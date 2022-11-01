BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - High pressure will bring us another beautiful day today with sunshine and highs in the 50s to near 60°. The area of high pressure will begin to slide to our south/southeast as the day progresses. This will shift our wind around to the south/southwest which, in turn, will start to usher warmer air back into the region later today and tonight. Skies will be mostly clear tonight and with warmer air moving in, temperatures will be a bit warmer tonight with lows in the upper 30s to mid-40s.

BANGOR, ME ・ 8 HOURS AGO