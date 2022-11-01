Read full article on original website
KLTV
WebXtra: East Texas Pipe Organ Festival returns after extended hiatus
KLTV
Longview ISD board moves forward on negotiations with abused students’ families
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - KLTVs Jamey Boyum talks with Longview ISD Superintendent James Wilcox about a Special School Board Meeting and a vote approving negotiations for a settlement involving the families of students allegedly abused at JL Everhart Elementary School. At the meeting, the board approved allowing attorneys to begin talks to work toward a final solution regarding the settlement.
KLTV
SFA fall plant fair to show off student projects
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The SFA agriculture department is preparing for its Fall Plant Fair that starts Thursday. SFA horticulture is preparing for the community to tour their facilities and purchase their plants at the Fall Plant Fair. Each plant for sale was grown by the students themselves. Professor and...
Mental health hotline call center in North Texas is looking to hire more
FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Nearly three months into a nationwide transition on the best way to get help to people experiencing a mental health crisis, calls to one of the 988 centers in Fort Worth are steadily increasing, and expected to grow with more public awareness of the hotline.One of four major call centers in Texas handling 988 calls, a suicide and crisis lifeline, the center in Fort Worth is looking to nearly double its staff of 42.Training is ongoing for communication staff in cities who handle 911 calls, so they know when to hand off to the new...
Carthage ISD approves $9 million baseball/softball field construction project
CARTHAGE, Texas (KETK) – The Carthage ISD board of trustees voted to approve a $9 million construction of new baseball and softball fields on the Carthage High School campus during a special meeting on Nov. 1. The project, awarded to Hellas Construction, Inc., is scheduled to begin next week and has a projected completion date […]
KLTV
Nacogdoches redirects ARPA funding from water system to other projects
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The City of Nacogdoches was ready to tackle a big list of what they consider high priority projects this year. Next spring, the city planned get a start on some needed water system and sewage projects according to Director of Public Works Steve Bartlett. “We were...
KLTV
Grant to help Gregg County Historical Museum make repairs
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - A grant to the Gregg County Historical Museum will help provide repairs to the building. The $30,000 grant provided through the Texas Preservation Trust Fund from the Texas Historical Commission will be used to repair walls, trim, baseboards and doors in a room on the second floor of the museum. The room had been used for storage and will house the museum archive and oral history library once repairs are completed.
