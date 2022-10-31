Chipotle crew member in Kansas files unfair labor practice allegations with NLRB amid union organizing effort

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Hall of Fame Basketball Coach Suspended Amid FBI InvestigationNews Breaking LIVELawrence, KS
KU Suspends Coach Self, Self-Imposes Other Penalties on Men's Basketball TeamEvan CrosbyLawrence, KS
4 Great Burger Places in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
3 Great Seafood Places in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
3 Great Burger Places in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
Two Kansas women ordered to pay thousands for Medicaid fraud
Two Parsons, Kansas, women were sentenced and ordered to pay restitution for two unrelated cases of Medicaid fraud.
Truth About Cars
Wichita Car Dealership Banned From Kansas Due to Shady Business Practices
A Wichita car dealership has been banned from selling cars in the state of Kansas. Midwest Wholesale, which was doing business under the name Kansas Motor Company, was hit with complaints for things such as not providing customers with titles. "The dealership also failed to pay off the outstanding loan...
WIBW
Southeast Kan. women ordered to pay restitution for Medicaid fraud
PARSONS, Kan. (WIBW) - Two women from Labette Co. have been ordered to pay restitution to the state’s Medicaid program after they were found to have been paid while either their caretakers or their patients had been in jail. Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt says that two women from...
2 southeast Kansas women sentenced for separate crimes against Medicaid program
A Judge sentences two southeast Kansas women for separate crimes against the Kansas Medicaid program.
Former Kan. car dealer sentenced for failing to pay sales tax
TOPEKA – A former Kansas auto dealer has been sentenced to pay more than $72,000 in restitution on a charge related to failing to pay sales tax to the state, according to Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt. Justin Bogina, 40, formerly of Tecumseh, was sentenced Monday in Shawnee County...
Nationwide recall impacts Kansas stores due to wheat sensitivity, allergy risks
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A recall has been issued for products sold at Tractor Supply Company stores across Kansas. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) issued the alert on Nov. 1 after an alert was posted by Cedar Creek Popcorn of Sac City, Iowa. This alert concerns the product 18 oz. Old-Fashioned Caramel Holiday Popcorn […]
WIBW
Amendment question on Kansas sheriffs explained
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - There are a few constitutional amendment questions Kansas voters can expect to see on the November ballot. Residents will be asked to vote yes or no on a proposed amendment that guarantees each citizen’s right to continue electing their county sheriff, with the exception of Riley County, and changes who has the power to remove that person from office.
KSN News/Emerson poll shows slim margins in two Kansas races
Incumbent Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly has a 3% lead against Republican candidate Derek Schmidt.
Kansas sheriff declines criminal investigation of Governor
TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — Shawnee County Sheriff, Brian Hill, will not be pursuing a criminal investigation of Kansas Governor Laura Kelly, following a complaint filed by a Republican group earlier this year. In June, The Republican Governors Association, RGA, asked a local prosecutor and sheriff to investigate Gov. Laura Kelly, D-Kan., for criminal use of taxpayer […]
thepitchkc.com
Registered Democrats in Kansas targeted with personalized voter disinformation in texting campaign
Kansas voters have recently found themselves as the target of falsified information ahead of this month’s election. Registered voters have received texts from external organizations containing their correct names and addresses alongside inaccurate information about polling locations. Monday morning, Kansas Secretary of State Scott Schwab released a statement encouraging...
Kansas Secretary of State candidates debate election fraud, gerrymandering
TOPEKA — Bucking national trends, the Democratic candidate running for Kansas secretary of state said election deniers need to be listened to while the Republican incumbent candidate quashed theories of voter fraud in the Kansas electoral system. Democratic candidate Jeanna Repass, an Overland Park resident, is running against incumbent Secretary of State Scott Schwab. Repass […] The post Kansas Secretary of State candidates debate election fraud, gerrymandering appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
Kansans split on issues, except medical marijuana
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The majority of Kansans want to legalize medical marijuana, according to an Emerson College Polling/The Hill survey. The survey found the majority of voters, 61%, support the proposed bill to legalize medical marijuana in the state of Kansas, while only 25% of voters oppose the bill. Fourteen percent of voters had no […]
kggfradio.com
Dems Not Hiding Attempts To Split Kansas Gubernatorial Vote.
There have been Kansas news reports this week about “American Center” a Democrat front group that shares an office with Perkins Coie, the controversial Washing DC law firm used by Hillary Clinton in the 2016 election. Former President of the Kansas Senate, Susan Wagle says the American Center has been sending mail pieces and buying radio ads attacking Republican nominee, Derek Schmidt. Wagle says the ads also build up and benefit Sen. Dennis Pyle, the independent candidate on the ballot.
KMBC.com
What's in the fine print of Panasonic's $4 billion deal with Kansas?
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Panasonic has made big promises for its Tesla battery factory in De Soto. But will the company deliver? KMBC 9 Investigates has questions about the fine print in that $4 billion deal with the state of Kansas. The largest economic development project in Kansas history...
kmuw.org
An election for Kansas State Board of Education is the biggest race you don't know about
It’s hard to find an issue that has divided people the way education has over the last few years – fights over COVID-protocols in schools pitted parents against each other and school administrators. Those conflicts reached a fever pitch when debates began over how race and LGBTQ issues...
What Kansas’ constitutional amendments mean on Nov. 8 ballot
Kansas voters will decide whether to make changes to the state constitution with Amendment 1 and Amendment 2: this is what they mean.
WIBW
City of Topeka announces new simplified housing assistance program
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A new simplified housing assistance program will help those searching for shelter in Topeka find one with a single point of access. The City of Topeka says that on Tuesday, Nov. 1, it and community partners launched a new program to create a more collaborative community approach and ensure equity and access to housing and shelter in the Capital City.
No matter election results, threats to LGBTQ students in Kansas will continue in new session
Kansas Reflector welcomes opinion pieces from writers who share our goal of widening the conversation about how public policies affect the day-to-day lives of people throughout our state. Brenan Riffel is a graduate student studying higher education administration at the University of Kansas, where she serves as both an academic adviser and assistant complex director. […] The post No matter election results, threats to LGBTQ students in Kansas will continue in new session appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KSN News/Emerson poll shows 50% of Kansans would vote for Trump
In the latest KSN News/Emerson College/The Hill poll, 50.4% of Kansans polled said they would vote for former President Donald Trump instead of President Joe Biden if the 2024 election were held today.
sunflowerstateradio.com
Kansas constitutional amendment on sheriffs: What would it do, who supports it, who is opposed?
TOPEKA — A constitutional amendment on the November ballot would take away local attorneys’ abilities to investigate sheriffs. Some citizens and lawyers are worried that Kansas voters don’t know the full implications of rewriting the constitution to remove the ability of local district attorneys to start legal proceedings against local sheriffs if they believe there’s been misconduct.
