FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Chile Tepin Restaurant Is A Good Place For Mexican FoodS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
3 Great Steakhouses in UtahAlina AndrasUtah State
Lemon Shark Poke Restaurant is in Downtown Salt Lake City, UtahS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Mormon Church May Be Skirting International Tax Laws, Faces ControversyTaxBuzzSalt Lake City, UT
Domestic Violence Awareness Was The Purpose Of A Walk Held In Salt Lake CityS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Donovan Mitchell surprised everybody wrote off Utah Jazz so quickly: ‘They got hoopers’
The Utah Jazz have been one of the more surprising teams in the NBA to start the 2022-23 season, winning six of their first eight games. They looked to be heading towards a full-blown rebuild this season after they traded away Rudy Gobert, Donovan Mitchell and Bojan Bogdanovic in the offseason. However, Utah has shown that it is still going to compete, knocking off teams like the Memphis Grizzlies (twice), Denver Nuggets, New Orleans Pelicans and Minnesota Timberwolves to start this season.
NBA Fans React To Grizzlies Getting Blown Out By Jazz: "Says More About Memphis Than Utah."
Fans had a lot to say about the Grizzlies losing to the Jazz.
Jazz beat Grizzlies for second time in three days
Lauri Markkanen compiled a season-high 31 points, 12 rebounds and four blocked shots to lead the Utah Jazz to a
numberfire.com
Mike Conley (rest) starting for Jazz on Monday; Collin Sexton back to bench
Utah Jazz guard Mike Conley will start Monday in the team's game against the Memphis Grizzlies. Conley sat out Saturday's game due to rest purposes, and it seems as though the time off has done the job of keeping the veteran fresh. He's back on the court - and in the starting lineup - to kick off the new week. Collin Sexton is reverting to the bench as a result.
ESPN
Ryan forces OT, Lakers rally for 120-117 win over Pelicans
LOS ANGELES -- — Matt Ryan hit a tying 3-pointer at the regulation buzzer, Lonnie Walker made a key 3-pointer in overtime while scoring 28 points, and the Los Angeles Lakers beat the New Orleans Pelicans 120-117 Wednesday night for their second straight victory after an 0-5 start to the season.
silverscreenandroll.com
The Jazz are reportedly more motivated than the Lakers to make a Russell Westbrook trade
The Lakers’ patience in making a trade this season is founded on a number of things. For one, the idea is that as teams play out their first 20 games of the season, they may re-evaluate their chances of winning and become sellers. The other idea is that the deals currently available aren’t all that appealing.
Memphis Grizzlies score vs. Portland Trail Blazers: live updates
The Memphis Grizzlies have one more stop to make before they head back home after a four-game trip. The Grizzlies (4-3)will play the Portland Trail Blazers at Moda Center. Blazers coach Chauncey Billups has made some defensive changes that have helped the Blazers (5-1) become one of the league's biggest early season surprises. A season ago, the Grizzlies were sixth in defensive rating and Portland ranked 29th. Now they've essentially swapped spots, with Memphis currently 28th and Portland ninth.
Porterville Recorder
numberfire.com
Collin Sexton coming off Utah's bench Monday night
Utah Jazz guard Collin Sexton will play with the second unit Monday in the team's game against the Memphis Grizzlies. Mike Conley sat out Saturday's game due to rest purposes, and it seems as though the time off has done the job of keeping the veteran fresh. He's back on the court - and in the starting lineup - to kick off the new week. Sexton is reverting to the bench as a result.
Porterville Recorder
Porterville Recorder
Porterville Recorder
Porterville Recorder
Porterville Recorder
Porterville Recorder
Porterville Recorder
Porterville Recorder
ESPN
Charlotte faces Memphis, looks to end road skid
Charlotte Hornets (3-5, 12th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Memphis Grizzlies (5-3, fourth in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Charlotte visits Memphis looking to stop its three-game road losing streak. Memphis went 6-6 overall with a 30-11 record at home during the 2021-22 season. The Grizzlies allowed opponents to score...
numberfire.com
Desmond Bane (ankle) available Wednesday for Memphis
Memphis Grizzlies guard Desmond Bane will play Wednesday in the team's game against the Portland Trail Blazers. Bane is dealing with right ankle soreness, which is why he sat out Monday's contest. However, just two days later, he'll be ready to go and take the court. Expect Bane to also start, which would likely send John Konchar back to a bench role.
VIDEO: Memphis to Retire Lorenzen Wright's #55 Jersey. Penny, "That's what it's all about, leaving a legacy."
