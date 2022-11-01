ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

WMTW

Unseasonably warm November days ahead

How’s the weather looking for your Thursday? Get your latest Maine’s Total Weather video forecast from Meteorologist Radek Przygodzki. Can't say lovely and November in the same sentence in Maine that often, but here we are!. High pressure holds firm which will mean fair weather conditions through the...
MAINE STATE
WMTW

Clearing skies tonight as cooler air returns

High pressure builds in from the west Wednesday and then settles just offshore through the weekend. This will lead to a prolonged stretch of mostly dry weather with temperatures climbing well above normal this weekend. Many areas will have a good shot of seeing highs near 70 degrees both Saturday and Sunday and probably Monday.
MAINE STATE
Kool AM

New Maine Target Store Opens Days Before ‘Official Opening’

Last month, we got word that the new Target store in Auburn was going to be opening on November 6. According to an article on WGME's website, the store was open on Tuesday - about a week ahead of the projected opening date. A stream of local celebs, including Auburn's Mayor Levesque, stopped in to check out the new store.
AUBURN, ME
WDEA AM 1370

Tourist Hotspot Named Maine’s Most Family-Friendly City

Throughout the state of Maine, you'll find plenty of towns and cities with lots of family-friendly activities to do. Many of Maine's beachfront communities cater to families in the summer with offerings of amusement parks, arcades, mini golf, and of course, beaches. But according to a recent article released by Travel Pulse, none of those popular beachfront places are Maine's most family-friendly city. Instead, a different hotspot was chosen.
MAINE STATE
wabi.tv

Maine is getting more than $42 million in LIHEAP Funding

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The money is crucial for many families to warm their homes each year. Even more this year as energy costs skyrocket. Maine is getting $42.5 million. Senator Susan Collins was part of a bipartisan effort to secure billions more in LIHEAP funding. This supplemental funding gives...
MAINE STATE
97.5 WOKQ

Unexplained Streaks in the Sky Seen From New Hampshire to Maine

It wouldn’t be Halloween without some UFO sightings in New Hampshire. Only this time, a lot of people in Maine saw them too. And in broad daylight. Posting to the Kittery, Maine Facebook group, a user posted a photo of two bizarre streaks seen while driving on Route 1 South Saturday. At first glance, they appear to be smoke contrails from airplanes.
MAINE STATE
102.9 WBLM

Maine Man Missing for Over 30 Hours Rescued by Warden and His Dog

An incredible video shared with the media shows the rescue of an Etna, Maine, man who got lost in a bog. The video is courtesy of the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries & Wildlife. It shows the conclusion of the department's heroic rescue of Joseph Nolin. According to WGME, the 74-year-old Nolin got lost while out checking his game cameras on Sunday. He unfortunately got confused, and would be stuck in a bog for more than a day.
ETNA, ME
mainebiz.biz

PUC wind generation project moving forward in northern Maine

The Maine Public Utilities Commission has contracted with a transmission line supplier and a wind generation project to connect an area in northern Maine to the New England grid in a bid to promote renewable energy in the region. LS Power Base was chosen as the supplier at a cost...
MAINE STATE
PhillyBite

Where Are the Best Thrift Stores in Maine?

There are several places in Maine to find excellent secondhand goods, but choosing the best one for your needs and budget is essential. Fortunately, most shops have websites where you can learn more about their products and prices. There are also plenty of consignment shops in the state, and you can find items that are unique or hard to find anywhere else.
MAINE STATE
B98.5

Mainers Can Get A Copy of Any Car Accident Report Here

There are over 20,000 car crashes in Maine each year. If you were in one, usually there is a police report that is filed. Often, Maine motorists need to get their hands on that report. You can go to your police station or you can get the exact same report, often much quicker, with this cool website we found called CrashDocs.org.
