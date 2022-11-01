Read full article on original website
Donovan Mitchell surprised everybody wrote off Utah Jazz so quickly: ‘They got hoopers’
The Utah Jazz have been one of the more surprising teams in the NBA to start the 2022-23 season, winning six of their first eight games. They looked to be heading towards a full-blown rebuild this season after they traded away Rudy Gobert, Donovan Mitchell and Bojan Bogdanovic in the offseason. However, Utah has shown that it is still going to compete, knocking off teams like the Memphis Grizzlies (twice), Denver Nuggets, New Orleans Pelicans and Minnesota Timberwolves to start this season.
NBA Fans React To Grizzlies Getting Blown Out By Jazz: "Says More About Memphis Than Utah."
Fans had a lot to say about the Grizzlies losing to the Jazz.
silverscreenandroll.com
The Jazz are reportedly more motivated than the Lakers to make a Russell Westbrook trade
The Lakers’ patience in making a trade this season is founded on a number of things. For one, the idea is that as teams play out their first 20 games of the season, they may re-evaluate their chances of winning and become sellers. The other idea is that the deals currently available aren’t all that appealing.
Memphis Grizzlies score vs. Portland Trail Blazers: live updates
The Memphis Grizzlies have one more stop to make before they head back home after a four-game trip. The Grizzlies (4-3)will play the Portland Trail Blazers at Moda Center. Blazers coach Chauncey Billups has made some defensive changes that have helped the Blazers (5-1) become one of the league's biggest early season surprises. A season ago, the Grizzlies were sixth in defensive rating and Portland ranked 29th. Now they've essentially swapped spots, with Memphis currently 28th and Portland ninth.
Jazz beat Grizzlies for second time in three days
Lauri Markkanen compiled a season-high 31 points, 12 rebounds and four blocked shots to lead the Utah Jazz to a
numberfire.com
Mike Conley (rest) starting for Jazz on Monday; Collin Sexton back to bench
Utah Jazz guard Mike Conley will start Monday in the team's game against the Memphis Grizzlies. Conley sat out Saturday's game due to rest purposes, and it seems as though the time off has done the job of keeping the veteran fresh. He's back on the court - and in the starting lineup - to kick off the new week. Collin Sexton is reverting to the bench as a result.
Jazz Collapse in Dallas: What we Learned
It's time for the postmortem for the Utah Jazz.
Porterville Recorder
Dallas 103, Utah 100
UTAH (100) Markkanen 6-10 2-3 14, Olynyk 3-5 0-0 6, Vanderbilt 6-10 2-2 15, Clarkson 9-20 0-0 22, Conley 3-8 4-4 11, Gay 1-3 0-0 2, Kessler 0-0 0-0 0, Beasley 3-11 0-0 9, Horton-Tucker 1-1 0-0 2, Sexton 7-16 4-5 19. Totals 39-84 12-14 100. DALLAS (103) Bullock 1-4...
Porterville Recorder
Memphis 111, Portland 106
Percentages: FG .458, FT .815. 3-Point Goals: 13-28, .464 (Bane 5-8, Roddy 3-6, Aldama 2-4, Konchar 2-4, Brooks 1-2, Jones 0-2, Morant 0-2). Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 5 (Adams 2, Aldama 2, Clarke). Turnovers: 14 (Morant 8, Bane 3, Adams, Clarke, Konchar). Steals: 7 (Morant 2,...
Porterville Recorder
Chicago 106, Charlotte 88
Percentages: FG .391, FT .563. 3-Point Goals: 7-32, .219 (Oubre Jr. 5-11, Hayward 1-3, Bouknight 1-5, Smith Jr. 0-1, Thor 0-1, Jones 0-2, Maledon 0-2, Washington 0-2, McDaniels 0-5). Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 12 (McDaniels 2, Plumlee 2, Richards 2, Bouknight, Jones, Maledon, Oubre Jr., Thor,...
Porterville Recorder
L.A. Lakers 120, New Orleans 117
NEW ORLEANS (117) Murphy III 4-9 4-4 12, Williamson 11-21 5-8 27, Valanciunas 3-11 2-2 9, Marshall 3-8 2-2 9, McCollum 10-27 1-1 22, Hayes 0-2 0-0 0, Nance Jr. 5-8 1-2 11, Alvarado 6-8 0-0 15, Daniels 3-5 0-2 8, Graham 2-3 0-0 4. Totals 47-102 15-21 117. L.A....
