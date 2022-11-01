ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Vice

Big Oil Is Making Record Profits While the World Burns

The world might be burning, but if it's any consolation, oil companies are making their shareholders very rich. While bombshell climate report after bombshell climate report prepares us for a future of flooding, extreme heat, wildfire, and mass extinction, Exxon Mobil, the world’s largest producer of fossil fuels, earned $19.7 billion between July and September, more than it brought in in any other three-month period—ever. What’s it planning to do with the windfall? Well, the company last week said it's fulfilling its “commitment to return profits to shareholders” by buying back $10.5 billion of its own stock and upping its dividend payments to investors, an effort to line stockholder’s pockets and attract more investment.
CNBC

Jim Cramer says these 14 stocks are ‘about to pop’

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Wednesday offered investors a list of stocks that he believes could bounce soon. "The S&P [500]'s down almost 25% for the year, and we've gone eleven months since the bear market began. The average bear market only lasts for about 13 months. So maybe we have an expiration date coming up and soon, some of these are going to pop," he said.
NASDAQ

4 Energy Stocks to Grab Today

The energy markets are in a state of upheaval, a situation that’s unlikely to reverse until there’s some sort of a conclusion to the war in Ukraine, or at least until Europe has more energy. This is unlikely to happen any time soon, despite the nuclear fuel that everybody seems to be buying from Russia because it’s not under sanction, and despite the fact that fears of a global recession are beating down oil prices.
NASDAQ

Down Between 26% and 71%, 3 Growth Stocks to Buy Now

Even after the recent stock market rebound, the Nasdaq Composite remains down over 30% from its all-time high. Many individual stocks are down much more as investors digest the impact of inflation and rising interest rates on the companies they follow. Despite these headwinds, Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ: INVZ), ChargePoint Holdings...
CNBC

Elon Musk has pulled more than 50 Tesla employees into his Twitter takeover

Tesla CEO Elon Musk, now sole director and CEO of Twitter, is asking employees of the social network to redesign their subscription and verification systems within one week. Musk has authorized dozens of Autopilot software engineers, and other Tesla employees, to do code reviews and more at the social network.
rigzone.com

Saudi Aramco Posts Second-Highest Profit On Oil Price Surge

Saudi Aramco reported its second-highest earnings thanks to a surge in oil and gas prices, though its refining and chemicals business was hit by falling margins and the global economic slowdown. The company kept its dividend -- the world’s largest -- unchanged at $18.8 billion for the third quarter, despite...
CNN

Shipping giant Maersk warns of ‘dark clouds on the horizon’

London CNN Business — The spike in shipping rates since the onset of the pandemic has been a huge boon for Maersk. But the Danish shipping giant is warning its business will have to endure tougher times soon. The company said Wednesday that a looming global recession is expected...
The Associated Press

Estee Lauder among multinationals hit by China lockdowns

The devastating effects of COVID-19 lockdowns in China overshadowed a strong quarter at Estee Lauder and shares of the cosmetics company tumbled before the opening bell Wednesday. International companies that rely on sales in China have been hammered by Beijing’s “Zero COVID” policies that have mandated strict periods of isolation...
CNBC

CNBC cancels 'The News with Shepard Smith' to refocus on business news

CNBC has canceled "The News with Shepard Smith" after two years. Smith is leaving the network after his show concludes later this month. It's new CNBC President KC Sullivan's first major shakeup. NBCUniversal's CNBC has canceled "The News with Shepard Smith," its primetime general news show, to refocus on business...

