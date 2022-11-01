Read full article on original website
Walmart to rent shelf space to small businesses
Walmart shoppers could start seeing a new variety of retail options pop up in stores thanks to a new partnership that allows small businesses to rent retail space. “We are excited to partner with Walmart to bring new brands to local communities while providing small business owners the ability to thrive with some great built-in foot traffic,” said Scott Blair, the co-founder, and CEO of Popable, a pop-up marketplace platform.
