Salt Lake City, UT

Donovan Mitchell surprised everybody wrote off Utah Jazz so quickly: ‘They got hoopers’

The Utah Jazz have been one of the more surprising teams in the NBA to start the 2022-23 season, winning six of their first eight games. They looked to be heading towards a full-blown rebuild this season after they traded away Rudy Gobert, Donovan Mitchell and Bojan Bogdanovic in the offseason. However, Utah has shown that it is still going to compete, knocking off teams like the Memphis Grizzlies (twice), Denver Nuggets, New Orleans Pelicans and Minnesota Timberwolves to start this season.
Mike Conley (rest) starting for Jazz on Monday; Collin Sexton back to bench

Utah Jazz guard Mike Conley will start Monday in the team's game against the Memphis Grizzlies. Conley sat out Saturday's game due to rest purposes, and it seems as though the time off has done the job of keeping the veteran fresh. He's back on the court - and in the starting lineup - to kick off the new week. Collin Sexton is reverting to the bench as a result.
Ryan forces OT, Lakers rally for 120-117 win over Pelicans

LOS ANGELES -- — Matt Ryan hit a tying 3-pointer at the regulation buzzer, Lonnie Walker made a key 3-pointer in overtime while scoring 28 points, and the Los Angeles Lakers beat the New Orleans Pelicans 120-117 Wednesday night for their second straight victory after an 0-5 start to the season.
Memphis Grizzlies score vs. Portland Trail Blazers: live updates

The Memphis Grizzlies have one more stop to make before they head back home after a four-game trip. The Grizzlies (4-3)will play the Portland Trail Blazers at Moda Center. Blazers coach Chauncey Billups has made some defensive changes that have helped the Blazers (5-1) become one of the league's biggest early season surprises. A season ago, the Grizzlies were sixth in defensive rating and Portland ranked 29th. Now they've essentially swapped spots, with Memphis currently 28th and Portland ninth.
Dallas 103, Utah 100

Collin Sexton coming off Utah's bench Monday night

Utah Jazz guard Collin Sexton will play with the second unit Monday in the team's game against the Memphis Grizzlies. Mike Conley sat out Saturday's game due to rest purposes, and it seems as though the time off has done the job of keeping the veteran fresh. He's back on the court - and in the starting lineup - to kick off the new week. Sexton is reverting to the bench as a result.
Memphis 111, Portland 106

Toronto 143, San Antonio 100

L.A. Clippers 109, Houston 101

Chicago 106, Charlotte 88

Milwaukee 116, Detroit 91

Cleveland 114, Boston 113

L.A. Lakers 120, New Orleans 117

Atlanta 112, N.Y. Knicks 99

Charlotte faces Memphis, looks to end road skid

Charlotte Hornets (3-5, 12th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Memphis Grizzlies (5-3, fourth in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Charlotte visits Memphis looking to stop its three-game road losing streak. Memphis went 6-6 overall with a 30-11 record at home during the 2021-22 season. The Grizzlies allowed opponents to score...
Desmond Bane (ankle) available Wednesday for Memphis

Memphis Grizzlies guard Desmond Bane will play Wednesday in the team's game against the Portland Trail Blazers. Bane is dealing with right ankle soreness, which is why he sat out Monday's contest. However, just two days later, he'll be ready to go and take the court. Expect Bane to also start, which would likely send John Konchar back to a bench role.
