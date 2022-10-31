Read full article on original website
Related
Elon Musk complains ‘activists’ are ruining his takeover as Twitter announces layoffs- live
Twitter’s new boss Elon Musk has laid off over 3,700 people globally, days after closing the deal to buy the social media giant for $44 billion. Thousands of employees at the company have lost their jobs, with staff notified about the layoffs in an email on Thursday. “Team, In...
WUSA
Meghan Markle Reveals Daughter Lilibet's Latest Milestone -- and Mom Doria Makes a Podcast Cameo
As Meghan Markle revealed in her latest episode of her podcast, Archetypes With Meghan, her and Prince Harry's 17-month-old daughter just started walking. "I'm in the thick of it -- toddling," Markle quipped, referencing having two kids under four years old. The couple's firstborn, son Archie, celebrated his third birthday in May. The Duchess of Sussex also shared some insight into what a typical morning is like in her household, describing her efforts to make breakfast for her husband and two kids as they all get ready for the day.
WUSA
John Legend Addresses Fractured Relationship with Kanye West: 'He's Definitely Changed'
Times change, and people change even more. John Legend is opening up about how and why his decades-long friendship with Kanye "Ye" West has since fallen to the wayside. Sitting down with journalist Kara Swisher for her New York Magazine podcast, On With Kara Swisher, Legend reflected on how the West he knew when collaborating on the rapper's The College Dropout album and Legend's Get Lifted -- both released in 2004 -- is different from the divisive and controversial figure he is today.
WUSA
'Love Is Blind' Star Danielle Ruhl Speaks Out Amid Nick Thompson Divorce: 'I Will No Longer Be Controlled'
It seems that things are only getting messier between formerLove Is Blind couple Danielle Ruhl and Nick Thompson. The season 2 stars tied the knot in the finale episodes and appeared in theAfter the Altarspecial. But months after the special was filmed, Danielle filed for divorce from Nick. At the...
WUSA
Billie Eilish and Jesse Rutherford's Halloween Costumes Seemingly Address Their 11-Year Age Gap
Billie Eilish tackled her critics head-on this Halloween. The 20-year-old singer went Instagram official with her 31-year-old boyfriend, Jesse Rutherford, on Monday, posing in a couples costume seemingly meant to poke fun at their 11-year age gap. Eilish dressed as a baby, with ringlet hair and a bonnet cap, while...
WUSA
Mindy Kaling Recounts Scary Story of Man Breaking Into BJ Novak's Car When She Was 8 Months Pregnant
Mindy Kaling is known for her comedy work, but there was one incident that happened back in 2017 that didn't leave her laughing. She detailed the "genuinely scary situation" during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, sharing that she was over eight months pregnant with her daughter, Kat, at the time.
WUSA
'Disenchanted' Trailer: Amy Adams Turns Into a Wicked Stepmother
Amy Adams is taking a turn on the dark side in the new trailer for Disenchanted!. Disney shared the first full trailer to the anticipated sequel on Tuesday, which shows how Giselle (Adams), Robert (Patrick Dempsey) and their happy family end up on the wrong side of the storybook and fighting against a dark curse.
WUSA
'Bachelorette's Dale Moss Reacts to Ex Clare Crawley's Engagement (Exclusive)
Dale Moss is reacting to his ex's engagement. ET's Rachel Smith spoke with the 34-year-old Bachelorette alum at the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever premiere in New York City on Tuesday, and he discussed Clare Crawley's recent reveal that she's engaged to Ryan Dawkins. "Everyone deserves love and the goal is...
WUSA
Matthew Perry Says He 'Knew' About Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer's Crushes on Each Other
Matthew Perry was not seething when Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer admitting during the Friends reunion to "crushing hard" on each other. As Perry tells it, he knew long before they spilled the tea to the world. During an appearance on SiriusXM's The Jess Cagle Show, co-host Julia Cunningham wondered...
WUSA
'Love Is Blind' Star Nancy on Andrew's Eye Drop Tears and the One Question She Asked All Her Dates (Exclusive)
Spoiler Alert: If you haven't watched the first 10 episodes of Love Is Blind season 3, proceed with caution. Nancy Rodriguez is the leading lady of her own story on season 3 of Love Is Blind. The 32-year-old real estate investor has proven she isn't afraid to go after what she wants or to speak her mind.
