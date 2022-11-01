ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Beach, FL

EXCLUSIVE: Tracy Anderson to Host Residency at The Colony Palm Beach

By Emily Burns
WWD
WWD
 2 days ago

Fitness entrepreneur Tracy Anderson , known for training celebs like Gwyneth Paltrow and Tracee Ellis Ross, will bring her cult-followed Tracy Anderson Method workout classes to The Colony Palm Beach for the first time this holiday season.

Early this summer, The Colony Palm Beach began working with Tracy Anderson Method president Steven Beltrani to develop this exclusive partnership — both said they felt the brand missions were synergistic. The Colony Palm Beach partnered with fitness instructor Isaac Boots earlier this year for an exclusive wellness residency as well. Anderson noted her brand has “had a really big demand in South Florida” over the years.

As the exclusive wellness partner, Anderson’s classes will be available at the resort starting Nov. 3 and will run through the end of January. Each 90-minute, muscle-focused class will feature Anderson’s newest choreography and fitness research.

Anderson herself will teach classes at the resort on Dec. 16 and 17 and Jan. 20 to 24, as part of two Vitality Weeks, a special program she periodically offers at select locations. During these two Vitality Weeks, Anderson’s new wood-based, sustainable fitness box MyMode , which includes an array of equipment, and additional programming will be implemented into the classes.

“One of the things that was so appealing to me about this opportunity with The Colony is that the room offers so much space,” Anderson explained. “There’s something next level about being able to have a connected fitness piece,” she said in reference to the MyMode.

Through January, the $75 Tracy Anderson Method classes will be held twice per day and can accommodate up to 30 people. Guests will be able to register for classes and the special Vitality Week events on TracyAnderson.com. While the residency at The Colony is temporary, Anderson is using this experience to inform if South Florida may be suitable for a permanent studio.

“I’ve always thought it was a great place for us to have a studio, and doing a partnership like this allows us to really see if it’s right for us,” Anderson explained.

