Hope Scholarship application & management portal reopens for West Virginians
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — The Education Market Assistant online portal, through which families and education service providers will be able to access Hope Scholarship accounts and funds, has now relaunched online. The Education Market Assistant allows students and families to apply for the Hope Scholarship program, receive and...
Balancing the good and the bad
As West Virginia lawmakers continue to push for tax cuts for major corporations and some for residents, there are signs that a more cautious approach may be needed in the coming years. While the Mountain State’s revenue numbers look great now, there are signs that state expenditures for health care...
COVID report
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — There were no COVID deaths reported Thursday by the state.
In campaign swing, Biden focuses on incumbent Democrats
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden’s travel plan for his last big campaign swing before Tuesday’s midterm elections reveals his defensive stance in the campaign’s closing days: He’s spending the bulk of his time trying to hang on to seats that his party already holds.
Maryland: What to expect on election night
This is a big election year in Maryland, long a blue state that became majority-minority over the past decade, with statewide races for governor, attorney general and comptroller, all 188 seats in the General Assembly, the state’s eight U.S. House seats and a U.S. Senate seat. Democrats control the...
