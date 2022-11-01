MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia's running game will clearly be hampered when it travels to Iowa State for Saturday's game against the Cyclones. With running back C.J. Donaldson out for the year, offensive guard James Gmiter likely joining him with the effects of multiple concussions, running back Tony Mathis and Justin Johnson still battling injuries that could keep them from traveling and right tackle still a revolving door between Ja'Quay Hubbard and Brandon Yates, there's just not much continuity on which to depend in that play phase.

