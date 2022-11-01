Read full article on original website
WMTW
Unseasonably warm November days ahead
How’s the weather looking for your Thursday? Get your latest Maine’s Total Weather video forecast from Meteorologist Radek Przygodzki. Can't say lovely and November in the same sentence in Maine that often, but here we are!. High pressure holds firm which will mean fair weather conditions through the...
WMTW
Clearing skies tonight as cooler air returns
High pressure builds in from the west Wednesday and then settles just offshore through the weekend. This will lead to a prolonged stretch of mostly dry weather with temperatures climbing well above normal this weekend. Many areas will have a good shot of seeing highs near 70 degrees both Saturday and Sunday and probably Monday.
newscentermaine.com
NEWS CENTER Maine Weather Video Forecast
NEWS CENTER Maine Weather Video Forecast: UPDATE Monday, October 31, 2022. 12:00 pm.
Here’s How Many Snowstorms Major Places in Maine Get Each Winter
There's an inevitable truth to every winter in Maine: there will be snow. But how often it snows and how much snow there will be is an always-evolving answer. There have been plenty of warm winters in Maine and several bad winters with a seemingly endless amount of storms. As...
New Maine Target Store Opens Days Before ‘Official Opening’
Last month, we got word that the new Target store in Auburn was going to be opening on November 6. According to an article on WGME's website, the store was open on Tuesday - about a week ahead of the projected opening date. A stream of local celebs, including Auburn's Mayor Levesque, stopped in to check out the new store.
Tourist Hotspot Named Maine’s Most Family-Friendly City
Throughout the state of Maine, you'll find plenty of towns and cities with lots of family-friendly activities to do. Many of Maine's beachfront communities cater to families in the summer with offerings of amusement parks, arcades, mini golf, and of course, beaches. But according to a recent article released by Travel Pulse, none of those popular beachfront places are Maine's most family-friendly city. Instead, a different hotspot was chosen.
Maine Has Winter Igloo Dining on Top of a Cliff With Spectacular Ocean Views
Maine has some spectacular views all year round. Yes, we get many tourists during the summer months, but there is still so much to see during the rest of the year. Just because it gets cold outside during the winter months, doesn't mean you cannot go enjoy the breathtaking views that Maine has to offer.
This aerial photographer captures Maine as you've never seen it before
BELFAST, Maine — Jon Linn has a fleet of eight drones, all of them equipped with cameras for aerial photography, and he’d be the first to acknowledge that over the years, there's been mishaps. “The first one arrived by UPS,” he recalled. “I charged the battery, flew, and...
wabi.tv
Maine is getting more than $42 million in LIHEAP Funding
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The money is crucial for many families to warm their homes each year. Even more this year as energy costs skyrocket. Maine is getting $42.5 million. Senator Susan Collins was part of a bipartisan effort to secure billions more in LIHEAP funding. This supplemental funding gives...
Unexplained Streaks in the Sky Seen From New Hampshire to Maine
It wouldn’t be Halloween without some UFO sightings in New Hampshire. Only this time, a lot of people in Maine saw them too. And in broad daylight. Posting to the Kittery, Maine Facebook group, a user posted a photo of two bizarre streaks seen while driving on Route 1 South Saturday. At first glance, they appear to be smoke contrails from airplanes.
Maine Man Missing for Over 30 Hours Rescued by Warden and His Dog
An incredible video shared with the media shows the rescue of an Etna, Maine, man who got lost in a bog. The video is courtesy of the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries & Wildlife. It shows the conclusion of the department's heroic rescue of Joseph Nolin. According to WGME, the 74-year-old Nolin got lost while out checking his game cameras on Sunday. He unfortunately got confused, and would be stuck in a bog for more than a day.
WMTW
Gov. Janet Mills, former Gov. Paul LePage face off in last debate before Election Day
PORTLAND, Maine — With Election Day less than a week away, Maine's Total Coverage, in partnership with WABI and WAGM, is bringing voters the final gubernatorial debate. Democratic Gov. Janet Mills and former Gov. Paul LePage will take the stage and face off Thursday at 8 p.m. You can...
mainebiz.biz
PUC wind generation project moving forward in northern Maine
The Maine Public Utilities Commission has contracted with a transmission line supplier and a wind generation project to connect an area in northern Maine to the New England grid in a bid to promote renewable energy in the region. LS Power Base was chosen as the supplier at a cost...
Let’s Break Down Powerball Winnings After Taxes for Maine and New Hampshire
$1.2 billion dollars is life-changing money for almost anyone. Wednesday night's Powerball drawing could make someone an instant billionaire, right? Well not so fast. By the time the government gets a hold of their cut, you're going to be left with a lot less than $1.2B. Not only does the...
WMTW
Paul LePage and Janet Mills campaigns focus on home heating challenges ahead
HERMON, Maine -- Nov. 2, 2022 — Campaigning for governor in the Bangor area on Wednesday, Republican Paul LePage described actions a governor might take to address the supply and high price of heating oil used by 60% of Maine homes. “This winter we need to protect Mainers. This...
PhillyBite
Where Are the Best Thrift Stores in Maine?
There are several places in Maine to find excellent secondhand goods, but choosing the best one for your needs and budget is essential. Fortunately, most shops have websites where you can learn more about their products and prices. There are also plenty of consignment shops in the state, and you can find items that are unique or hard to find anywhere else.
WMTW
Cost of heating oil approaches $5.50 a gallon as Mainers face challenges signing up for assistance
With the cost of a gallon of home heating oil now approaching $5.50 a gallon, some Mainers are getting nervous. 8 Investigates received an email from a Lewiston woman talking about her frustration in signing up for the Home Energy Assistance Program (HEAP). That program allows for income-qualified Mainers to receive a $500 credit toward their oil bill.
The Major Sign That Your Maine Neighbors Have Accepted You
One of the quickest (and maybe even most harsh) lessons that I learned when moving to Maine over the summer was that just because I now live in Maine, doesn't mean I'm necessarily accepted here. I showed my greenness right off the bat, foolishly calling myself a Mainer. I just...
Mainers Can Get A Copy of Any Car Accident Report Here
There are over 20,000 car crashes in Maine each year. If you were in one, usually there is a police report that is filed. Often, Maine motorists need to get their hands on that report. You can go to your police station or you can get the exact same report, often much quicker, with this cool website we found called CrashDocs.org.
wabi.tv
80,000 signatures in favor of replacing CMP, Versant submitted to Secretary of State
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Boxes filled with more than 80,000 signatures were submitted to the Secretary of State’s Office Monday morning. “That is 80,000 Maine people who are tired of being abused by our state’s two for profit monopoly utilities, CMP and Versant,” said Andrew Blunt, executive Director of Our Power.
