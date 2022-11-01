4 reasons Cavs star Donovan Mitchell is a way-too-early NBA MVP candidate

Donovan Mitchell has been playing the best basketball of his career so far. He has been so good that he would be on the short list of contenders for early-season MVP if such a thing existed. Mitchell has been on fire for the Cleveland Cavaliers, who are off to a red-hot 5-1 start. Here we will look at the four reasons Cavs star Donovan Mitchell is a way-too-early NBA MVP candidate.

The Cavs’ last win came after they rallied over the New York Knicks on Sunday. Yes, these are the same Knicks who were generally expected to be the frontrunners in an offseason trade for Mitchell until Cleveland swooped in and took him. How’s that for irony, right?

Well, the Knicks just witnessed Mitchell put up 38 points , including eight 3-pointers, and 12 assists on them. That probably had the Knicks’ front office feel a tinge of regret that they did not opt to match Utah’s asking price for Mitchell. Maybe if they threw in Quentin Grimes and/or another unprotected draft pick, Mitchell would have been in the Big Apple instead of The Land.

New York’s loss has been Cleveland’s gain, though. Mitchell has been arguably the best shooting guard so far this season. Yes, even better than, say, Devin Booker, James Harden, or Bradley Beal. We would even go so far as to say Mitchell has been showing MVP-caliber play.

With all these in mind, let’s look at the four reasons Cavs star Donovan Mitchell is a way-too-early NBA MVP candidate.

4. Stepping up when needed

Donovan Mitchell has so far exceeded the Cavaliers’ expectations. This is especially in the absence of star point guard Darius Garland, who is still recovering from an eye injury.

As of this writing, Mitchell is averaging 32.2 points, 7.3 assists, 4.5 rebounds, 1.7 steals, and 4.2 triples per contest over six four games. Take note that those are all career highs. That’s pretty significant for a guy who is a three-time All-Star.

The Cavaliers have already seen how influential Mitchell can be this early the season. Again, this has been heightened by the fact that Garland has been out for all but 13 minutes after being poked in the eye in Cleveland’s home opener. To underscored Mitchell’s dominance, he has scored 30+ points in all but one of the Cavaliers’ games so far. In fact, he scored 30+ in each of the team’s first three games. That made him the only player in team history to accomplish that feat.

Sure, his numbers will fall once Garland comes back, but there’s no doubting that Mitchell has stepped up big time when needed.

3. Elite offensive player

What makes Donovan Mitchell so good is the discipline and precision he has in making things happen. This is especially apparent when he attacks off the dribble. That has surely been the most unstoppable aspects of his game.

Keep the following in mind. So far this season, 75.4 percent of Mitchell’s drives have resulted in a scoring chance (an assist, a shot attempt, or a trip to the free-throw line). He has also turned the ball over only once in 65 total drives. Don’t forget that he’s also now shooting a career-high 49.6 percent from the field. That includes another career-high — 45.5 percent from beyond the arc. Mitchell’s aggressiveness has been flat out instrumental in the Cavs’ early success.

What’s more amazing is that even at a position (shooting guard) that is generally defined by high-level scoring, Mitchell’s tremendous offensive punch sticks out. We doubt he can hold off guys like Booker, Harden or even Beal for the entire 82-game season, but for now, Mitchell’s numbers are hard to ignore.

To wit, he is currently top four in scoring, top two in three-pointers made per game, and top eleven in assists. He’s elite as elite can be.

2. All-NBA Level play

As we’ve already mentioned, Donovan Mitchell is currently the best shooting guard on the planet. He has just exploded into the scene in Cleveland early this season. His per-game stats are crazy , video game figures. Yes, let’s temper this because those are bound to fall when Garland comes back, but in the meantime, the Cavs must be extremely pleased with Mitchell’s performance.

In terms of analytics, Mitchell currently carries a 51.2 ESPN rating. That’s good enough for top five behind Luka, Giannis, SGA, and Ja. Meanwhile, Mitchell also currently has a PER of 28.02. That’s tops among all shooting guards and top nine overall.

Translation? Mitchell is not just playing at an All-Star level. He is playing at an All-NBA level.

1. Donovan Mitchell is the best player on one of the best teams

The content and context behind the figures, though, is the stronger case for Mitchell. Remember that jhe came into the 2022 off-season as Utah’s greatest scorer. When he moved to Cleveland, fans expected him to be kind of a No. 2 behind Garland. With Garland out, though, Mitchell has been the offensive focal point of a Cavaliers club that is aiming to return to the playoffs.

Many were concerned about Mitchell’s defense, but he has been solid thus far. In addition, his development as a three-level scorer and shot creator has been better than expected. Not surprisingly, Mitchell has reminded a lot of pundits of D-Wade in that he can finish at will, hit the trey, distribute, rebound, and even defend at a respectable level.

Suffice to say that Mitchell has been the best player in one of the best teams early this season . The Cavaliers are off to a 5-1 start thanks in no small part to his efforts. He leads the team in scoring, assists, three-pointers made, and PER. He also second on the team in steals.

Take note as well that right now, the Cavs are top one in three-point shooting (42.7 percent), top eight in scoring (117.7), and top two in plus-minus (+12.0). This team is one of the best two-way teams so far. It’s much too early to make any grand claims, but after finishing 20th in the league on offense last season, this solid start on that end of the floor is like a breath of fresh air.

