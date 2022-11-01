ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'It's lovely to look outside and know that he's there... I think he adds a fear factor to our team': England fly-half Marcus Smith admits he gets pre-match jitters when he faces Manu Tuilagi and is delighted to be lining up alongside him

By Chris Foy
 3 days ago

Marcus Smith has admitted that he suffers pre-match jitters before facing Manu Tuilagi and believes that the return of Sale's wrecking-ball centre will give England a 'fear factor' this autumn.

The rookie Harlequins playmaker is looking forward to joining forces in the Red Rose midfield with a man who has an enduring ability to instil confidence in those around him and panic in opposition ranks.

This Sunday at Twickenham, Argentina will have to contend with an England side featuring Smith at No 10 and a force of nature alongside.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Q8B34_0ittMWCJ00
Marcus Smith is thankful he is on the same side as Manu Tuilagi when they line up for England

When the fly-half was asked about Tuilagi - who missed the summer tour of Australia - he echoed the sentiments expressed by so many others over the years, saying: 'First and foremost, Manu is a brilliant bloke. He's always looked after me ever since I was young. He makes me feel very comfortable.

'On the field, he's an absolute beast. He's a freak with ball in hand, he's got brilliant hands at the line and bangs pretty hard in defence. It's lovely to look outside and know that he's there because he's always got my back. I think he adds a fear factor to our team. I know when I play against him, I get that on a Friday night!'

As it happens, Smith is coming into this November on the back of an imperious performance against Tuilagi and Sale - having been named Man of the Match as Quins claimed a first win in Salford since 2015.

That compelling personal contribution, which featured a try and seven successful shots at goal in as many attempts - two conversions and five penalties - marked a timely return to form.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2L9Qaw_0ittMWCJ00
Tuilagi missed the summer tour of Australia, but is back for England's test against Argentina

Smith revealed that he endured an early-season wobble, but managed to address it before preparing for another spell of national service.

'The first couple of weeks (of the season) I found tough,' he said. 'I've been working the last couple of weeks on getting my performance right so I can lead by example and lead by my actions.

'I felt more myself at Sale. I felt more in the game, I felt controlled, calm and I had a smile on my face for a lot of the game. I've come here (England camp) massively excited, and honoured and proud to be here.'

When pressed to explain what he had been finding 'tough', Smith added: 'Different things around the game. I didn't find very much space against Leicester; they're an organised team and I got the plan wrong in that game, but we've got brilliant coaches and players at Quins who helped me out. We got the plan a lot better against Sale. I felt good.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xdtHx_0ittMWCJ00
Smith admitted that he had found the first few weeks of the current season tough at Harlequins

'You work so hard in pre-season to hopefully hit the ground running in the first few games, but we're all human and we make mistakes. We try too hard sometimes, we get a bit excited sometimes, but as long as you stay pretty neutral in your thinking and work hard, I believe you can find a way out of anything. I enjoyed the challenge of a bit of pressure, from myself as well as other pressures on me.'

Smith now has a year of international rugby under his belt, having made an England debut last summer, before being called up by the Lions and going on to establish himself as his country's pre-eminent No 10. He has savoured the school-of-hard-knocks learning process.

'It's the best players in the world so you're going to get a bit less time, pressured more, analysed more, but on the flip side you've got all the resources in the world to make yourself a better player,' he said.

'I feel on the back of the year I've had playing Test rugby and for Quins, that I've improved. I have enjoyed it. Playing for England was always a dream.'

