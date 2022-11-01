Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Green Cove Springs woman arrested after assaulting mother, vandalizing home, deputies sayZoey FieldsGreen Cove Springs, FL
Orange Park considers increasing speed limit in residential areasJulie MorganOrange Park, FL
Clay County District Schools announce Principal, Assistant Principal of the yearZoey FieldsClay County, FL
What is not working? Clay County holds community walk to survey area of Wells RoadZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Bean leads Holloway in race for District 4 congressional seat: UNF pollDon JohnsonClay County, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record
Development Today
Sawyer’s Preserve, 436 Terabithia Way, contractor is Crown Pool Cleaning Inc., install swimming pool, $192,500. Oak Hammock Apartments, 500 Acme St., contractor is Renewal Construction Services LLC, eight permits for window, door and siding replacements, $736,000. Hotel, Motel, Dormitory. WoodSpring Suites, 3425 Saland Way, contractor is Poag Brothers General...
Jacksonville Daily Record
Construction approved for $26 million Park 295 warehouse
With a tenant already signed, Park 295 Building D now is under construction. The city issued a permit Nov. 2 for James R. Vannoy & Sons Construction of Jefferson, North Carolina, to build the 435,943-square-foot shell building in Park 295 Industrial Park at a project cost of $26 million. California-based...
Action News Jax
‘It’s very sad’: Concerns voiced about Regency Square Mall conditions, ownership says repairs are on
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Community members are voicing their concerns about a Jacksonville shopping mall that’s been around for more than five decades. At Regency Square Mall, leaks in the ceiling, mold and other issues have customers worried about their health and safety. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE...
Jacksonville Daily Record
Office Evolution building-out in Brooklyn
The city issued a permit Oct. 31 for Bent Construction LLC to build-out space for Office Evolution on the ground floor at 245 Riverside Ave. at a job cost of almost $1 million. Office Evolution is a franchise that offers coworking space, private offices, meeting rooms, virtual offices and business...
Jacksonville Daily Record
The Cove at Atlantic Beach apartments sell for almost $27.3 million
The Cove at Atlantic Beach apartments at 2160 Mayport Road in Atlantic Beach sold Oct. 26 for almost $27.29 million. PAC-2160 Mayport LP of Miami Beach sold the property to Puckett Properties LLC and The Cove at Atlantic Beach LLC. They are associated with Link Real Estate Group of Columbus,...
Jacksonville Daily Record
Top commercial sales of the week
14011 Beach, 1906 Southside, 7855 Argyle Forest and 10250 Normandy boulevards, Jacksonville. Buyer: Coastal Regions Healthcare Portfolio One LLC. Buyer: Coastal Regions Healthcare Portfolio One LLC. Seller: 1205 Monument Road LLC. CLAY. $4,759,542. 1821 Blanding Blvd., Middleburg. Type: Medical office. Parcel size: 2.12 acres. Building size: 15,963 square feet. Buyer:...
Jacksonville Daily Record
Chipotle wants to build in Baymeadows
The city is reviewing a permit application to build a structure for lease to Chipotle Mexican Grill at 9172 Baymeadows Road at southwest Baymeadows Road and Western Way. The estimated $350,000 project comprises a 2,325-square-foot building and drive-thru on an acre. Florida Retail Group LLC of Neptune Beach is the...
Jacksonville Daily Record
Plans show Publix to raze and rebuild at Harbour Place
Publix Super Markets Inc. intends to raze and rebuild its store in Harbour Place Shopping Center near Queen’s Harbour Yacht & Country Club west of the Intracoastal Waterway. Campo Engineering Inc. of Tampa filed civil engineering plans with the city Oct. 28 to remove the existing 54,831-square-foot Publix store and a metal building and build a new supermarket at 13170 Atlantic Blvd., at Atlantic and Hodges boulevards.
Bring on the cotton candy! Jacksonville Fair returns to the Bold City
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Greater Jacksonville Agricultural Fair is back! The event opens Thursday, Nov. 3 and runs until Nov. 13. Here is your guide for everything you need to know to make the most of the fun, food and entertainment. LOCATION. Jacksonville Fairgrounds located in the Sports Complex...
Jacksonville Daily Record
The potential pitfalls of a home septic tank
If you are shopping for a house, make sure you have an up-to-date property line survey and you understand the ins and outs of septic tanks. A recent homebuyer in Empire Point had to learn the hard way the difficulty and costs of replacing the septic tank in her yard.
News4Jax.com
‘A sham and a scam!’: Debate over City Council, school board maps heats up as work to redraw begins
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – There were passionate moments on Tuesday over how to redraw city council and school district boundaries so that they do not diminish the voices of Black people in the Jacksonville community. “This entire process is a sham and a scam! You’re not listening to the voice...
Jacksonville Daily Record
JaxPort receives $23.5 million federal grant for conversion investments
The Jacksonville Port Authority announced Oct. 31 it received a $23.5 million federal grant to fund part of the port’s $47 million program to reduce emissions in cargo handling. The money is from the U.S. Department of Transportation Maritime Administration’s Port Infrastructure Development Program. The project is focused...
flaglerlive.com
The Next Coroner for Flagler, St. Johns and Putnam: Powerful Panel Narrows List of Candidates to 5
The committee tasked with recommending a new medical examiner for Flagler, St. Johns and Putnam County this morning narrowed its search to five applicants who will be interviewed for the $320,000-a-year job on December 6 in St. Augustine. “The medical examiner position impacts our community very significantly,” State Attorney R.J....
floridapolitics.com
Fernandina Beach Commissioners back extension of city golf course deal
The city took temporary management of the course in May 2021. It’s not “four more years,” but three, as the Fernandina Beach City Commission committed the city to three more years managing the municipal golf course. The plan received vocal support before it was presented to the...
Jacksonville Daily Record
Median single-family home price falls in Northeast Florida
The price spikes in single-family homes earlier this year have settled into mild fluctuations at the close of the third quarter, according to market research provided by the Northeast Florida Association of Realtors. The median price of a single-family home fell 2.6% in September to $380,000 in the Northeast Florida...
Ask Anthony: Solar panel problem stressing out disabled veteran in Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Like most of us, Monique Bates is trying to save a few extra bucks. In January, she purchased solar panels to lower the cost of her electric bill. "Some guys were walking through the neighborhood and asked if I would be interested in getting solar panels and I said...sure," Monique Bates explained.
Jacksonville Daily Record
Higher prices boost Kraft Heinz Co. sales
While inflation may deter purchases of other items, The Kraft Heinz Co. reported third-quarter earnings demonstrating higher prices aren’t keeping most consumers from buying groceries. The food products giant offers a variety of goods including Maxwell House coffee made in Jacksonville. But while company officials highlighted several iconic Kraft...
Jacksonville Daily Record
TIAA Bank being sold, will be renamed
TIAA announced Nov. 3 it is selling its Jacksonville-based bank to a group of investment funds to focus on its retirement and asset management businesses. The company said TIAA Bank will remain headquartered in Jacksonville and operate under a new name, which will be announced when the deal closes. TIAA’s...
News4Jax.com
Ditch your electronic & household hazardous waste safely at city collection event
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Got a drawer full of old mobile phones, pagers or rechargeable batteries you’re not sure what to do with?. What about those old computer monitors, keyboards and VCRs in the closet?. The city of Jacksonville has a solution for you. The city’s Solid Waste Division...
Action News Jax
Duval’s council maps were thrown out, but new maps could be at risk for ignoring race altogether
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Civil and voting rights groups that sued the City of Jacksonville over new city council and school board maps in an effort to increase Black voting power may end up with a new map that does exactly the opposite. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<
