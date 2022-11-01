Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Coffee Express is serving Bangor gourmet coffee & so much moreStephen L DaltonBangor, ME
4 Great Steakhouses in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
Halloween Events in Maine for the Weekend of 10/29 & 10/30The Maine WriterAugusta, ME
Kosta’s Restaurant & Bar in Old Town, MEStephen L DaltonOld Town, ME
The Governor's Restaurant in Old Town, MEStephen L DaltonOld Town, ME
Related
wabi.tv
Hampden community goes all-out for Halloween fun
HAMPDEN, Maine (WABI) - Plenty of flashing lights around Constitution Avenue in Hampden Monday - but for a festive reason. Public Safety closed the road for five hours of uninterrupted trick-or-treating, and the costumed faithful showed up in full force. So too did the houses, with many decked out with...
wabi.tv
17th annual Kitchen Tour to benefit Northern Light EMMC’s Auxiliary
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Starting this weekend, you can step foot into some of the most beautiful homes in Maine without ever leaving your own. The 17th annual Kitchen Tour is just days away. The event is a fundraiser for Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center’s Auxiliary. The group...
wabi.tv
Meals on Wheels kicks off “Holiday Gift Program” campaign
BREWER, Maine (WABI) - It’s all hands-on deck for those behind Eastern Area Agency on Aging’s Meals on Wheels Holiday Gift Program. Each year they provide a more robust, special meal for Thanksgiving and Christmas to older adults in need, many who are homebound. With the help of...
wabi.tv
Horses Over America, Belfast PD team up to bring smiles to students and staff
BELFAST, Maine (WABI) - Students at schools in Belfast spent time with some special guests on Wednesday. Some four-legged friends you could say are friendly neigh-bors!. Saco-based non-profit Horses Over America teamed up with members of the Belfast Police Department for an afternoon of fun. Horses Over America travels across...
wabi.tv
UMaine holds annual food drive
ORONO, Maine (WABI) - A campus wide food drive is underway at the University of Maine in Orono. The drive is sponsored by the U-Maine Auxiliary Enterprises and the Green Campus Initiative, and will benefit the Black Bear Exchange Food Pantry. They need nonperishable food items to help students and...
wabi.tv
Veteran Art Exhibition displayed at Burton M. Cross Building in Augusta
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The Maine Arts Commission honored Veteran Artists and celebrated their Art Exhibition in Augusta this week. “It is a moment of recognizing what war does as far as trauma, and the art is the way for veterans to be able to express that trauma and to heal from it,” Director of Special Projects Maine Arts Commission, Khristina Kurasz said.
wabi.tv
Levant business selling shirts to support fire victims
LEVANT, Maine (WABI) - Officials still haven’t confirmed the identity of the person killed in a Levant house fire early Monday morning. Three people were also hospitalized. While the investigation into what started the fire on Avenue Road continues, the community is already rallying to help. “Whenever something like...
wabi.tv
Crews responding to fire at Howland Corner Store
HOWLAND, Maine (WABI) - Crews are on-scene fighting a fire at the Howland Corner Store. Penobscot County Dispatch confirmed for us that the call came in just after 9:00 Wednesday night. We will update this story as more information becomes available.
mainepublic.org
New overnight warming shelter opening in church for unhoused Augusta residents
A new overnight warming shelter is opening on Tuesday night in Augusta. The emergency shelter, housed at the city's South Parish Congregational Church, was approved by the city in September. It's largely being funding by federal relief dollars and a grant from the United Way of Kennebec Valley. The church's...
