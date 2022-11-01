ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hurricane, WV

Comments / 1

Related
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Big Reds win sectional: PHS downs Hurricane in final, as teams advance to regional

PARKERSBURG — Mya Green delivered a match-high 12 kills here Tuesday night to help lift top-seeded and host Parkersburg to the Class AAA, Region IV, Section 2 championship after the Big Reds swept No. 2 seed Hurricane 25-14, 29-27 and 25-11. In the semifinals, the Big Reds eliminated fourth-seeded Ripley 25-22, 25-6 and 25-7. The Redskins kept their season alive after sweeping No. 3 seed Parkersburg South 25-19, 25-23 and 25-20.
PARKERSBURG, WV
wchstv.com

Stollings vs. Stuart: W.Va.'s 7th District race heats up

MADISON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Election Day will see 17 senators chosen by voters in West Virginia. One of the most hotly contested races in the state will be for the 7th District. Boone County doctor and veteran senator Ron Stollings and former U.S. attorney for the Southern District of West Virginia and head of the state Republican party Mike Stuart are battling for the same seat.
BOONE COUNTY, WV
Metro News

Big factor in Logan Schools takeover: questions surrounding virtual schools program

When the state Board of Education voted to take over the Logan County School system, members were reacting to a wide range of problems uncovered by a recent review. But a few financial irregularities stood out to state board members as they asked questions about the review. And one grabbed their attention even more than others: a one-bid contract from a local religious school to provide virtual education for young public school students.
LOGAN COUNTY, WV
wchstv.com

Country music star Thomas Rhett to bring 2023 tour to Charleston

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Country music superstar Thomas Rhett will be bringing his catalog of hits back to the Mountain State in 2023. Rhett, known for songs like “Make Me Wanna,” “Marry Me” and “Some People Do,” will bring his Home Team Tour to the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center on Friday, June 23, 2023, according to coliseum officials.
CHARLESTON, WV
Metro News

American Heart Association says 17% of West Virginia middle school students vape

SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. — West Virginia is first in the nation when it comes to middle school children using e-cigarettes. “These things are now being seen in middle schools and we’ve even seen them in elementary schools,” American Heart Association Communications Director Kevin Pauley said Tuesday as the AHA was preparing to have a community conversation at South Charleston Middle School.
SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV
livability.com

Why Advantage Valley, WV, is a Great Place to Live for Young Professionals

Advantage Valley calls for young professionals to work, live and play in West Virginia. West Virginia boasts an impressive collection of colleges and universities, bringing many young people to the state for education and college life. And until recently, once those graduates left school, they often left the state, taking their newly acquired skills and knowledge with them.
CHARLESTON, WV
wchsnetwork.com

Brisk sales reported for Powerball $1 billion jackpot

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Powerball retailers in the state are reporting brisk sales heading into Monday night’s drawing with the jackpot reaching $1 billion after no one hit all the winning numbers in Saturday’s drawing.. It’s been more than three dozen drawings since there was a jackpot winner...
CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

West Virginia leaders break ground on new I-64 exit in Culloden

CULLODEN, WV (WOWK)- The project to build a new exit on I-64 is officially underway. West Virginia officials, including Governor Jim Justice and Secretary of Transportation Jimmy Wriston, held a groundbreaking ceremony this afternoon for the new I-64 exit to Culloden. According to the governor’s office, the new interchange exit will connect US-60 in Culloden […]
CULLODEN, WV
Ironton Tribune

Two men indicted for copper theft

Two men have been indicted for copper theft from a local school in the latest round of indictments handed down by the Lawrence County Grand Jury on Wednesday. Rusty L. Avery, 49, Ironton and Steven M. Stapleton, 43, Chesapeake were each indicted on two charges – fifth-degree felony vandalism and fifth-degree felony theft.
IRONTON, OH
WOWK 13 News

1 dead in I-77 crash in West Virginia

UPDATE (Nov. 1, 2022, 6:00 p.m.): I-64 E/I-77 S has reopened after a fatal crash near the Midland Trail exit. Authorities on scene say only one vehicle pulling a trailer was involved in the crash and the driver was the only occupant. The driver’s identity is not being released at this time until the family […]
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy