Baltimore, MD

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Wbaltv.com

These are the Baltimore Ravens' highest-paid players in 2022

Lamar Jackson wasn't able to reach a new extension deal with the Baltimore Ravens for the 2022 season, but the star quarterback is still making about $20 million more than he was last season. Jackson is playing the 2022 season on the fifth-year option of his rookie contract, making $23...
BALTIMORE, MD
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

The Morning After...the Bears trade Roquan Smith to Ravens

The Chicago Bears traded star linebacker Roquan Smith to the Baltimore Ravens for 2023 second- and fifth round picks, along with linebacker A.J. Klein. General manager Ryan Poles made a huge statement in trading two of the Bears’ defensive leaders in Smith and Robert Quinn (who was dealt to the Philadelphia Eagles last week). Poles is rebuilding for the future, and Chicago now has nine draft picks heading into 2023.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Brian Urlacher Doesn't Like The Roquan Smith Trade

Brian Urlacher is a Chicago Bears legend. No one can dispute that. His words carry weight throughout the fan base. With the NFL trade deadline just around the corner, the Bears traded star linebacker Roquan Smith to the Baltimore Ravens on Monday. Urlacher didn't like the trade and voiced his opinion about it.
CHICAGO, IL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Ravens HC John Harbaugh gives status update on OLBs Tyus Bowser, David Ojabo

The Baltimore Ravens have more defensive reinforcements on the way, as head coach John Harbaugh announced during a press conference on Monday that outside linebackers Tyus Bowser and David Ojabo will be activated to the 53-man roster. Bowser looks to have more of a shot to play on Monday night in Week 9 against the New Orleans Saints, while Ojabo might have to wait a bit longer.
BALTIMORE, MD
Yardbarker

Adam Zimmer was found dead in his Twin Cities home

Adam Zimmer, 38, was found dead at his home in the Twin Cities on Halloween. News of the death of the former Minnesota Vikings assistant coach and son of ex-Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer stunned the football world Tuesday as his sister, Corri, confirmed her brother's passing in an emotional Instagram post.
MENDOTA HEIGHTS, MN
Yardbarker

The Green Bay Packers may have just hinted at Aaron Rodgers’ future

The Green Bay Packers may have just sealed Aaron Rodgers‘ fate after not making any moves prior to the trade deadline. Without the Packers pulling the trigger on any deals it’s starting to look like Green Bay’s Super Bowl window with Rodgers is closed. Fans are staring to question if this will be Rodgers final year as a member of the Green Bay Packers.
GREEN BAY, WI
Yardbarker

Report: Steelers’ Chase Claypool Was A Distraction Behind The Scenes And Team Definitely Wanted To Move On At Least 2 Weeks Prior

The Pittsburgh Steelers trade of Chase Claypool to the Chicago Bears might have been about more than just clearing a path for George Pickens and getting back solid trade value in return. According to CBS NFL insider, Josina Anderson, Claypool had fallen out of favor in the organization. Anderson suggested an alternative motive behind the trade.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Make No Mistake Steelers Receiver Diontae Johnson Calls Out Matt Canada As What’s Wrong After Week 8 Loss

The team’s supposed No. 1 wideout, Diontae Johnson signed a pricey contract extension before the season. So far in 2022, he has yet to live up to that $18+ million per year deal. Some of the issues haven’t been on him, as the quarterbacks have struggled and he’s dealing with an inept offensive coordinator in Matt Canada. With that being said, Johnson hasn’t performed to the best of his abilities.
PITTSBURGH, PA
NBC Sports

John Harbaugh: I think DeSean Jackson probably feels he’s ready to go

The Ravens signed DeSean Jackson to their practice squad in mid-October and it’s starting to sound like he might be ready to contribute in a game. Coming off a Thursday victory over the Buccaneers, head coach John Harbaugh spoke to reporters on Monday and noted that if Jackson was called upon, he’d be ready to go.
Yardbarker

Packers president hints trade for WR could be coming

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers clearly isn’t happy with the supporting cast he’s been given this year, and Packers president Mark Murphy may just be inclined to remedy the situation. Prior to Green Bay’s 27-17 loss to the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, a fan asked Murphy, who...
GREEN BAY, WI
WBAL Radio

Former Ravens DB provides opinion on trade for LB Roquan Smith

The Baltimore Ravens announced they traded for Chicago Bears linebacker Roquan Smith on Tuesday and one former Ravens' player provided his opinion on the move. During the C4 and Bryan Nehman Show on Tuesday, former defensive back Rod Woodson joined the show. Of the topics discussed surrounding the team, the lead of the conversation was the Smith trade and how it will benefit the defense.
BALTIMORE, MD
Yardbarker

Broncos losers in Bradley Chubb deal?

Despite getting a hearty portion of players and draft picks, the Denver Broncos still received the small potatoes in the Bradley Chubb deal. Denver traded Chubb and a 2025 fifth-round pick to Miami for a 2023 first-round pick, a 2024 fourth-round draft pick and running back Chase Edmonds. That sounds like a haul, but these assets won't push them back into AFC West contention.
DENVER, CO
Yardbarker

Steelers trade WR Chase Claypool to Bears for second-round pick

After selling off two key members of their defense, the Chicago Bears added a piece to the offense. The Bears completed a trade with the Pittsburgh Steelers for wide receiver Chase Claypool before Tuesday's NFL trade deadline, per ESPN's Field Yates. The Bears are sending a second-round pick to Pittsburgh...
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Bills upgrade at RB in trade with Colts

The Buffalo Bills made an upgrade at the running back position Tuesday in a trade with the Indianapolis Colts. The Bills acquired Nyheim Hines from the Colts just before the trade deadline passed. The Colts are getting back running back Zack Moss and a conditional sixth-round pick in return, according to Adam Schefter.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Yardbarker

T.J. Hockenson thought Lions could trade him, but not to Vikings

Tight end T.J. Hockenson was admittedly surprised the Detroit Lions agreed to send him to the division-rival Minnesota Vikings before Tuesday's NFL trade deadline. "I kinda knew. I had a little idea. I didn’t expect here, but obviously super, super excited to be here," Hockenson explained Wednesday about his thoughts on the transaction, as shared by Michael David Smith of Pro Football Talk. "When I got here last night I was like, 'This is pretty sweet.' Just excited to be here, for real."
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

