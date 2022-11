College of Coastal Georgia Associate of Science in Nursing students Kevin Howard and Shannon Evertsen are the first recipients of the Dawana Gibbs Nursing Scholarship. Provided photo

College of Coastal Georgia recently honored the first two recipients of a scholarship honoring the legacy of a faculty member who passed away in 2021.

The Dawana Gibbs Nursing Scholarship is a community-supported scholarship that friends, family, community members, former co-workers, college faculty and staff have given to. The scholarship supports aspiring nurses.