BLACKHAWKS FORCED TO SIGN AHL GOALTENDER TO NHL DEAL DUE TO INJURY CRISIS IN NET
There is an injury crisis in the crease for the Chicago Blackhawks. First, Petr Mrazek was placed on injured reserve on October 23rd with a groin issue, but appears to be close to returning and he's expected to travel with the team on their upcoming road trip. Early in the...
Shane Pinto Has Been Named The NHL’s Rookie of the Month
Former University of North Dakota men’s hockey star and current Ottawa Senator, Shane Pinto has been named the NHL’s Rookie of the Month for October. The Ottawa center led all rookies with six goals in right games, along with picking up an assist for seven total points. Pinto also led the NHL with a 42.9 shooting percentage, scoring on six of his 14 shots on goal.
Coyotes beat Panthers 3-1 for 1st win at Mullett Arena
TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Nick Ritchie scored a tiebreaking goal midway through the third period and the Arizona Coyotes beat the Florida Panthers 3-1 on Tuesday night for their first victory in three games at their new Mullett Arena home. “It was pretty cool,” Ritchie said. “The crowd was...
Ducks Recall Gawdin, Assign Regenda to AHL San Diego
The Ducks have recalled center Glenn Gawdin from the San Diego Gulls, Anaheim's primary development affiliate in the American Hockey League (AHL). The club also assigned left wing Pavol Regenda to San Diego. Gawdin, 25 (3/25/97), has recorded one assist (0-1=1) in nine career NHL games with the Calgary Flames...
David Poile Reflects on 3,000 Games as NHL General Manager
Nashville's General Manager and President of Hockey Operations Discusses the Historic Milestone on Episode 178 of the Predators Official Podcast. Saturday was a banner evening for Nashville Predators General Manager & President of Hockey Operations David Poile. As the Predators hosted the Philadelphia Flyers for a Saturday Night in Smashville,...
NHL Rewind: Coyotes drop pair of games at new home, Oilers get revenge in 'Battle of Alberta'
Another weekend of NHL action has come and gone. With it, we saw some very intriguing storylines, including some of the league's elite teams flexing their muscles. Let's take a gander at some of the biggest highlights from this past week around the NHL. Goal of the weekend: Jack Eichel...
A risk led Mikko Rantanen to his first taste of a championship in Finland. Now he returns as Colorado Avalanche star.
NEW YORK — The skates were too big and the stick too short for teenage Mikko Rantanen. He was a talented but not always sure-footed hockey prodigy whose rapid growth spurt was already making it difficult to develop his skating and puck-play — especially surrounded by players who were much older on a Finnish professional roster.
RELEASE: Blackhawks to Host Hockey Fights Cancer Night on Thursday
PREGAME EVENT - PURPLE CARPET. The evening kicks off with the team's annual Purple Carpet event starting at 5:30 p.m. in the United Center Atrium. The Purple Carpet will honor fans who are currently battling cancer, in remission or walking in memory of a loved one who was lost to the disease, and the Blackhawks invite fans attending Thursday's game to come early to cheer on the honorees.
2023 NHL Draft: 4 Good Minutes With Top Prospect Colby Barlow
One moment, he’s playing Euchre on the team bus while listening to Morgan Wallen’s “Wonderin’ Bout the Wind.” The next moment, he’s helping his teammates with anything that they need no matter how big or small. For 17-year old Colby Barlow, that’s part of...
