Cyclone Scoop Podcast: Mike Casazza helps preview WVU game
We are back with a new episode of the Cyclone Scoop Podcast! Iowa State has started off the Big 12 season with a tough stretch and the team is still in search of their first conference win, heading into Saturday to host the West Virginia Mountaineers. WVU, like Iowa State, sits at 3-5 on the season, and comes in off a home loss to undefeated TCU.