Tourist Hotspot Named Maine’s Most Family-Friendly City
Throughout the state of Maine, you'll find plenty of towns and cities with lots of family-friendly activities to do. Many of Maine's beachfront communities cater to families in the summer with offerings of amusement parks, arcades, mini golf, and of course, beaches. But according to a recent article released by Travel Pulse, none of those popular beachfront places are Maine's most family-friendly city. Instead, a different hotspot was chosen.
wabi.tv
“Giving Tuesday” a monthlong celebration of generosity at Families First
ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) - “Giving Tuesday” was created in 2012 as a global generosity movement, set anually for the last Tuesday in November. Families First in Ellsworth is taking the day a step further by extending it to EVERY Tuesday in November. Throughout the month, Families First will...
wabi.tv
Maine man rescued after spending 30 hours lost in the woods
ETNA, Maine (WMTW) - A man from Etna is safe after spending nearly 30 hours lost in the woods. A game warden and his K9 found 74-year-old Joseph Nolin Monday afternoon about a mile from his house, deep in the woods at the edge of the Etna Bog. Wardens said Nolin was unable to move and was hypothermic and dehydrated after spending the night in sub-freezing temperatures.
Mount Desert Island High School on lockdown Tuesday afternoon
BAR HARBOR, Maine — UPDATE: Mount Desert High School is on lockdown due to a "serious threat," the town of Bar Harbor said in a Facebook post. Around 12:30 p.m., "a serious threat was made" reportedly putting the high school in lockdown. "Reunification will take place at the Mount...
wabi.tv
Sunshine, Highs Near 60° Today
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - High pressure will bring us another beautiful day today with sunshine and highs in the 50s to near 60°. The area of high pressure will begin to slide to our south/southeast as the day progresses. This will shift our wind around to the south/southwest which, in turn, will start to usher warmer air back into the region later today and tonight. Skies will be mostly clear tonight and with warmer air moving in, temperatures will be a bit warmer tonight with lows in the upper 30s to mid-40s.
wabi.tv
Fall Career Fair at Husson
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Husson University, where jobs meet students. Husson held its annual Fall Career Fair Wednesday. About 70 employers attended the event, from healthcare, to banking, to finance, covering almost every job Husson students prepare for. TV5 was also there. Staff at Husson say they work hard to...
Man lives in the forest for over 27 years and stole from homes 1000 times
Imagine living alone in a forest for almost 27 years and surviving in harsh winters. Only two individuals had heard him speak. One in 1990 and another in 2013. He made his home among the trees. 27 years spent alone. To survive, he broke into nearby homes before being caught on April 4, 2013. The North Pond Hermit, Christopher Knight, would ultimately spend seven months in prison for breaking into over 1000 homes.
wabi.tv
Hermon teacher gets surprise of a lifetime
HERMON, Maine (WABI) - Students at the Patricia A Duran School in Hermon gathered Tuesday morning for what they thought would be a normal safety assembly. What they ended up witnessing was the surprise of a lifetime. Fourth grade teacher Sarah Collins was in awe to learn that she was...
Two Maine schools closed on Halloween due to threat of violence
READFIELD, Maine — Maranacook Community High School and Middle School were closed Monday due to a threat of violence. According to a message by RSU 38 Superintendent Jay Charette, the two schools and all school-based activities were closed “out of an abundance of caution” after school officials received an anonymous text on Saturday that threatened violence at the high school.
eastcoasttraveller.com
5 Best Ice Cream Parlors in Maine
This popular downtown Bar Harbor gourmet store has a new outpost in Bar Harbor where you can find its ice cream and sorbets. The store offers a wide selection, and the prices are affordable. The ice creams are made from local ingredients. Try a few flavors and find out what you like best. The store will offer seasonal flavors like waffle cones and sugar cones in the fall. It will also have milkshakes, floats, and sundaes. The store also sells hot chocolate. In addition, the owners hope to incorporate music into the shop.
I Don’t Fully Agree With This Maine Town Being Listed as a ‘Hippie Hideout’
Oh God, she’s sharing her opinion again. Yes, well, you clicked it so you must be somewhat interested!!. So, let’s get into this. I recently stumbled upon an article about the ‘Hippie Hideouts’ in America, which is just essentially a place filled with wook-like, hippie folk.
Comments / 0