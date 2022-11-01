Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Seafood Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
3 Great Seafood Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
Head to Wales West RV Park Pumpkin Patch Express and Scary Night Train for some Halloween funAna KimberSilverhill, AL
Man Claiming to be Police Assaults Loxley WomanAna KimberLoxley, AL
Alabama witness says UFO may have reset vehicle radio to Christian stationRoger MarshMobile, AL
Related
WALA-TV FOX10
Family to standoff suspect provides clarity on situation
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Family members to a suspect involved in an intense standoff Monday morning, are speaking out about what they know. The family still has a lot of unanswered questions, some may never be answered. Dominique, the man’s brother-in-law, says when all of this was happening the family...
utv44.com
Rape victim alleges security failures at Mobile apartment complex led to attack
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Serious safety concerns are being raised after a young woman says she was raped at an apartment complex that caters to local college students. Taquon Wells, 22, is accused raping the then 19-year-old student last Halloween. The Talladega County man was booked and released from Mobile Metro Jail on Monday. The prosecutor in the criminal case says a date for an arraignment has not been set, and a DNA match from the rape kit led to the arrest.
WALA-TV FOX10
Mobile mayor, law enforcement officials push for Aniah’s Law
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mayor Sandy Stimpson and the city’s law enforcement leaders on Wednesday urged voters to approve a constitutional amendment they contend will help reduce the “revolving door” of crime. The amendment, dubbed Aniah’s Law, will be on Tuesday’s ballot. “I will tell...
Workers who saw Monday’s standoff share what they witnessed
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Workers at KnuckleBones Exilir Co. shared what they witnessed from Monday’s standoff off Government Street, which resulted in Terrance Duncan, 46, fatally shooting himself. Baristas Carmen West and Leah Pursifull said they had never seen anything like that before. West said Monday was going to be a regular day at work […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Mobile police would have been more aggressive during standoff if there was hostage, authorities say
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Police exercised restraint during Monday’s six-hour standoff on Government Street, trying to talk the armed man down – even refraining from returning fire when he fired a shot out of the rear-passenger side car where he was holed up. But James Barber, the mayor’s...
WALA-TV FOX10
Zeigler shootout victim speaks from hospital, details what really happened
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - New details into a shootout that left five people wounded Tuesday night on Zeigler Boulevard. One of the victims, Jacob Roush speaking from his hospital bed, talking about the hail of gunfire. He has quite the story to tell. Roush says this started after two guys...
WALA-TV FOX10
Mobile Police: Man’s Life Changed by Stray Bullet
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -A man playing dominoes with friends this past Wednesday night, catches a stray bullet. His life now forever changed. Mobile Police hunting for the shooter. They tell us this is the guy: 21 year old Kelton Franks. According to investigators, Franks was in one group, confronting another group that night, in the courtyard of the Oaklawn Community on Baltimore street. They say as the groups approached each other, Franks pulled out a gun, and shot at the other people. He missed, his bullet, instead, hitting the innocent victim, seriously wounding him. Franks disappeared, but the victim had to be rushed to the hospital. He’s recovering, but the gunshot wound he suffered will seriously affect his quality of life.
5 people shot in Zeigler Blvd attempted robbery: Mobile Police
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department said five people were shot during an attempted robbery on Zeigler Boulevard, Tuesday night. According to officers, three victims and two suspects were shot during the incident. Officers said they were called to the 8000 block of Zeigler Boulevard, near Glenn Acres and the Zeigler […]
utv44.com
Suspect in Mobile SWAT standoff identified
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — UPDATE: New information tonight about the police standoff that took place in downtown Mobile yesterday. The story made national headlines. For around 5 hours local law enforcement, the SWAT team, Marshals, and the FBI negotiated with 46-year-old Terrance Duncan. Duncan died yesterday as a result of a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Local officials I spoke with say it was a matter of mental health and they also say their prayers go out to the victim's family.
WALA-TV FOX10
Five injured, two arrested in gun battle on Zeigler Boulevard
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - This scene left Zeigler Boulevard in West Mobile shut down for quite some time. This surveillance video shows the moments where an SUV stopped in the middle of the road while one of the passengers appears to get out and flag down the police. Once officers arrived, they found out this all started as a robbery.
Person shot on Euclid Avenue, Mobile police investigating
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department said they are investigating after one person was shot on Euclid Avenue. According to officials, one person was shot. The victim left the scene in a personal vehicle and went to the hospital for treatment. Officials said the extent of the injuries are unknown at […]
Mobile’s first felony murder charge in fentanyl overdose death case
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — For the first time in Mobile County, a person is charged with felony murder for allegedly selling fentanyl to someone who then overdosed on the powerful opioid, according to the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office. Michael Elton Moseley was arrested and charged with felony murder on Oct. 31, in the overdose death […]
WALA-TV FOX10
MPD: Man injured in Tuesday morning shooting
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A man was injured after an early-morning shooting Tuesday, according to the Mobile Police Department. Officers responded to U.S. 90 around 2 a.m. in reference to one shot. Authorities said officers found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound. Investigators said the victim was shot as he was walking down the street and the suspect fled the scene before to officers arrived.
utv44.com
Homeless camp causing safety concerns for Tillman's Corner business
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — For several months now NBC15 has reported on the numerous homeless camps in Mobile. The camps behind the Lowes in Tillmans Corner, under the bridge at I-65 near Government Boulevard, and in the Crestview subdivision. Now one business down the road from the first Lowes...
utv44.com
MCSO arrest and charge man with felony murder for distributing fentanyl resulting in death
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — A Mobile man was arrested and charged with felony murder after he knowingly gave another man fentanyl which killed him, according to investigators. Officials said this is the first case in Mobile County where felony murder charges have been brought against someone who sold fentanyl causing death.
11-year-old girl shot in Prichard: City spokesperson
PRICHARD, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the City of Prichard have confirmed an 11-year-old was shot in the city Wednesday evening. According to officials, the girl was shot at the St. Stephens Woods Apartments on St. Stephens Road. She does not have life-threatening injuries. Officials said they are investigating and are looking for suspects. Anyone […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Mobile man charged with murder in fentanyl case
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A 45-year-old Mobile man is locked up at Mobile County Metro Jail on a felony murder charge following the fentanyl death of Brian Zewen, according to the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office. Zewen overdosed and died on Aug. 13, after he bought fentanyl from Michael Elton...
WALA-TV FOX10
11-year-old girl shot in ‘random’ shooting in Prichard, authorities say
PRICHARD, Ala. (WALA) - Authorities in Prichard report that an 11-year-old girl has been wounded in what they say was a random shooting. The incident happened around 6 p.m. Wednesday at the St. Stephens Woods Apartments off U.S. 45. According to authorities, there was a random shooting in the area...
utv44.com
MCSO rescues dogs showing signs of long-term neglect from West Mobile home
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — After 18 months, people living in one West Mobile neighborhood are feeling somewhat relived knowing some of their neighbor's dogs were taken to safety. The Mobile County Sheriff's Office conducted a major raid at this home Wednesday morning off Repoll Road, rescuing 11 dogs that showed signs of long-term neglect, according to a veterinarian. The MCSO also said it appears there's been a steady rotation of dogs coming through that home.
Comments / 0