southcountypublications.net
SHG ousts Bullets in sectional final
The Sacred Heart-Griffin Cyclones soccer team scored all three goals in the second half Saturday to defeat Williamsville 5-2 at a very windy Class 1A North Mac Sectional final. “We were more of the aggressor early on, but we came out a little flat in the second half,” said WHS...
edglentoday.com
Area Football Teams To Play IHSA Second Round Playoff Games Saturday, Tigers Host Loyola At 1, Shells Host Undefeated Prairie Central At 2
BLOOMINGTON - Edwardsville will host their second-round Class 8A game against Wilmette Loyola Academy in the afternoon, while Collinsville goes on the road in the evening, Roxana plays at home in the afternoon and East St. Louis goes on the road, also in the afternoon, as the remaining Metro-East football teams will be playing on Saturday as the IHSA announced dates and times for the second round football playoff games to be played this weekend around the state.
southcountypublications.net
Riverton board agrees to contract with country band Parmalee for sesquicentennial performance
The Riverton Village Board approved a contract with country music band Parmalee to perform at the sesquicentennial celebration next summer at a short special meeting Monday night. Parmalee will perform July 29, the last of a three-day event at the Field of Dreams. Mayor Tom Rader said the village had...
WAND TV
Plane that crashed on golf course originated in Taylorville
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WAND) — Four people were injured when a single-engine plane crashed on the Helfrich Golf Course in Evansville, Indiana on Sunday afternoon. The Piper PA-32R took off from Taylorville, IL and was en route to Gallatin, Tennessee. According to preliminary reports from the FAA, two adults and two children were on board when the plane went down.
southcountypublications.net
Sharon Stroisch
Sharon Elaine Stroisch, 71, of Riverton, passed away on Friday, October 21, 2022 at Jacksonville Skilled Nursing and Rehab. She was born July 16, 1951, in Jacksonville, the daughter of Leroy and Marjorie (Ralston) Riley. She married Thomas D. Stroisch August 28, 1998, and he preceded her in death April 27, 2018.
southcountypublications.net
Mark Caselton
Mark A. “Boot” Caselton, 90, of Springfield, passed away peacefully Oct. 13, 2022, at Carriage Crossing Senior Living in Rochester. Mark was born Feb. 4, 1932, in White Hall, the son of Peter C. and Freda M. Fischer Caselton. He married the love of his life, Rosemary Sinclair, May 9, 1959, at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Jerseyville. He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Rosemary, in 1989; three brothers, Paul Caselton, Earl Caselton and Jude Caselton; three sisters, Sister Ena Caselton, Joan Hacker and Meta McCarthy; two grandchildren, Ian Caselton and Andrew Caselton; and a son-in-law, Mark Zolecki.
1043theparty.com
Land of Lincoln Credit Union Announces Promotions
Decatur, Illinois, October 28th, 2022– Land of Lincoln Credit Union (LLCU) announces the following recent managerial promotions: Jeff Drake is named Assistant Vice President of Mortgage Lending, Brittni Stout is named Assistant Vice President of Compliance, Lynda Bockewitz is named Assistant Vice President of Indirect Lending, Alicia Leonard is named Collections Manager, and Bethanie Hogan is named Mortgage Processing Manager.
New revitalization project in Decatur
Decatur is using its $11,000,000 in American Rescue Plan money to pay for other resources. They include the Small Improvement Program which helps people in low to moderate income neighborhoods with small home repairs, up to $15,000. Another is the Great Streets, Great Neighborhoods initiative.
WCIA
Two killed on I-55 in Sangamon County Sunday evening
Illinois State Police say three vehicles were involved in a crash that left two people dead. The crash happened on I-55 at Exit 82 near IL 104 between Auburn and Pawnee. Police say the preliminary investigation says a tractor trailer truck was driving northbound on I-55 and crossed the median, coming into the southbound lanes facing the wrong direction.
Magic 95.1
Illinois cattle farmers get creative to tackle high feed costs
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (IRN) — The cost of hay and cattle feed is up 35% over the past year, and Illinois cattle farmers are coping by thinking outside the box when it comes to livestock feed. Cattle producers have always been good at coming up with creative ways to keep...
25newsnow.com
Green Gables rebuild clears government hurdle
MCLEAN COUNTY (25 News Now) - A popular McLean County restaurant that burned down in a devastating fire last May is a step closer to opening again at the same location near Lake Bloomington, north of the Twin Cities. Green Gables’ owners Kyle and Amy Tague won approval for their...
Central Illinois Proud
Carle Health to take over UnityPoint Health Central Illinois
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Carle Health has signed a strategic affiliation agreement with UnityPoint Health – Central Illinois and UnityPoint Health to replace UnityPoint Health as the parent organization of the Central Illinois hospital systems. UnityPoint Health – Central Illinois includes Methodist, Proctor, and Pekin hospitals, affiliated clinics,...
newschannel20.com
Police: Man arrested for headbutting gas station employee
SHELBYVILLE, Ill. (WICS) — A man is facing charges of aggravated battery and criminal property damage following an incident on Friday with a gas station employee. We're told that Brent Phegley, 44, of Shelbyville, insulted an employee of Moto Mart located on Main Street in Shelbyville. Officials say Phegley...
1470 WMBD
Supply chain concerns compound for Central Illinois farmers
PEORIA, Ill. — There remain significant supply chain concerns for many central Illinois farmers and agricultural producers. A combination of ongoing high fuel prices as well as uncertainty with a railroad worker labor dispute and climate concerns have come together to create considerable headaches. Mark Gebhardt with the Illinois...
Illinois 13th district candidates talk inflation, abortion, other issues ahead of Election Day
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) – With the election just a week away, the candidates for Illinois’ 13th congressional district, which includes parts of Springfield, Decatur, Champaign, and Urbana, are feeling confident about their chances of winning. “I’m feeling really good about the race,” Democratic candidate Nikki Budzinski said. “We’ve been working really hard traveling throughout the […]
Madison County spending tens of millions in ARPA funds
Madison County officials have finally decided how to spend the $51 million provided by the federal government.
fordcountychronicle.com
City investigating use of eminent domain to acquire eyesore property
PAXTON — The city is investigating whether it could use its eminent domain powers to acquire and redevelop an eyesore property containing a rundown single-family home at 404 S. Market St. in the city’s tax-increment financing (TIF) district. The city council voted 5-0 during its Oct. 26 adjourned...
1470 WMBD
Pritzker: New jobs coming to central Illinois chocolate plant
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. — There will be roughly 200 new jobs coming to central Illinois now that a high end chocolate maker is buliding a new factory in nearby Bloomington. Ferrero has announced plans to build a brand new Kinder Bueno plant in a planned $214 million expansion. Governor J.B....
Springfield officer recognized after 24 guns seized
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Springfield Police Department recently recognized one of its officers for his role in a gun bust that recovered dozens of guns and thousands of bullets. Officials said Sergeant Michael Egan was securing a truck and trailer when he saw a gun in plain view. After obtaining a search warrant for […]
wjbc.com
A pre-election labor rally Tuesday was a big Democratic shout of ‘Union Yes’
DECATUR – With the Workers’ Rights Amendment on next week’s ballot – promising to strengthen the power of union labor – Democrats turned out Tuesday for a pre-election rally at the IBEW hall in Decatur. Two lawmakers told family stories of how unions carried them.
