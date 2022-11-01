The population of northwest Michigan rises and falls by 78 percent in the summer, with visitors making up 40 percent of the region’s total population in the peak month of July, according to a new report from Networks Northwest and Beckett & Raeder. The study, the first of its kind since 2014, shows the dramatic impact that the influx of seasonal workers, visitors, and part-time residents have across the region – including on infrastructure, emergency services, and housing availability.

