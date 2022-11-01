ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Hunters for the Hungry is now accepting deer donations

 2 days ago
Hunters for the Hungry Louisiana is now accepting deer donations for the 2022-2023 Deer Hunting Season.

Last year, the program collected over 800 deer and provided over 30,000 pounds of meat to those in need.

Bounties can be donated and delivered to partner processors throughout the state, and the processing fees are covered by H4H.

Hunters are even allowed to keep the backstrap. The meat is then processed and picked up by a local food bank or agency within that community.

The goal for this season is to exceed 1,000 deer donations.

Lafayette Parish

  • Acadiana Wild Game - Carencro, LA
    337-886-6848

  • Chops Specialty Meats- Broussard, LA
    337-837-6446

  • Southern Deer Processing - Lafayette, LA
    337-342-0167

To find your local processor, visit https://www.h4hla.org/processors .

