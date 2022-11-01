ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Daily Trojan

From identical twins to volleyball stars

Audrey and Nicole Nourse have an uncanny knack for teamwork and communication. Except, it’s not just a strong friendship between teammates. The two USC senior elite beach volleyball players are identical twins, and that relationship has fostered an even more profound connection. Their relationship was obvious when interviewing them....
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

Sports World Reacts To The Bill Walton Unhappy News

One of UCLA's most legendary alumni is displeased with the school's plan to ditch the Pac-12 for the Big Ten. In a letter shared by John Canzano, Basketball Hall of Famer Bill Walton expressed sharp opposition to the move, which is scheduled to happen in 2024. "UCLA has been as...
LOS ANGELES, CA
247Sports

UCLA Makes the First CFP Rankings of the Season

The first College Football Playoff Selection Committee rankings were released just moments ago, and UCLA is among the rankings, coming in at No. 12. It's UCLA's 11th appearance in the CFP rankings since its inception for the 2014 season and its first in 7 years. It's not UCLA's highest CFP ranking, however, with the Bruins reaching No. 8 in one week of the CFP rankings in 2014.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

3 reasons USC will win Pac-12 over Oregon, UCLA, Utah

USC football fans can breathe a sigh of relief. The Clay Helton era is over, and the Trojans have moved on to a better and brighter side of college football with Lincoln Riley. Despite a tough late-game loss to the Utah Utes, the Trojans stand at second in the Pac-12 at 5-1, a game behind Oregon, who is undefeated through five games. UCLA is still hot on USC’s tail with a 4-1 record and an impending Nov. 19 matchup that could decide the fate of the 2022 Pac-12 championship.
LOS ANGELES, CA
myburbank.com

Burbank High Boys Water Polo Forfeits Season

In the pool, the Burbank High boys’ water polo team captured the regular season and Pacific League tournament titles. But the Bulldogs were not selected to participate in the CIF Southern Section playoffs when the pairings were released over the weekend as Burbank has forfeited all regular season games.
BURBANK, CA
elmodenafrontline.com

9-0 Never Looked So Good

El Modena’s Football team has its best start in years and isn’t showing any signs of slowing down. One important milestone the Vanguards reached this season was beating long-time rival Villa Park in Week 6 of season. This was El Mo’s first win over VP in 15 years and has meant a lot to the coaches, players, and alumni. The team is also looking to bounce back from last season’s CIF Semi-Final loss, hoping this fast start will carry on into league and eventually CIF playoffs. El Mo concludes league play in Week 10 against Esperanza. Help our boys out, and wish them good luck on the rest of the season.
ORANGE, CA
prescottenews.com

Gilpin resigns as Chino Valley High School Head Coach

Michael Gilpin, Head Coach of the varsity football team at Chino Valley High School, announced his resignation from the program effective October 29, 2022. Gilpin has been the school’s head coach since 2019-2020 and will continue to teach at Chino Valley High School. “We appreciate his work with our...
CHINO VALLEY, AZ
Secret LA

These Are The Best Local Craft Beers In SoCal

Beer is a beautiful thing, but some buds are crafted with a lot more love than others. If you want a break from the big, corporate name brands, try some locally crafted microbrews. These are the absolute best craft beers from Southern California. Enjoy 50+ local microbreweries at CraftoberFest, opening at the Rose Bowl Saturday, November 5th. Paperback started where all great microbreweries start: a garage. After co-owners Chris and Brandon met each other by chance and discovered their mutual love of beer, they turned a garage (nicknamed “The Lab”) into a small brewery where they perfected recipes. Today, Paperback has grown into one of the best breweries in LA—even the cans’ labels are works of art!
LOS ANGELES, CA
lastheplace.com

Will Los Angeles Be the Next Gambling Hotspot?

With Las Vegas being one of the most popular gambling destinations in the United States, it is no surprise that other states are looking to get in on the action. California, for example, has been flirting with the idea of legalizing gambling for years. And what better place to house...
LOS ANGELES, CA
outlooknewspapers.com

Celebrity Golf Tournament at Brookside Benefits ‘Heart’ Foundation

First published in the Oct. 20 print issue of the Pasadena Outlook. One of the largest celebrity contingents to ever participate in a golf tournament and dinner in Pasadena will gather when A Piece Of My Heart Foundation hosts its third annual Celebrity Golf Tournament and Dinner on Monday, Nov. 14, at Brookside Golf Course.
PASADENA, CA
Thrillist

The Best Happy Hour in Your LA Neighborhood

For a minute there, it looked like we may have seen the end of Happy Hour. With fewer people working 9-5 jobs in person, and with the rising costs of ingredients and corresponding lower profit margins for bars and restaurants, giving discounts focused on an after-work crowd seemed like a losing proposition. But then, little by little, they started coming back—both workers to offices and happy hours to bars.
LOS ANGELES, CA