Porterville Recorder
Toronto 143, San Antonio 100
Percentages: FG .538, FT .938. 3-Point Goals: 14-33, .424 (Banton 3-3, Boucher 3-5, Flynn 2-2, Trent Jr. 2-6, Porter Jr. 1-2, Anunoby 1-3, Barnes 1-4, Siakam 1-5, Achiuwa 0-3). Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 6 (Achiuwa, Anunoby, Banton, Barnes, Boucher, Koloko). Turnovers: 11 (Siakam 3, Anunoby 2,...
Porterville Recorder
L.A. Clippers 109, Houston 101
Percentages: FG .488, FT .789. 3-Point Goals: 12-33, .364 (Morris Sr. 4-8, George 3-8, Kennard 2-3, Mann 1-2, Powell 1-2, Batum 1-3, Wall 0-3, Jackson 0-4). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 6 (Batum 2, Brown, Jackson, Mann, Zubac). Turnovers: 14 (George 5, Powell 3, Wall 2, Zubac...
Porterville Recorder
Cleveland 114, Boston 113
Percentages: FG .409, FT .963. 3-Point Goals: 11-41, .268 (Brown 3-10, Williams 2-6, Tatum 2-9, Brogdon 1-3, White 1-3, Horford 1-4, Smart 1-5, Hauser 0-1). Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 9 (Tatum 4, White 2, Horford, Kornet, Williams). Turnovers: 14 (Tatum 6, Brogdon 3, Brown 3, Horford,...
Porterville Recorder
Washington 121, Philadelphia 111
WASHINGTON (121) Gill 1-1 0-0 2, Kuzma 8-12 0-0 18, Porzingis 9-13 11-11 30, Beal 11-17 6-7 29, Morris 2-5 2-3 6, Avdija 1-3 3-4 5, Hachimura 5-13 0-0 10, Gafford 4-5 2-5 10, Barton 4-9 2-2 11. Totals 45-78 26-32 121. PHILADELPHIA (111) Harris 6-12 0-0 16, Thybulle 1-2...
Porterville Recorder
Utah visits Los Angeles, looks to end road slide
Utah Jazz (6-3, third in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles Lakers (1-5, 13th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Utah will attempt to stop its three-game road losing streak when the Jazz face Los Angeles. Los Angeles went 33-49 overall and 18-34 in Western Conference play last season. The...
Porterville Recorder
Milwaukee 116, Detroit 91
DETROIT (91) Bey 5-12 9-10 22, Bogdanovic 5-12 1-1 14, Stewart 6-9 2-2 16, Cunningham 5-13 0-0 10, Ivey 3-11 0-0 7, Key 0-0 0-0 0, Knox II 2-3 0-0 4, Livers 1-4 0-0 3, Noel 2-4 0-0 4, Diallo 2-4 0-0 4, Hayes 1-5 2-2 5, Joseph 1-2 0-0 2, McGruder 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 33-79 14-15 91.
Porterville Recorder
Phoenix faces Portland, seeks 6th straight victory
Portland Trail Blazers (5-2, second in the Western Conference) vs. Phoenix Suns (6-1, first in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Phoenix seeks to build upon its five-game win streak with a victory against Portland. Phoenix finished 7-6 overall and 39-13 in Western Conference action a season ago. The Suns averaged...
Porterville Recorder
Atlanta 112, N.Y. Knicks 99
ATLANTA (112) Collins 4-10 4-4 12, Hunter 9-21 1-3 21, Capela 3-8 2-2 8, Murray 14-27 3-3 36, Young 7-22 1-2 17, Griffin 1-2 0-0 3, Johnson 0-1 0-0 0, Kaminsky 0-0 0-0 0, Okongwu 2-4 0-0 4, J.Holiday 1-4 0-0 3, A.Holiday 3-7 1-2 8, Krejci 0-0 0-0 0, Martin 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 44-107 12-16 112.
ESPN
Charlotte faces Memphis, looks to end road skid
Charlotte Hornets (3-5, 12th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Memphis Grizzlies (5-3, fourth in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Charlotte visits Memphis looking to stop its three-game road losing streak. Memphis went 6-6 overall with a 30-11 record at home during the 2021-22 season. The Grizzlies allowed opponents to score...
