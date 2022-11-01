ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mobile, AL

Comments / 0

 

WALA-TV FOX10

Family to standoff suspect provides clarity on situation

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Family members to a suspect involved in an intense standoff Monday morning, are speaking out about what they know. The family still has a lot of unanswered questions, some may never be answered. Dominique, the man’s brother-in-law, says when all of this was happening the family...
MOBILE, AL
utv44.com

Rape victim alleges security failures at Mobile apartment complex led to attack

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Serious safety concerns are being raised after a young woman says she was raped at an apartment complex that caters to local college students. Taquon Wells, 22, is accused raping the then 19-year-old student last Halloween. The Talladega County man was booked and released from Mobile Metro Jail on Monday. The prosecutor in the criminal case says a date for an arraignment has not been set, and a DNA match from the rape kit led to the arrest.
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Mobile mayor, law enforcement officials push for Aniah’s Law

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mayor Sandy Stimpson and the city’s law enforcement leaders on Wednesday urged voters to approve a constitutional amendment they contend will help reduce the “revolving door” of crime. The amendment, dubbed Aniah’s Law, will be on Tuesday’s ballot. “I will tell...
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Workers who saw Monday’s standoff share what they witnessed

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Workers at KnuckleBones Exilir Co. shared what they witnessed from Monday’s standoff off Government Street, which resulted in Terrance Duncan, 46, fatally shooting himself. Baristas Carmen West and Leah Pursifull said they had never seen anything like that before. West said Monday was going to be a regular day at work […]
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Mobile Police: Man’s Life Changed by Stray Bullet

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -A man playing dominoes with friends this past Wednesday night, catches a stray bullet. His life now forever changed. Mobile Police hunting for the shooter. They tell us this is the guy: 21 year old Kelton Franks. According to investigators, Franks was in one group, confronting another group that night, in the courtyard of the Oaklawn Community on Baltimore street. They say as the groups approached each other, Franks pulled out a gun, and shot at the other people. He missed, his bullet, instead, hitting the innocent victim, seriously wounding him. Franks disappeared, but the victim had to be rushed to the hospital. He’s recovering, but the gunshot wound he suffered will seriously affect his quality of life.
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

5 people shot in Zeigler Blvd attempted robbery: Mobile Police

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department said five people were shot during an attempted robbery on Zeigler Boulevard, Tuesday night. According to officers, three victims and two suspects were shot during the incident. Officers said they were called to the 8000 block of Zeigler Boulevard, near Glenn Acres and the Zeigler […]
MOBILE, AL
utv44.com

Suspect in Mobile SWAT standoff identified

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — UPDATE: New information tonight about the police standoff that took place in downtown Mobile yesterday. The story made national headlines. For around 5 hours local law enforcement, the SWAT team, Marshals, and the FBI negotiated with 46-year-old Terrance Duncan. Duncan died yesterday as a result of a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Local officials I spoke with say it was a matter of mental health and they also say their prayers go out to the victim's family.
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Five injured, two arrested in gun battle on Zeigler Boulevard

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - This scene left Zeigler Boulevard in West Mobile shut down for quite some time. This surveillance video shows the moments where an SUV stopped in the middle of the road while one of the passengers appears to get out and flag down the police. Once officers arrived, they found out this all started as a robbery.
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Person shot on Euclid Avenue, Mobile police investigating

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department said they are investigating after one person was shot on Euclid Avenue. According to officials, one person was shot. The victim left the scene in a personal vehicle and went to the hospital for treatment. Officials said the extent of the injuries are unknown at […]
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

MPD: Man injured in Tuesday morning shooting

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A man was injured after an early-morning shooting Tuesday, according to the Mobile Police Department. Officers responded to U.S. 90 around 2 a.m. in reference to one shot. Authorities said officers found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound. Investigators said the victim was shot as he was walking down the street and the suspect fled the scene before to officers arrived.
MOBILE, AL
utv44.com

Homeless camp causing safety concerns for Tillman's Corner business

MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — For several months now NBC15 has reported on the numerous homeless camps in Mobile. The camps behind the Lowes in Tillmans Corner, under the bridge at I-65 near Government Boulevard, and in the Crestview subdivision. Now one business down the road from the first Lowes...
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

11-year-old girl shot in Prichard: City spokesperson

PRICHARD, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the City of Prichard have confirmed an 11-year-old was shot in the city Wednesday evening. According to officials, the girl was shot at the St. Stephens Woods Apartments on St. Stephens Road. She does not have life-threatening injuries. Officials said they are investigating and are looking for suspects. Anyone […]
PRICHARD, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Mobile man charged with murder in fentanyl case

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A 45-year-old Mobile man is locked up at Mobile County Metro Jail on a felony murder charge following the fentanyl death of Brian Zewen, according to the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office. Zewen overdosed and died on Aug. 13, after he bought fentanyl from Michael Elton...
MOBILE COUNTY, AL
utv44.com

MCSO rescues dogs showing signs of long-term neglect from West Mobile home

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — After 18 months, people living in one West Mobile neighborhood are feeling somewhat relived knowing some of their neighbor's dogs were taken to safety. The Mobile County Sheriff's Office conducted a major raid at this home Wednesday morning off Repoll Road, rescuing 11 dogs that showed signs of long-term neglect, according to a veterinarian. The MCSO also said it appears there's been a steady rotation of dogs coming through that home.
MOBILE COUNTY, AL

