Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Big Reds win sectional: PHS downs Hurricane in final, as teams advance to regional
PARKERSBURG — Mya Green delivered a match-high 12 kills here Tuesday night to help lift top-seeded and host Parkersburg to the Class AAA, Region IV, Section 2 championship after the Big Reds swept No. 2 seed Hurricane 25-14, 29-27 and 25-11. In the semifinals, the Big Reds eliminated fourth-seeded Ripley 25-22, 25-6 and 25-7. The Redskins kept their season alive after sweeping No. 3 seed Parkersburg South 25-19, 25-23 and 25-20.
wchstv.com
Hurricane's Audrey Hall races to runner-up finish at AAA cross country state championship
ONA, W.Va. (WCHS) — The girls Class AAA cross country state championship meet at Cabell Midland High School kicked off Saturday's slate of races with a roaring pace. Record time to be exact. Morgantown's Irene Riggs smashed a state record with a winning time of 16:32. "Coming in, I...
Week 10 high school football rankings
The Week 10 WV high school football rankings are released; only one more week of the regular season!
wchstv.com
Stollings vs. Stuart: W.Va.'s 7th District race heats up
MADISON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Election Day will see 17 senators chosen by voters in West Virginia. One of the most hotly contested races in the state will be for the 7th District. Boone County doctor and veteran senator Ron Stollings and former U.S. attorney for the Southern District of West Virginia and head of the state Republican party Mike Stuart are battling for the same seat.
Mountain State ghost tales: 10 haunted places in West Virginia
WEST VIRGINIA (WOWK) – From haunted prisons, hotels and hospitals, to shrieking and shadow figures in the woods, and even a woman who helped convict her murderer from beyond the grave, the Mountain State is filled with chilling tales of the paranormal. Here are 10 of the stories of West Virginians from days past who […]
Metro News
Big factor in Logan Schools takeover: questions surrounding virtual schools program
When the state Board of Education voted to take over the Logan County School system, members were reacting to a wide range of problems uncovered by a recent review. But a few financial irregularities stood out to state board members as they asked questions about the review. And one grabbed their attention even more than others: a one-bid contract from a local religious school to provide virtual education for young public school students.
West Virginia mansion with view, tennis court for sale
This West Virginia home is for sale, and while it needs a little love, it has several unique features that are worth seeing.
wchstv.com
Country music star Thomas Rhett to bring 2023 tour to Charleston
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Country music superstar Thomas Rhett will be bringing his catalog of hits back to the Mountain State in 2023. Rhett, known for songs like “Make Me Wanna,” “Marry Me” and “Some People Do,” will bring his Home Team Tour to the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center on Friday, June 23, 2023, according to coliseum officials.
wchstv.com
Country music superstar Clay Walker to perform at Ashland's Paramount Arts Center
ASHLAND, Ky. (WCHS) — Country music artist Clay Walker is set to visit the Bluegrass State early next year. The hitmaker behind songs such as “Live Until I Die,” “Rumor Has It” and “This Woman and This Man” is scheduled to perform at Ashland’s Paramount Arts Center on Jan. 14.
Metro News
American Heart Association says 17% of West Virginia middle school students vape
SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. — West Virginia is first in the nation when it comes to middle school children using e-cigarettes. “These things are now being seen in middle schools and we’ve even seen them in elementary schools,” American Heart Association Communications Director Kevin Pauley said Tuesday as the AHA was preparing to have a community conversation at South Charleston Middle School.
Christmas sale at Mountain Mission to begin Thursday in Charleston, West Virginia
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — The Mountain Mission Christmas Sale will begin on Thursday, Nov. 3 on Charleston’s West Side. There will be many different Christmas-decorating items light lights, ornaments, trees, wreaths and more. The money raised from the sale will be used to help purchase food items for up to 1,000 families in the area […]
livability.com
Why Advantage Valley, WV, is a Great Place to Live for Young Professionals
Advantage Valley calls for young professionals to work, live and play in West Virginia. West Virginia boasts an impressive collection of colleges and universities, bringing many young people to the state for education and college life. And until recently, once those graduates left school, they often left the state, taking their newly acquired skills and knowledge with them.
Brush fire in Kanawha County, West Virginia, closes one lane of Big Tyler Road
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Metro 911 says one lane of the 4400 block of Big Tyler Road is closed due to a brush fire. The call came in to dispatch around 6:55 p.m. The lane is still shut down as of 7:12 p.m. Tyler Mountain Volunteer Fire Department is on the scene. It is […]
wchsnetwork.com
Brisk sales reported for Powerball $1 billion jackpot
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Powerball retailers in the state are reporting brisk sales heading into Monday night’s drawing with the jackpot reaching $1 billion after no one hit all the winning numbers in Saturday’s drawing.. It’s been more than three dozen drawings since there was a jackpot winner...
Squirrel causes 4K West Virginia customers to lose power in Nitro, St. Albans
UPDATE (Nov. 1, 2022, 7:45 p.m.): A power outage that affected 4,000 people in the St. Albans-Nitro area was caused by a squirrel, according to Phil Moye with American Electric Power (AEP). The squirrel initially made contact with energized equipment at the Nitro substation, Moye says. When the Nitro station’s safety equipment tripped, the St. […]
West Virginia leaders break ground on new I-64 exit in Culloden
CULLODEN, WV (WOWK)- The project to build a new exit on I-64 is officially underway. West Virginia officials, including Governor Jim Justice and Secretary of Transportation Jimmy Wriston, held a groundbreaking ceremony this afternoon for the new I-64 exit to Culloden. According to the governor’s office, the new interchange exit will connect US-60 in Culloden […]
Commissioner in Putnam County, West Virginia will have no temporary replacement after resigning
PUTNAM COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Putnam County Commission President Andy Skidmore says they will not appoint a temporary replacement for Ron Foster, a commissioner who resigned on Friday. Skidmore says this is because there are only two meetings left before a new commissioner takes over in January 2023. Foster stepped down on Friday after county […]
Ironton Tribune
Two men indicted for copper theft
Two men have been indicted for copper theft from a local school in the latest round of indictments handed down by the Lawrence County Grand Jury on Wednesday. Rusty L. Avery, 49, Ironton and Steven M. Stapleton, 43, Chesapeake were each indicted on two charges – fifth-degree felony vandalism and fifth-degree felony theft.
Huntington City Mission in West Virginia will house fewer people this winter
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — Huntington City Mission says they will have fewer beds available this winter due to a lack of funding. During the COVID-19 pandemic, they added additional shelter at a chapel to house those in need, which added 30 extra beds to their typical 140. Now, because they no longer have COVID-19 funding, […]
1 dead in I-77 crash in West Virginia
UPDATE (Nov. 1, 2022, 6:00 p.m.): I-64 E/I-77 S has reopened after a fatal crash near the Midland Trail exit. Authorities on scene say only one vehicle pulling a trailer was involved in the crash and the driver was the only occupant. The driver’s identity is not being released at this time until the family […]
