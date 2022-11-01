ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minot, ND

Comments / 0

Related
kxnet.com

Soccer: Minot State wins first round matchup in NSIC Tournament

The Beavers move on to face top-seed Minnesota State Mankato after Monday's home shutout. Soccer: Minot State wins first round matchup in NSIC …. The Beavers move on to face top-seed Minnesota State Mankato after Monday's home shutout. Daily Pledge Nov. 1. Daily Pledge Oct. 31. KX Conversation: Veteran’s Feed...
MINOT, ND
kxnet.com

Volleyball: Minot sweeps Turtle Mountain to wrap up regular season

The Majettes host Mandan in a WDA play-in game on Thursday. Volleyball: Minot sweeps Turtle Mountain to wrap …. The Majettes host Mandan in a WDA play-in game on Thursday. Groundbreaking ceremony for new CTE building at New …. Groundbreaking ceremony for new CTE building at New Salem-Almont High School.
MINOT, ND

Comments / 0

Community Policy