FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Green Cove Springs woman arrested after assaulting mother, vandalizing home, deputies sayZoey FieldsGreen Cove Springs, FL
Orange Park considers increasing speed limit in residential areasJulie MorganOrange Park, FL
Clay County District Schools announce Principal, Assistant Principal of the yearZoey FieldsClay County, FL
What is not working? Clay County holds community walk to survey area of Wells RoadZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Bean leads Holloway in race for District 4 congressional seat: UNF pollDon JohnsonClay County, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record
Pro Bono: Ask-A-Lawyer will return Nov. 19
Aaron Irving | Jacksonville Area Legal Aid pro bono director. Since the pandemic, the pro bono department at Jacksonville Area Legal Aid has been limited in what clinics we could offer, but we are bringing in-person clinics and events back to the community. While many of our clinics continued thanks...
Jacksonville Daily Record
‘We cannot allow the hateful rhetoric of a few to overshadow all the good our city has to offer’
Northeast Florida business leaders know the antisemitic messages displayed over the weekend during the annual Georgia-Florida college football game is not a good look for Jacksonville. Banners displayed Oct. 29 on an Interstate 10 overpass and the Arlington Expressway and scrolling projections Oct. 30 on TIAA Bank Field and a...
Jacksonville Daily Record
Pro Bono: Giving thanks all month long
S we move into the holiday season, it is a good time to reflect on our individual bounties, our successes and failures and to build inspiration for the new year. I am grateful for my family and friends who lovingly put up with me and all of my silliness, including my recent obsession with camping.
Jacksonville Daily Record
Office Evolution building-out in Brooklyn
The city issued a permit Oct. 31 for Bent Construction LLC to build-out space for Office Evolution on the ground floor at 245 Riverside Ave. at a job cost of almost $1 million. Office Evolution is a franchise that offers coworking space, private offices, meeting rooms, virtual offices and business...
Jacksonville Daily Record
Jewish Federation, Miller families announce $1 million match fund to combat antisemitism
The Jewish Federation & Foundation of Northeast Florida announced Nov. 2 that local executive David Miller and the Miller families have established a $1 million fundraising match to address antisemitism in the Jacksonville area. The organization announced the Miller families created the Together Strong Community Fund after the recent string...
Jacksonville Daily Record
Top commercial sales of the week
14011 Beach, 1906 Southside, 7855 Argyle Forest and 10250 Normandy boulevards, Jacksonville. Buyer: Coastal Regions Healthcare Portfolio One LLC. Buyer: Coastal Regions Healthcare Portfolio One LLC. Seller: 1205 Monument Road LLC. CLAY. $4,759,542. 1821 Blanding Blvd., Middleburg. Type: Medical office. Parcel size: 2.12 acres. Building size: 15,963 square feet. Buyer:...
Jacksonville Daily Record
TIAA Bank being sold, will be renamed
TIAA announced Nov. 3 it is selling its Jacksonville-based bank to a group of investment funds to focus on its retirement and asset management businesses. The company said TIAA Bank will remain headquartered in Jacksonville and operate under a new name, which will be announced when the deal closes. TIAA’s...
Jacksonville Daily Record
The potential pitfalls of a home septic tank
If you are shopping for a house, make sure you have an up-to-date property line survey and you understand the ins and outs of septic tanks. A recent homebuyer in Empire Point had to learn the hard way the difficulty and costs of replacing the septic tank in her yard.
Jacksonville Daily Record
Chipotle wants to build in Baymeadows
The city is reviewing a permit application to build a structure for lease to Chipotle Mexican Grill at 9172 Baymeadows Road at southwest Baymeadows Road and Western Way. The estimated $350,000 project comprises a 2,325-square-foot building and drive-thru on an acre. Florida Retail Group LLC of Neptune Beach is the...
Jacksonville Daily Record
On the Bench: Duval County Judge Rhonda Peoples-Waters
I am from Selma, Alabama, which is well-known for its place in history related to voting rights for African Americans. Early in my life, from my daily surroundings, I learned the power of the justice system. I initially wanted to be an FBI agent and then got some amazing offers...
Jacksonville Daily Record
Higher prices boost Kraft Heinz Co. sales
While inflation may deter purchases of other items, The Kraft Heinz Co. reported third-quarter earnings demonstrating higher prices aren’t keeping most consumers from buying groceries. The food products giant offers a variety of goods including Maxwell House coffee made in Jacksonville. But while company officials highlighted several iconic Kraft...
Jacksonville Daily Record
JaxPort receives $23.5 million federal grant for conversion investments
The Jacksonville Port Authority announced Oct. 31 it received a $23.5 million federal grant to fund part of the port’s $47 million program to reduce emissions in cargo handling. The money is from the U.S. Department of Transportation Maritime Administration’s Port Infrastructure Development Program. The project is focused...
Jacksonville Daily Record
Commentary: Duval County’s Veterans Treatment Court is succeeding
Veterans Treatment Court is a diversionary court, but unlike most other courts, VTC is non-adversarial. In my five years as the presiding judge over the Duval County VTC program, it is one of the most rewarding things I have been involved with in my career. Our mission in VTC is...
Jacksonville Daily Record
Development Today
Sawyer’s Preserve, 436 Terabithia Way, contractor is Crown Pool Cleaning Inc., install swimming pool, $192,500. Oak Hammock Apartments, 500 Acme St., contractor is Renewal Construction Services LLC, eight permits for window, door and siding replacements, $736,000. Hotel, Motel, Dormitory. WoodSpring Suites, 3425 Saland Way, contractor is Poag Brothers General...
Jacksonville Daily Record
Plans show Publix to raze and rebuild at Harbour Place
Publix Super Markets Inc. intends to raze and rebuild its store in Harbour Place Shopping Center near Queen’s Harbour Yacht & Country Club west of the Intracoastal Waterway. Campo Engineering Inc. of Tampa filed civil engineering plans with the city Oct. 28 to remove the existing 54,831-square-foot Publix store and a metal building and build a new supermarket at 13170 Atlantic Blvd., at Atlantic and Hodges boulevards.
Jacksonville Daily Record
Construction approved for $26 million Park 295 warehouse
With a tenant already signed, Park 295 Building D now is under construction. The city issued a permit Nov. 2 for James R. Vannoy & Sons Construction of Jefferson, North Carolina, to build the 435,943-square-foot shell building in Park 295 Industrial Park at a project cost of $26 million. California-based...
Jacksonville Daily Record
Jacksonville-based Coastal Construction Products sold to Beacon Building Products
Beacon Building Products announced Nov. 1 it acquired Jacksonville-based Coastal Construction Products. Coastal Construction is one of the largest independent distributors of specialty waterproofing products in the U.S., Beacon said in a news release. Beacon, based in Herndon, Virgina, sells waterproofing products throughout its commercial and residential roofing branches and...
Jacksonville Daily Record
The Cove at Atlantic Beach apartments sell for almost $27.3 million
The Cove at Atlantic Beach apartments at 2160 Mayport Road in Atlantic Beach sold Oct. 26 for almost $27.29 million. PAC-2160 Mayport LP of Miami Beach sold the property to Puckett Properties LLC and The Cove at Atlantic Beach LLC. They are associated with Link Real Estate Group of Columbus,...
