether.
kmvt
Second daily flights out of Magic Valley Regional Airport starts this week
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Beginning Tuesday, the Magic Valley Regional Airport now has two flights a day, both arriving and departing. For the better part of 2022, the airport has only had one flight, but now there will be an early morning flight, and an afternoon flight. According...
kmvt
Behind the Business: Tommy’s Express Car Wash
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Two years ago, the Vanderpoel family was working in ag. However, they had bigger dreams than that. “It was actually a lifelong dream of my husband’s to open and start a carwash and diversify and do something different,” said Carollen Vanderpoel, the co-owner of Tommy’s Express Twin Falls.
kmvt
Nordin, Vernon
BURLEY—Vernon Eugene Nordin, an 87-year-old Burley resident, passed away Thursday, October 27, 2022, at Parke View Rehabilitation and Care, in Burley. Vernon was the fifth of seven children born to Earl and Oma Nordin in London, Arkansas. Vernon married Colleen Hambrick in Fresno, California, on December12, 1955. They were married for 51 years before her passing in 2007. Their only wedding picture had the tops of their heads cutoff while they were cutting the cake. They had four children together: Nancy (Randy) Korb of Burley, Gwen (Mike) Hayden of American Falls/Raft River, Robert Nordin of Boise, David (Jitka) Nordin of Avondale, Ariz. He loved to go fishing with his kids and grandkids and take trips to Jackpot with the “Boys”.
kmvt
Sullivan, Michael
JEROME—Michael “Mike” Sullivan, 69, passed peacefully at his home in Jerome, ID, on Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022. Born to Paul and Sheila Kelton Sullivan in Rupert, Idaho on February 24, 1953. Mike attended St. Nicholas Catholic School in Rupert and graduated from Jerome High School in 1971.
kmvt
Routine water-line maintenance causes multiple alarms to trigger in Twin Falls on Tuesday
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Twin Falls Fire Department had its hands full Tuesday morning as a water line issue triggered alarms at several businesses. According to Battalion Chief, Mitchell Brooks, the city’s water department was flushing a line, that triggered the water flow sensor around 11 a.m.
kmvt
The Buhl School District is looking at a four-day week, is seeking public input
BUHL, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Buhl School District is looking into the possibility of a four-day school week. The superintendent for the Buhl School District says that the school board gets a lot of questions regarding a four-day school week, and they decided to investigate what that would mean for the district. Some of the reasons are because of teacher retention and recruitment.
Hansen Man and Juvenile Killed in Crash Near Lava Hot Springs
LAVA HOT SPRINGS, Idaho (KLIX)-A 58-year-old Magic Valley man and a juvenile died in a two-vehicle crash Monday afternoon near Lava Hot Springs. According to Idaho State Police, emergency crews responded at around 12:10 p.m. on U.S. Highway 30 just west of Lava Hot Springs where a Cadillac STS and Chevrolet Cruze crashed. The Bannock County Coroner Torey Danner identified the 58-year-old male passenger of the Cadillac as Darrel Lee Lewis of Hansen, and the female juvenile passenger in the Chevrolet was a 16-year-old from Downey. The 60-year-old man of Hansen driving the Cadillac was taken to an area hospital. The juvenile female driver of the Chevrolet was also hospitalized. ISP said the Chevrolet had crossed the center line and hit the Cadillac. Neither juvenile had been wearing a seat belt. Traffic was slowed for more than three hours on the highway. The Bannock County Sheriff's Office, Bannock County Search and Rescue, Bannock County Ambulance and Idaho Transportation Department assisted with the crash.
kmvt
Idaho School for the Deaf and Blind gives students a magical experience for Halloween
GOODING, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — In celebration of Halloween, The Idaho School for the Deaf and Blind turned their library into a magical world for a day. Hogwarts comes to Gooding, as the librarian says there are many similarities between Hogwarts and the Idaho School for the Deaf and Blind.
kmvt
Conservatives face off in Twin Falls state senate race
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —The Midterm Elections are about a week away, and here in Twin Falls voters will have a choice between two conservative candidates in the District 25 State Senate race, but only one of them is running as a registered Republican. Twin Falls Eastside Baptist Church...
kmvt
2 killed following vehicle collision in eastern Idaho on Monday
BANNOCK COUNTY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Idaho State Police in eastern Idaho is investigating a vehicle collision that occurred on Monday, October 31st, on US30, just west of Lava Hot Springs. A 60-year-old male, from Hansen, and a 58-year-old passenger, also from Hansen, were driving eastbound on US30 in 2008...
kmvt
Twin Falls Juvenile Courts to move to new location
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Twin Falls County has been working to streamline the juvenile justice system in the area and that plan is finally coming to fruition. Earlier this year, the juvenile detention facility was moved over to the County West building, but the juvenile court was still located on Wright Avenue.
kmvt
Twin Falls County hosts town-hall meeting to discuss election integrity
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — With the election less than a week away, Twin Falls County officials took the opportunity to host a town-hall style meeting to discuss the overall integrity of the November 8th election. Twin Falls County Commissioner Don Hall, County Clerk Kristina Glascock, and District 24...
idahobusinessreview.com
Idaho Land Board bought the farm
The Idaho Land Board just bought the farm. To be exact, the Land Board approved the $6 million purchase of the land for the University of Idaho’s yet-to-be-built Center for Agriculture, Food and the Environment (CAFE). The property is 638 agricultural acres 19 miles north of Rupert, just two acres shy of an entire section. ...
