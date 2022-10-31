Read full article on original website
G.J. Hart’s vision for Red Robin: Better burgers and more managers
G.J. Hart presided over his first earnings call as CEO of Red Robin on Wednesday and offered a glimpse at how the brand might change under his leadership. The restaurant veteran, who has had a hand in growing established brands like Torchy’s Tacos and Texas Roadhouse, was plucked from Red Robin’s board to help re-energize a brand he said has made some mistakes.
Ray Risley named CEO of Via 313
Ray Risley is the new CEO of Via 313 Pizzeria, the company said Tuesday. Risley comes to the Detroit-style pizza chain from Front Burner Restaurant Group, where he was president and chief operating officer of the Whiskey Cake Kitchen & Bar brand. There, he oversaw 12 locations that generated systemwide sales of $85 million.
Farmer Boys names Joseph Ortiz president, COO
The Farmer Boys fast-casual burger chain has promoted Joseph Ortiz to president and COO. Ortiz, formerly vice president of finance and accounting, succeeds Dave Wetzel, who has retired after 37 years in the restaurant business. Ortiz has also logged considerable time in the industry. The jobs he’s held during 17...
Jack in the Box puts its company-run Del Taco restaurants up for sale
Jack in the Box is making good on a promise that it would sell off company-operated Del Taco restaurants. The company on Wednesday announced a partnership with the investment banking firm Cypress Group to sell the restaurants to franchisees. About half of Del Taco’s 600 locations are company-run. The...
Papa Murphy’s owner MTY Food Group to buy Wetzel’s Pretzels for $207M
MTY Food Group is going back to the mall for its latest U.S. purchase. The Canadian brand collector, which made its name through the ownership of dozens of mall-based concepts north of the border, on Tuesday announced the acquisition of the 350-unit Wetzel’s Pretzels for $207 million in cash.
Burger King's operational improvements start paying off
Burger King’s U.S. same-store sales rose 4% in the third quarter, parent company Restaurant Brands International said on Thursday. It was the best result for the struggling business since the second quarter of last year and came despite a rapidly evolving restaurant environment. It also continued to narrow the gap between Burger King and its fast-food burger rivals.
Pizza Hut’s embrace of third-party delivery works in its favor
When it could not find enough drivers to deliver its pizzas earlier this year, Pizza Hut decided to embrace a perceived competitor, third-party delivery companies like DoorDash. The move appears to have worked. The Plano, Tex.-based chain’s U.S. same-store sales rose 1% in the third quarter, parent company Yum Brands...
