Riverton, IL

Mark A. “Boot” Caselton, 90, of Springfield, passed away peacefully Oct. 13, 2022, at Carriage Crossing Senior Living in Rochester. Mark was born Feb. 4, 1932, in White Hall, the son of Peter C. and Freda M. Fischer Caselton. He married the love of his life, Rosemary Sinclair, May 9, 1959, at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Jerseyville. He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Rosemary, in 1989; three brothers, Paul Caselton, Earl Caselton and Jude Caselton; three sisters, Sister Ena Caselton, Joan Hacker and Meta McCarthy; two grandchildren, Ian Caselton and Andrew Caselton; and a son-in-law, Mark Zolecki.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
SHG ousts Bullets in sectional final

The Sacred Heart-Griffin Cyclones soccer team scored all three goals in the second half Saturday to defeat Williamsville 5-2 at a very windy Class 1A North Mac Sectional final. “We were more of the aggressor early on, but we came out a little flat in the second half,” said WHS...
WILLIAMSVILLE, IL

