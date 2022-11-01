Read full article on original website
Related
Chevron, Exxon join the list of energy companies reporting huge profits
U.S. energy majors Chevron and Exxon Mobil both reported strong earnings for the third quarter.
Big Oil Is Making Record Profits While the World Burns
The world might be burning, but if it's any consolation, oil companies are making their shareholders very rich. While bombshell climate report after bombshell climate report prepares us for a future of flooding, extreme heat, wildfire, and mass extinction, Exxon Mobil, the world’s largest producer of fossil fuels, earned $19.7 billion between July and September, more than it brought in in any other three-month period—ever. What’s it planning to do with the windfall? Well, the company last week said it's fulfilling its “commitment to return profits to shareholders” by buying back $10.5 billion of its own stock and upping its dividend payments to investors, an effort to line stockholder’s pockets and attract more investment.
The market is flashing signs that a new bottom is forming and stocks could be poised for a fresh rally, Oppenheimer head technical analyst says
Markets are showing signs that stocks are nearing a bottom, Oppenheimer's Ari Wald said. Wald pointed to resilience in small cap stocks amid a sell-off in the S&P 500. The technical signal is the opposite of what would flash at a market top and means a new rally could be near.
Wind farm set to be destroyed and converted into coal mine
A wind farm in Germany is set to be destroyed to make room for the expansion of a coal mine.
CNBC
Jim Cramer says these 14 stocks are ‘about to pop’
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Wednesday offered investors a list of stocks that he believes could bounce soon. "The S&P [500]'s down almost 25% for the year, and we've gone eleven months since the bear market began. The average bear market only lasts for about 13 months. So maybe we have an expiration date coming up and soon, some of these are going to pop," he said.
CNBC
‘Hold your nose and sell’ to brace for a possible market downturn, Jim Cramer says
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Monday warned investors that they should trim some of their positions to prepare for a possible market decline. "According to the S&P oscillator I've followed for ages, we're very overbought right now," he said. "You have to hold your nose and sell something because we're due for a pullback."
NASDAQ
4 Energy Stocks to Grab Today
The energy markets are in a state of upheaval, a situation that’s unlikely to reverse until there’s some sort of a conclusion to the war in Ukraine, or at least until Europe has more energy. This is unlikely to happen any time soon, despite the nuclear fuel that everybody seems to be buying from Russia because it’s not under sanction, and despite the fact that fears of a global recession are beating down oil prices.
Biden Warns Big Oil Over 'Outrageous' Profits: 'If They Don't Pass It, They're Going To Pay...'
President Joe Biden on Monday lambasted energy companies, saying that they had a responsibility to act beyond the interests of their executives and shareholders with the "historic" profits made from the recent surge in oil prices. What Happened: Biden said oil companies have a responsibility to act in the interest...
Amazon just flashed the holiday warning retailers were hoping to avoid
Sales are slowing in North America and internationally — particularly in Europe, where the Ukraine war has driven up energy prices and inflation.
NASDAQ
Down Between 26% and 71%, 3 Growth Stocks to Buy Now
Even after the recent stock market rebound, the Nasdaq Composite remains down over 30% from its all-time high. Many individual stocks are down much more as investors digest the impact of inflation and rising interest rates on the companies they follow. Despite these headwinds, Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ: INVZ), ChargePoint Holdings...
6 Surprising ‘Strong Buy’ Blue Chips With Fat 5% and Higher Dividends
These six blue-chip stocks with big payouts have been ignored or abandoned and are trading incredibly cheaply. For long-term investors searching for stability and passive income, they offer strong total return potential for 2023 and beyond
Estee Lauder cuts forecasts on China curbs, tightening inventories
Nov 2 (Reuters) - Estee Lauder Cos Inc (EL.N) cut its full-year forecasts on Wednesday ahead of the most important holiday season, blaming lockdowns in China and American retailers cutting stocks of its cosmetics and fragrances on worries of a slowdown in demand.
CNBC
Elon Musk has pulled more than 50 Tesla employees into his Twitter takeover
Tesla CEO Elon Musk, now sole director and CEO of Twitter, is asking employees of the social network to redesign their subscription and verification systems within one week. Musk has authorized dozens of Autopilot software engineers, and other Tesla employees, to do code reviews and more at the social network.
rigzone.com
Saudi Aramco Posts Second-Highest Profit On Oil Price Surge
Saudi Aramco reported its second-highest earnings thanks to a surge in oil and gas prices, though its refining and chemicals business was hit by falling margins and the global economic slowdown. The company kept its dividend -- the world’s largest -- unchanged at $18.8 billion for the third quarter, despite...
Centre Daily
Stocks Edge Lower, Week Ahead, Lula, Apple And Elon Musk In Focus - Five Things To Know
Five things you need to know before the market opens on Monday, October 31:. U.S. equity futures moved lower Monday, while the dollar retrenched against its global peers amid a jump in Treasury bond yields, as investors adopted a cautious tone heading into a crucial ten-day stretch for global markets.
CNBC
Trump Media deal partner DWAC adjourns shareholder meeting for sixth time as it seeks votes to delay merger
Trump Media and Truth Social-linked SPAC, Digital World, adjourned its shareholder vote for a sixth time. The company is looking to extend the merger deadline to September 2023, but has yet to garner the necessary 65% shareholder support. Trump Media and DWAC are the subject of a criminal probe relating...
Shipping giant Maersk warns of ‘dark clouds on the horizon’
London CNN Business — The spike in shipping rates since the onset of the pandemic has been a huge boon for Maersk. But the Danish shipping giant is warning its business will have to endure tougher times soon. The company said Wednesday that a looming global recession is expected...
Chevron, Uber Technologies, And A Way To 'Bet Against The Big Guys' Are CNBC's 'Final Trades'
On CNBC’s “Halftime Report Final Trades,” Bryn Talkington of Requisite Capital Management said that each name is around 3% in the SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF XPH. The pharma sector is a defensive strategy that also offers growth opportunities, she added. Liz Young of BNY Mellon Investment Management...
Estee Lauder among multinationals hit by China lockdowns
The devastating effects of COVID-19 lockdowns in China overshadowed a strong quarter at Estee Lauder and shares of the cosmetics company tumbled before the opening bell Wednesday. International companies that rely on sales in China have been hammered by Beijing’s “Zero COVID” policies that have mandated strict periods of isolation...
CNBC
CNBC cancels 'The News with Shepard Smith' to refocus on business news
CNBC has canceled "The News with Shepard Smith" after two years. Smith is leaving the network after his show concludes later this month. It's new CNBC President KC Sullivan's first major shakeup. NBCUniversal's CNBC has canceled "The News with Shepard Smith," its primetime general news show, to refocus on business...
Comments / 0