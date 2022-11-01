For 15 years now, foodies all over northeast Ohio look forward to Cleveland Independents’ largest promotion of the year—Cleveland Restaurant Week. This year’s fall event kicked off yesterday, Tuesday, Nov. 1, and runs through Saturday, Nov. 12. This year, there are 35 restaurants offering $36 prix fixe, three-course meals, including newcomers to Cleveland Restaurant Week—Bell & Flower in Chagrin Falls, ETalian in Chagrin Falls, Lulo Restobar on West 9th Street, Sora on West 10th Street, Union Town Provisions in Lorain, and Zanzibar in Playhouse Square.

