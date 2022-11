Chris Lueders, 69, of Wayne, died Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022 at Providence Medical Center in Wayne. Services will be held Friday, Nov. 4 at 10:30 a.m. at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Wayne. Visitation will be Thursday, Nov. 3 from 5 to 7 p.m. at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Wayne. Burial will be in Greenwood Cemetery in Wayne.

WAYNE, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO