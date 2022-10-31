Read full article on original website
Huskies prepare for first-round playoff road trip to Florence
By Zack Steele For The Tribune TRUSSVILLE — Playoff season has arrived, and Hewitt Trussville has many reasons for optimism as Hewitt travels to take on Florence High School on Friday night, marking Hewitt Trussville’s first trip to Florence, and their 9th trip to the playoffs in the last 10 years. Hewitt-Trussville, the 3rd seed […]
Monceaux Era Begins at Hewitt-Trussville
By Zack Steele, For the Tribune TRUSSVILLE — To say that Hewitt Trussville basketball has been in the wilderness for a few years is an understatement. At the turn of the 21st century, the Husky basketball program was a perennial top-ten team and regional qualifier in Alabama’s largest division, with players consistently earning division 1 scholarships. […]
Here are 5 Birmingham-area high school games to watch for AHSAA playoff Week 1
Here are five games to watch in the Birmingham area for Week 1 of the Alabama High School Athletic Association football playoffs. The complete schedule follows. CLASS 7A: HEWITT-TRUSSVILLE (7-3) AT FLORENCE (8-2) Time/location: Friday, 7 p.m., Braly Municipal Stadium, Florence. Last week: No. 5 Hewitt-Trussville had an open date...
Clay-Chalkville building on history of excellence
By Johnny Sanders, For the Tribune CLAY — It’s state playoff time in Alabama and there are new faces as well as old. Clay-Chalkville High School has established itself as the latter. In the 27-year history of the program, the Cougars have only missed the playoffs four times, and two of those times were the […]
Jake Ganus leads Moody into uncharted territory
By Johnny Sanders, For the Tribune Each year, every football team begins the season with tons of confidence. Coming out of the locker room for that first game, they all have a bit of a swagger. They believe they are unbeatable. They jump up and down. They chant. They do whatever their pregame rituals are […]
Pinson Valley faces tough test in playoff match-up with Mountain Brook
By Loyd McIntosh, Sports Editor PINSON — The road to another state championship for Pinson Valley will be bumpier in 2022 as the Indians face a tough and seasoned Mountain Brook Spartans squad Friday, October 29. The Indians finished the regular season with a record of 6-3, 4-2 in 6A Region 5 play. With losses […]
UAB basketball runs amok in easy exhibition win over Mississippi College
The season opener for the UAB basketball team is still a week away from tipping off but Jordan “Jelly” Walker and Trey “The Mayor” Jemison, along with a host of newcomers, made their intentions known in UAB’s preseason exhibition. The Blazers emptied the bench and...
theadvocate.com
SWAC notebook: Magic City Classic lives up to billing
The Magic City Classic had some magic to it and it was a classic. Alabama State snapped a four-game losing streak in the series against its upstate rival Alabama A&M with a 24-17 victory on Saturday in Birmingham. “It was a great classic game,” Alabama State coach Eddie Robinson Jr....
Garden & Gun
A Birmingham Boutique for Southern Makers
As at a modern art gallery, the polished concrete floors and bone-white walls of the downtown Birmingham shop Still Johnson purposefully keep the focus on the installations—or in this case, a stunning selection of home goods and decor from Southern makers. The abstract shapes of a Natchez, Mississippi, artist’s jet-black kinetic mobile, for instance, spin lazily in lavender-perfumed air courtesy of Hazeltine candles, poured in New Orleans. Vintage teak dining chairs gather around a sleek ebonized-oak dining table fashioned by Birmingham furniture maestro Michael Morrow. And drop cloths splashed with Pepto-pink and highlighter-yellow paint by the Florence, Alabama, artist Cullen Stewart hang across from Nashville photographer Tim Vogelaar’s tranquil but powerful black-and-white nature scenes.
Bham Now
Birmingham woman wins nearly $10,000 on “The Price is Right”
Dreams came true for Birmingham resident, Korliss Datcher, when she won big on the American-loved game show, “The Price is Right”. Keep reading to find out what prizes she won + more. Korliss Datcher, come on down!. Datcher, an athletic director and diversity coordinator at Advent Episcopal School,...
thesamfordcrimson.com
Squadron Seek Success Both On and Off the Court in Second Season
The Birmingham Squadron start their second season in Birmingham on November 6. The Squadron made the playoffs last year and had a record of 18-14. The team is looking to improve on last season and hopes to make a deeper playoff run. “The team goal is to excel past what...
wvtm13.com
Skating rink, bowling alley and more planned on Birmingham's Crossplex property
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — A new facility geared for family fun was announced Monday evening. Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin announced on social media that a new family fun center is planned on the property of the Birmingham Crossplex near Five Points West. Mayor Woodfin said the facility is planned to...
Magic City Classic post-game concert to go on rain or shine
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The 81st Magic City Classic is just hours away. The week-long celebration will come to a head Saturday night. What would the largest HBCU classic in the country be without a big concert to wrap up the night? Fans will get to stick around after the game for the post-game concert […]
Literary Hub
Confronting the South’s Tradition of Racist Terror
When I finished my debut novel, The Confessions of Matthew Strong, I planned a trip to Birmingham, Alabama to search for the plantation homes and graveyards of the southern slaveholders who inspired the book. Yet, when my wife suggested I bring my 14-year-old daughter with me, I hesitated. After all...
comebacktown.com
Did Birmingham backstab Pelham?
I didn’t expect to be writing a column about the new $50 million amphitheater proposed for downtown Birmingham. I’m not a politician or business person involved in the project and the only information I have is what I’ve read on-line. So I have no insight into the...
Leeds Area Chamber signs partnership with Jacksonville State
From The Tribune staff reports LEEDS — The Leeds Area Chamber of Commerce is partnering with Jacksonville State University to provide educational opportunities to its members. Beginning this spring, the university will offer a 20% corporate tuition scholarship per semester to full-time and part-time workers employed by member organizations of the chamber. The application fee […]
wbrc.com
Hewitt-Trussville HS outdoor classroom now open
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - On Monday, Oct. 31, community leaders cut the ribbon on Hewitt-Trussville High School’s brand new Amerex Outdoor Learning Center. The covered classroom is just steps away from the high school, offering teachers opportunities to take their lessons outdoors. Conversations of the center began over six years ago.
Planned lane closures on I-20 WB, between Leeds & Moody
From The Tribune staff reports ST. CLAIR COUNTY — Weather permitting, beginning at 8 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 9, the Alabama Department of Transportation will be performing asphalt pavement repair work as follows: This work will require the inside (left) and middle lanes to be closed on I-20 westbound between Leeds, Exit 140, and Moody, […]
wvtm13.com
Birmingham's Arlington House closed for repairs
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The Arlington Historic House is closed for repairs. The city of Birmingham closed the historic building Tuesday and it will remain closed Wednesday, to allow crews to make the repairs. The facility is planned to reopen to visitors Thursday, Nov. 3. The Arlington House is open...
Alabama to provide $3 million to Birmingham for new amphitheater
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Another hurdle has been cleared in Birmingham’s efforts to build an amphitheater as a part of the proposed Star at Uptown development. Andi Martin, public relations manager for the Alabama Tourism Department, Martin confirmed that the state will step up to help bring the $50 million project closer to fruition. Martin […]
