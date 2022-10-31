ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WUSA

Meghan Markle Reveals Daughter Lilibet's Latest Milestone -- and Mom Doria Makes a Podcast Cameo

As Meghan Markle revealed in her latest episode of her podcast, Archetypes With Meghan, her and Prince Harry's 17-month-old daughter just started walking. "I'm in the thick of it -- toddling," Markle quipped, referencing having two kids under four years old. The couple's firstborn, son Archie, celebrated his third birthday in May. The Duchess of Sussex also shared some insight into what a typical morning is like in her household, describing her efforts to make breakfast for her husband and two kids as they all get ready for the day.
WUSA

John Legend Addresses Fractured Relationship with Kanye West: 'He's Definitely Changed'

Times change, and people change even more. John Legend is opening up about how and why his decades-long friendship with Kanye "Ye" West has since fallen to the wayside. Sitting down with journalist Kara Swisher for her New York Magazine podcast, On With Kara Swisher, Legend reflected on how the West he knew when collaborating on the rapper's The College Dropout album and Legend's Get Lifted -- both released in 2004 -- is different from the divisive and controversial figure he is today.
NEW YORK STATE
WUSA

'Disenchanted' Trailer: Amy Adams Turns Into a Wicked Stepmother

Amy Adams is taking a turn on the dark side in the new trailer for Disenchanted!. Disney shared the first full trailer to the anticipated sequel on Tuesday, which shows how Giselle (Adams), Robert (Patrick Dempsey) and their happy family end up on the wrong side of the storybook and fighting against a dark curse.
WUSA

James Corden Remembers Takeoff After Memorable 'Carpool Karaoke' Segment With Migos

James Corden is remembering a musical great. During Tuesday's episode of The Late Late Show, the 44-year-old British host took a minute to honor the late rapper Takeoff. Noting that he was "utterly devastated" to hear the news that the Migos rapper had died at the age of 28, Corden went on to share some personal thoughts about Takeoff, who he described as "funny and kind."
TEXAS STATE
WUSA

Daniel Radcliffe Gets Nostalgic Over Late 'Harry Potter' Actor Robbie Coltrane (Exclusive)

Looking back with love and good memories. Daniel Radcliffe is reflecting on his time with the late Robbie Coltrane on the set of the Harry Potterfranchise. Radcliffe, 33, walked the carpet at the New York City premiere of his new film, Weird: The Al Yankovic Story, at the Alamo Drafthouse in Brooklyn on Tuesday, and he spoke with ET about the beloved actor, who played Rubeus Hagrid in the celebrated series of films.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TheDailyBeast

MSNBC Suddenly Ditches Weekend Host Tiffany Cross

MSNBC weekend host Tiffany Cross has been suddenly let go by the network, a source familiar with the situation confirmed to The Daily Beast.According to the source, the production staff of Cross’s show The Cross Connection was informed of the decision on Friday. The network decided not to renew the headline-grabbing host after two years and decided to cut ties with her immediately. Variety and Mediaite first reported the abrupt exit.A rotation of guest hosts will fill Cross’ weekend time slots until a permanent replacement is found. The production team will remain at the network.The source also told The Daily...
FLORIDA STATE
WUSA

Johnny Depp to Make Appearance During Rihanna's Savage X Fenty Vol. 4 Special

Johnny Depp is in fact teaming up with Rihanna. ET can confirm the Pirates of the Caribbean star will be featured in the singer's Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4 show. A source confirms to ET that Depp will make a featured guest appearance in the show set to stream exclusively on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide beginning Nov. 9. The source adds that Depp will be the first male to appear in this "star moment" of the show like other guests (Cindy Crawford, Erykah Badu) have done so in the past. Depp has already filmed his part.
WUSA

Selena Gomez Addresses Her Viral Photo With Hailey Bieber

Selena Gomez doesn’t see the big deal behind her now-viral picture with Hailey Bieber. In a new interview with Vulture, the 30-year-old singer was asked about the moment with Hailey, who is married to her ex-boyfriend, Justin Bieber. At the end of the interview, the reporter asked the “Lose...
WUSA

Cardi B Honors Takeoff With Touching Video Tribute Retweet After His Death

While Takeoff's family is privately mourning his death after a fatal shooting in Houston, Texas, Cardi B took to her Twitter account to share a touching video in tribute to the late rapper. Cardi, whose husband Offset was Takeoff's cousin and fellow Migos member, retweeted a video from Complex Music where the 28-year-old shows off a ring featuring a photo of him and his mom, calling it the best gift he's ever gotten from Offset and Quavo.
HOUSTON, TX
WUSA

Patrick Haggerty, Trailblazing Lavender Country Singer, Dead at 78

Patrick Haggerty, widely considered to have produced the first openly gay country record while at the helm of Lavender Country, has died. He was 78. The band's official Instagram account posted a photo of Haggerty onstage wearing a cowboy hat while addressing a packed crowd. The caption revealed that Haggerty died Monday morning just weeks after suffering a stroke.
WASHINGTON STATE

