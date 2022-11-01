Read full article on original website
Related
WVNews
Clarksburg-Harrison Public Library to commemorate Farmington mine disaster with author series event
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — To mark the 54th anniversary of the Farmington Mine Disaster, the Clarksburg-Harrison Public Library is hosting a program as part of its Author Series. Bonnie E. Stewart, author of “No. 9: The Farmington Mine Disaster,” will present Number 9: Commemoration of the Farmington Mine...
WVNews
Retired Army lieutenant colonel, author, to give book talk in Clarksburg, West Virginia
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Peter Taylor, local author and retired U.S. Army lieutenant colonel, will present a Book Talk at 10:30 a.m. next Wednesday at the Harrison County Senior Center. Taylor is the author of two novels based on his experiences in Vietnam and another about the history...
WVNews
Lewis County downs Clay County, claims Sectional Title
WESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Lewis County made it back-to-back Class AA Region II Section 2 Championships with a straight-set victory over Clay County that featured three close sets, including a thrilling come-from-behind second set victory. The first set was close throughout with the Minutemaids doing a good job...
WVNews
Next week is Mountaineer Week at West Virginia University
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Mountaineer Week, West Virginia University’s celebration of Appalachian culture, is turning 75 with activities beginning Monday and continuing through Nov. 13. The first Mountaineer Week celebration was held in 1947 as a way to generate school spirit around the WVU-Kentucky football game. A...
WVNews
Philip Barbour wins sectional title; Liberty tops RCB to remain in postseason
PHILIPPI, W.Va. (WV News) — The Philip Barbour volleyball team is another step closer to defending its state title. With their 25-14, 25-17, 25-14 victory over Liberty in the Class AA Region II Section 1 Tournament Final on Wednesday at Philip Barbour, the Colts have won another sectional title.
WVNews
Calendar of Events for Thursday
Bridgeport Lions Club spaghetti dinner, 4-7 p.m. or until sold out. $10 for dinner, including two meatballs, bread, salad, dessert. Drive-through at Bridgeport Civic Center. Enter from east or west on Main Street/U.S. 50 into Civic Center parking lot, exit from Dairy Queen extra lane. Tickets available in advance from Lions members or at the drive-through entrance. Details, Estelle Rice, 304-476-4334.
WVNews
Inside the matchup: West Virginia Mountaineers - Iowa State Cyclones
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia's running game will clearly be hampered when it travels to Iowa State for Saturday's game against the Cyclones. With running back C.J. Donaldson out for the year, offensive guard James Gmiter likely joining him with the effects of multiple concussions, running back Tony Mathis and Justin Johnson still battling injuries that could keep them from traveling and right tackle still a revolving door between Ja'Quay Hubbard and Brandon Yates, there's just not much continuity on which to depend in that play phase.
WVNews
Losses highlight bigger issues at WVU
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Late Saturday afternoon, following a brave but losing effort against an undefeated team that was ranked No. 7 in the polls and first place in a Big 12 Conference whose reflection of this football season has been more that of a funhouse mirror than what reality in this conference is meant to be, West Virginia coach Neal Brown finally pulled back the curtain on his feelings for just a moment.
WVNews
Perez transfer adds to WVU's gritty identity
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — West Virginia’s 2022-23 basketball debut, a 73-57 victory over Bowling Green in a charity exhibition game at the Coliseum, could be described with many adjectives. Pretty is not one of them, and that’s just fine with coach Bob Huggins and his players, who...
WVNews
BlueGoldNews.com: WVU Football Bryce Ford-Wheaton 11/1/22
West Virginia receiver Bryce Ford-Wheaton lists the issues with communication while playing on the road, and expects a tough time of that when the Mountaineers travel to Iowa State this weekend. Welcome to the discussion. Thank you for reading!. Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you...
Comments / 0