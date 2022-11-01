Read full article on original website
Legendary Rock Drummer Dead at 63News Breaking LIVELos Angeles, CA
34 Years Ago, A Man Disappeared From His HomeStill UnsolvedBurbank, CA
Five Great Breakfast Burritos in Los Angeles Right NowLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Homeless not Toothless Real Housewives of Beverly HillsAmancay TapiaBeverly Hills, CA
Witness says giant triangle-shaped UFO moved over highly populated CA neighborhoodRoger MarshLos Angeles, CA
Daily Trojan
From identical twins to volleyball stars
Audrey and Nicole Nourse have an uncanny knack for teamwork and communication. Except, it’s not just a strong friendship between teammates. The two USC senior elite beach volleyball players are identical twins, and that relationship has fostered an even more profound connection. Their relationship was obvious when interviewing them....
USC Football vs. California Prediction and Odds for Week 10 CFB (Trojans to dominate)
USC Football is set to play their longtime rival in the Cal Golden Bears on Saturday. Sure, it's not much of a rivalry on the field, as USC leads the series 71-31-5, but it is a rivalry just in the sense that the two squads play every year. That tradition may not continue in the Big Ten, but it will this year and next, while SC is still in the PAC-12.
Sports World Reacts To The Bill Walton Unhappy News
One of UCLA's most legendary alumni is displeased with the school's plan to ditch the Pac-12 for the Big Ten. In a letter shared by John Canzano, Basketball Hall of Famer Bill Walton expressed sharp opposition to the move, which is scheduled to happen in 2024. "UCLA has been as...
UCLA Makes the First CFP Rankings of the Season
The first College Football Playoff Selection Committee rankings were released just moments ago, and UCLA is among the rankings, coming in at No. 12. It's UCLA's 11th appearance in the CFP rankings since its inception for the 2014 season and its first in 7 years. It's not UCLA's highest CFP ranking, however, with the Bruins reaching No. 8 in one week of the CFP rankings in 2014.
3 reasons USC will win Pac-12 over Oregon, UCLA, Utah
USC football fans can breathe a sigh of relief. The Clay Helton era is over, and the Trojans have moved on to a better and brighter side of college football with Lincoln Riley. Despite a tough late-game loss to the Utah Utes, the Trojans stand at second in the Pac-12 at 5-1, a game behind Oregon, who is undefeated through five games. UCLA is still hot on USC’s tail with a 4-1 record and an impending Nov. 19 matchup that could decide the fate of the 2022 Pac-12 championship.
WATCH: Amari Bailey Talks Fitting in at UCLA, Veterans Helping Out
The McDonald's All-American and preseason award darling will play his first game in blue and gold when the Bruins face Concordia in an exhibition Wednesday.
PAC-12 Commissioner George Kliavkoff seems to not know any USC Trojans fans
PAC-12 Commissioner George Kliavkoff claims that fans are "not in favor" of the USC Trojans and UCLA Bruins leaving the PAC in 2024. He certainly can't be talking to any Trojan fans, right? Well, obviously not, but he actually pretends to have done just that:. "I have yet to talk...
UCLA Exhibition Preview: Concordia
Sometimes in college basketball, exhibitions can be competitive. But we don't expect that to be the case when UCLA hosts Concordia Wednesday. It's more just our first real look at the Bruins...
Lakers fans need to accept this reality about sixth man Russell Westbrook
The Los Angeles Lakers have won two games in a row to move to 2-5 on the season and fans are actually seeing some light at the end of the tunnel. The defense continues to play at a very high level while offensively, the team has been playing much better in the last two games.
myburbank.com
Burbank High Boys Water Polo Forfeits Season
In the pool, the Burbank High boys’ water polo team captured the regular season and Pacific League tournament titles. But the Bulldogs were not selected to participate in the CIF Southern Section playoffs when the pairings were released over the weekend as Burbank has forfeited all regular season games.
elmodenafrontline.com
9-0 Never Looked So Good
El Modena’s Football team has its best start in years and isn’t showing any signs of slowing down. One important milestone the Vanguards reached this season was beating long-time rival Villa Park in Week 6 of season. This was El Mo’s first win over VP in 15 years and has meant a lot to the coaches, players, and alumni. The team is also looking to bounce back from last season’s CIF Semi-Final loss, hoping this fast start will carry on into league and eventually CIF playoffs. El Mo concludes league play in Week 10 against Esperanza. Help our boys out, and wish them good luck on the rest of the season.
prescottenews.com
Gilpin resigns as Chino Valley High School Head Coach
Michael Gilpin, Head Coach of the varsity football team at Chino Valley High School, announced his resignation from the program effective October 29, 2022. Gilpin has been the school’s head coach since 2019-2020 and will continue to teach at Chino Valley High School. “We appreciate his work with our...
These Are The Best Local Craft Beers In SoCal
Beer is a beautiful thing, but some buds are crafted with a lot more love than others. If you want a break from the big, corporate name brands, try some locally crafted microbrews. These are the absolute best craft beers from Southern California. Enjoy 50+ local microbreweries at CraftoberFest, opening at the Rose Bowl Saturday, November 5th. Paperback started where all great microbreweries start: a garage. After co-owners Chris and Brandon met each other by chance and discovered their mutual love of beer, they turned a garage (nicknamed “The Lab”) into a small brewery where they perfected recipes. Today, Paperback has grown into one of the best breweries in LA—even the cans’ labels are works of art!
lastheplace.com
Will Los Angeles Be the Next Gambling Hotspot?
With Las Vegas being one of the most popular gambling destinations in the United States, it is no surprise that other states are looking to get in on the action. California, for example, has been flirting with the idea of legalizing gambling for years. And what better place to house...
4 Great Burger Places in California
If you live in California and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger places that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers, every day of the week.
Simply Salad opens in Long Beach, and the ‘salad wars’ are about to begin
The new eatery, located at 1775 Ximeno Ave. near the Traffic Circle, pays homage to Long Beach's creative and musical history. The post Simply Salad opens in Long Beach, and the ‘salad wars’ are about to begin appeared first on Long Beach Post.
outlooknewspapers.com
Celebrity Golf Tournament at Brookside Benefits ‘Heart’ Foundation
First published in the Oct. 20 print issue of the Pasadena Outlook. One of the largest celebrity contingents to ever participate in a golf tournament and dinner in Pasadena will gather when A Piece Of My Heart Foundation hosts its third annual Celebrity Golf Tournament and Dinner on Monday, Nov. 14, at Brookside Golf Course.
Thrillist
The Best Happy Hour in Your LA Neighborhood
For a minute there, it looked like we may have seen the end of Happy Hour. With fewer people working 9-5 jobs in person, and with the rising costs of ingredients and corresponding lower profit margins for bars and restaurants, giving discounts focused on an after-work crowd seemed like a losing proposition. But then, little by little, they started coming back—both workers to offices and happy hours to bars.
Courthouse News Service
LA Councilman, Chinese developer bonded over gambling and prostitutes, aide testifies
LOS ANGELES (CN) — Former Los Angeles City Councilman José Huizar and billionaire Chinese real-estate developer Wei Huang bonded over gambling and prostitutes during numerous visits to Las Vegas, Huizar's former aide testified at the bribery trial of Huang's U.S. hotel business. George Esparza, Huizar's former special assistant,...
FanSided
