ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
GOBankingRates

7 Remote Jobs Gen Z Will Love

Older members of Gen Z have recently entered the workforce or will be entering the workforce for the first time, and what they look for in a job may not be the same as previous generations. According...
outsidemagazine

The Secret to Modern-Day Wholesale Success

We won’t hold out on you, the secret to a successful wholesale business is simple: it’s people. More specifically, it’s the way suppliers and dealers collaborate to meet consumer demand by implementing a mutually beneficial wholesale pipeline. But what is a mutually beneficial wholesale pipeline, and how...
TODAY.com

These Latina entrepreneurs are championing ‘amigahood’ while pushing for others to grow

Ana Flores created #WeAllGrow Latina out of necessity. The Houston-born, El Salvador-raised Latina worked in television production for Univision, MTV Latin America and other Spanish-language networks for 15 years before becoming a stay-at-home mom. But when her husband was out of work and the cost of childcare became too expensive,...
Digital Trends

AI image generators appear to propagate gender and race stereotypes

Experts have claimed that popular AI image generators such as Stable Diffusion are not so adept at picking up on gender and cultural biases when using machine learning algorithms to create art. Many text-to-art generators allow you to input phrases and draft up a unique image on the other end....

Comments / 0

Community Policy