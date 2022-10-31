Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Raleigh, North Carolina Community Desperately Searching For Beloved Man Who Sells Flowers On The Street, "Mr. Noble"The Vivid Faces of the VanishedRaleigh, NC
Homecoming and a tough opponent for NCCUThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Cary Academy is Ranked #1 Private School in North CarolinaJames TulianoCary, NC
This Suburb Was Named the Best Place To Live in North CarolinaKennardo G. JamesMorrisville, NC
Transformation begins on the future Milner CommonsThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
Related
goduke.com
Duke Travels to Virginia Tech, Wake Forest
DURHAM – The Duke volleyball team is set for another ACC road weekend at Virginia Tech and Wake Forest. The Blue Devils will battle the Hokies Friday at 6 p.m., on ACC Network before a Sunday 1 p.m., contest in Winston-Salem. Sunday's match will be available on ACCNX. LAST...
goduke.com
Bilas Named to SoCal Basketball Hall of Fame
DURHAM – Duke men's basketball great Jay Bilas has been named one of 17 individuals to be inducted in the 2022 class of the Southern California Basketball Hall of Fame (SCBBHOF), the organization has announced. Bilas joins former Duke women's basketball player Nicole Erickson, along with 15 others in...
goduke.com
Rader Turning in Impressive Rookie Campaign
DURHAM -- Before even finishing her first collegiate season, it is clear thatKat Rader is one of the best scorers in the nation. The freshman forward came into her rookie season at Duke as the No. 5 prospect in her class and has made an immediate impact. Rader has made...
goduke.com
Blue Devils Defeat Fayetteville State, 82-45, in Exhibition
DURHAM – No. 7 Duke took to the court for the first time in 2022-23, defeating Fayetteville State, 82-45 in an exhibition game at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Jacob Grandison led the Blue Devils in scoring with 17 points, while Mark Mitchell and Ryan Young spearheaded Duke's efforts on the boards with six apiece.
goduke.com
Duke Softball Announces 2023 Schedule
DURHAM – Head coach Marissa Young and the Duke softball program announced its 2023 spring schedule on Wednesday. The schedule consists of 51 regular season games, before the postseason begins in mid-May. The Blue Devils will play across four months and six states, facing 12 teams that made NCAA Tournament appearances last season.
goduke.com
Three Blue Devils Travel to ITA National Fall Championships
DURHAM – Michael Heller, Garrett Johns, and Andrew Zhang of Duke men's tennis will represent the Blue Devils at the 2022 ITA National Fall Championships which is set to begin Wednesday at the Barnes Tennis Center in San Diego, Calif. Johns, who is participating in the singles competition and...
goduke.com
No. 7 Duke Welcomes Fayetteville State in Exhibition
The seventh-ranked Duke men's basketball team plays its lone exhibition game on Wednesday by welcoming Fayetteville State to Cameron Indoor Stadium. In preparation for the 2022-23 season, the Blue Devils also played a closed scrimmage at preseason-No. 3 Houston on Oct. 28. Duke opens the regular season on Monday, Nov....
goduke.com
Duke Falls to Wake Forest in ACC Quarterfinals
DURHAM – Wake Forest scored with 1:07 left in the first half and held off a Blue Devil flurry of shots down the stretch to capture a 1-0 victory over Duke in the 2022 ACC Field Hockey quarterfinal. The eighth-ranked Demon Deacons advance to the semifinals Nov. 2. Duke...
goduke.com
Beck, Morra Set for ITA National Fall Championship
SAN DIEGO, Calif. – The Duke women's tennis duo of Chloe Beck and Cameron Morra are set to open action in the Intercollegiate Tennis Association (ITA) National Fall Championship, which will be contested at the Barnes Tennis Center Nov. 2-6 in San Diego, Calif. A product of Watkinsville, Ga.,...
goduke.com
Fall World Series Set to Begin Thursday
DURHAM – The Duke baseball program is set for its annual Fall World Series, Nov. 3-5. Duke head coach Chris Pollard appointed assistant coaches Ty Blankmeyer and Eric Tyler as captains of the Blue and Black teams, respectively. The two captains drafted their teams for the three-game series. SCHEDULE.
