Preservationists vow to restore causeway welcome center

By LARRY HOBBS lhobbs@thebrunswicknews.com
 2 days ago
Time’s unrelenting and unchecked forces have taken a toll on the building at the entrance to the F.J. Torras Causeway on U.S. 17.

But the aging little structure underneath the chipped facade and tangle of overgrowth has stood up well to the ravishes of exposure for more than 90 years to the marshes of Glynn’s thick salt air. And with a cadre of community leaders championing its renaissance, the former 1930s-era visitors center may soon retain its status as a jewel of the Golden Isles.

Brunswick, GA
