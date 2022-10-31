Former University of North Dakota men’s hockey star and current Ottawa Senator, Shane Pinto has been named the NHL’s Rookie of the Month for October. The Ottawa center led all rookies with six goals in right games, along with picking up an assist for seven total points. Pinto also led the NHL with a 42.9 shooting percentage, scoring on six of his 14 shots on goal.

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO