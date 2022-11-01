Read full article on original website
Related
traverseticker.com
New Report Measures Seasonal Influx Of Workers, Residents, Visitors Across Region
The population of northwest Michigan rises and falls by 78 percent in the summer, with visitors making up 40 percent of the region’s total population in the peak month of July, according to a new report from Networks Northwest and Beckett & Raeder. The study, the first of its kind since 2014, shows the dramatic impact that the influx of seasonal workers, visitors, and part-time residents have across the region – including on infrastructure, emergency services, and housing availability.
traverseticker.com
Former Pugsley Site Back On The Market
What can $4 million buy? Right now, in northern Michigan, the list of possibilities includes not just the usual investments like houses and businesses, but also an entire former prison. The Kingsley-based Pugsley Correctional Facility property is officially back on the market as of last Friday, with a listing price of $3.95 million for the parcel’s 105 acres of land and 136,000 square feet of building space.
horseandrider.com
Two Michigan Horses Positive for Strangles
The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development confirmed that two horses in Michigan are positive for strangles. The first horse is a 19-year-old, unvaccinated Quarter Horse mare in Osceola County. She presented with swelling under the jaw and abscessing on August 27. She was confirmed positive for strangles on September 3. The mare is recovering, and two other horses were exposed.
lansingcitypulse.com
More days of rain, snow predicted for this winter
Counties in northern Michigan are buying new equipment and hiring more full-time employees for an expected wetter-than-average winter. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration recently predicted that the Great Lakes region will have more frequent precipitation than usual this winter. This is caused by the phenomenon La Niña. The...
My North.com
New Up North 2022: Local Restaurant & Business Openings
Searching for what’s new Up North in 2022? Each month in Traverse, Northern Michigan’s Magazine, we share the newest openings for local businesses, restaurants, breweries, wineries and so much more. Not a print or digital subscriber? Check out our quarterly online roundup below to see what’s new in Northern Michigan.
interlochenpublicradio.org
Gaylord community leaders give updates on economy, tornado recovery
It’s been almost six months since Gaylord endured a devastating EF-3 tornado. While the immediate danger is long past, recovery is ongoing for many families and businesses. Local leaders met Wednesday at the Otsego Resort for the Gaylord Chamber of Commerce annual State of the Community Breakfast. They mostly focused on good news relating to tourism growth and infrastructure projects.
traverseticker.com
NMC, Partners Confirm Ambitious Freshwater Research Center On Grand Traverse Bay
Northwestern Michigan College, Michigan Tech, Discovery Center & Pier, Traverse Connect and 20Fathoms have confirmed plans to develop an ambitious new Freshwater Research and Innovation Center on West Grand Traverse Bay at the current site of the Discovery Center & Pier. The Ticker first reported on the plans back in...
fox2detroit.com
Another $1M Powerball ticket sold in Michigan
(FOX 2) - While the Powerball jackpot remained illusive following another lottery number drawing last night, another million-dollar cash prize was scored in Michigan. A CVS pharmacy in northern Michigan sold the winning ticket, which required matching five white balls to the numbers announced last night. The $1 million ticket...
thefabricator.com
Daifuku North America opens Michigan manufacturing plant
Daifuku North America Holding Co. has announced the grand opening of its new, $26 million manufacturing plant in Boyne City, Mich. The 225,000-sq.-ft. facility, operated by Jervis B. Webb Co., a Daifuku North America subsidiary, combines the operations of the previous Boyne City, Harbor Springs, and Pellston plants under one roof.
Bicyclist, 63, killed in crash on Grand Traverse County’s Old Mission Peninsula
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, MI – A woman died after she was hit by a vehicle while riding a bicycle in Grand Traverse County. According to the Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Office, the crash occurred on Center Road near East Shore Road in Peninsula Township (Old Mission Peninsula) at 7:10 a.m. on Monday.
The Dead Ends on Spruce in Traverse City Taking Halloween Decorating to a Different Level
A house on Spruce Street in Traverse City called The Dead Ends on Spruce is taking decorating for Halloween to a different level. Vicky Card, a critical care nurse at Munson, owns the house and has always loved Halloween. In 2017, she hit what she considers the lotto, a Craig...
UpNorthLive.com
Cadillac man arrested for delivery of methamphetamine
WEXFORD COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A man from Cadillac has been arrested for delivery of methamphetamine, according to Michigan State Police. Michael Mercer, 18, has been arraigned for one count of delivery of methamphetamine, one count possession of narcotics under 25 grams and one count of operating a vehicle without a license.
traverseticker.com
Cyclist Killed In Old Mission Crash
A Traverse City cyclist was killed in a collision on Center Road on Old Mission Peninsula Monday morning. The victim, 63-year-old Katherine Hardy, died at the scene of the accident after being struck by a southbound vehicle. According to the Grand Traverse Sheriff's Office, the accident occurred on Center Road...
Old Mission Gazette
Celebrating Kathy Hardy – Rest in Peace, My Dear Friend
It’s always worrisome when you hear about an accident, but especially when you live in a small community like the Old Mission Peninsula where you know everyone. When I heard about the accident at the corner of Center Road and East Shore Road yesterday, I immediately started praying for the people involved, because that’s what I do.
Comments / 0