WUSA
James Corden Remembers Takeoff After Memorable 'Carpool Karaoke' Segment With Migos
James Corden is remembering a musical great. During Tuesday's episode of The Late Late Show, the 44-year-old British host took a minute to honor the late rapper Takeoff. Noting that he was "utterly devastated" to hear the news that the Migos rapper had died at the age of 28, Corden went on to share some personal thoughts about Takeoff, who he described as "funny and kind."
WUSA
Daniel Radcliffe Gets Nostalgic Over Late 'Harry Potter' Actor Robbie Coltrane (Exclusive)
Looking back with love and good memories. Daniel Radcliffe is reflecting on his time with the late Robbie Coltrane on the set of the Harry Potterfranchise. Radcliffe, 33, walked the carpet at the New York City premiere of his new film, Weird: The Al Yankovic Story, at the Alamo Drafthouse in Brooklyn on Tuesday, and he spoke with ET about the beloved actor, who played Rubeus Hagrid in the celebrated series of films.
MSNBC Suddenly Ditches Weekend Host Tiffany Cross
MSNBC weekend host Tiffany Cross has been suddenly let go by the network, a source familiar with the situation confirmed to The Daily Beast.According to the source, the production staff of Cross’s show The Cross Connection was informed of the decision on Friday. The network decided not to renew the headline-grabbing host after two years and decided to cut ties with her immediately. Variety and Mediaite first reported the abrupt exit.A rotation of guest hosts will fill Cross’ weekend time slots until a permanent replacement is found. The production team will remain at the network.The source also told The Daily...
WUSA
Tom Brady Dresses as Grim Reaper, Poses With His Kids for First Halloween Since Gisele Bündchen Split
Tom Brady got into the Halloween spirit with a little help from his kids! On Monday, the NFL star posted a photo to Instagram of himself dressed as the Grim Reaper while trick-or-treating with his 9-year-old daughter, Vivian, and his 12-year-old son, Benjamin, who were also in costume. "Insert grim...
WUSA
Johnny Depp to Make Appearance During Rihanna's Savage X Fenty Vol. 4 Special
Johnny Depp is in fact teaming up with Rihanna. ET can confirm the Pirates of the Caribbean star will be featured in the singer's Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4 show. A source confirms to ET that Depp will make a featured guest appearance in the show set to stream exclusively on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide beginning Nov. 9. The source adds that Depp will be the first male to appear in this "star moment" of the show like other guests (Cindy Crawford, Erykah Badu) have done so in the past. Depp has already filmed his part.
WUSA
Selena Gomez Addresses Her Viral Photo With Hailey Bieber
Selena Gomez doesn’t see the big deal behind her now-viral picture with Hailey Bieber. In a new interview with Vulture, the 30-year-old singer was asked about the moment with Hailey, who is married to her ex-boyfriend, Justin Bieber. At the end of the interview, the reporter asked the “Lose...
WUSA
Cardi B Honors Takeoff With Touching Video Tribute Retweet After His Death
While Takeoff's family is privately mourning his death after a fatal shooting in Houston, Texas, Cardi B took to her Twitter account to share a touching video in tribute to the late rapper. Cardi, whose husband Offset was Takeoff's cousin and fellow Migos member, retweeted a video from Complex Music where the 28-year-old shows off a ring featuring a photo of him and his mom, calling it the best gift he's ever gotten from Offset and Quavo.
WUSA
'9-1-1: Lone Star's Ronen Rubinstein Marries 'The Flash' Actress Jessica Parker Kennedy
9-1-1: Lone Star's Ronen Rubinstein and The Flash actress Jessica Parker Kennedy have tied the knot. The couple said "I do," Rubinstein revealed Wednesday on Instagram, linking to photos of him and his wife as they showed off their sparkly wedding bands. Rubinstein, who plays Rob Lowe's son, T.K., on...
WUSA
George Lopez Says He and His Daughter Went To 'Trauma Therapy' After Video of Her Twerking Upside-down
George Lopez is owning up to his mistakes and putting in the time with his 26-year-old daughter, Mayan Lopez. The father-daughter duo are currently co-starring in the new NBC comedy Lopez vs. Lopez, which was loosely inspired by the struggles in their own complicated relationship. "I was divorced and then...
WUSA
Patrick Haggerty, Trailblazing Lavender Country Singer, Dead at 78
Patrick Haggerty, widely considered to have produced the first openly gay country record while at the helm of Lavender Country, has died. He was 78. The band's official Instagram account posted a photo of Haggerty onstage wearing a cowboy hat while addressing a packed crowd. The caption revealed that Haggerty died Monday morning just weeks after suffering a stroke.
Comments / 0