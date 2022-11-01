Read full article on original website
Post Register
Idaho cowgirl made — tack, chaps, hats and boots on display at TAM on Saturday
If you’ve been wondering what Idaho Western women gear makers and artists have been up to since their 2019 exhibition you can find out on Saturday at The Art Museum in Idaho Falls. Saturday’s event is the second exhibition the Idaho Cowgirl Congress has had at the museum but...
eastidahonews.com
Organizers hope to collect 7,000 coats for sixth annual ‘Wall of Warmth’
IDAHO FALLS — The “Wall of Warmth” is back. The Hall Foundation and Just 4 Kids Urgent Care are teaming up with real estate agent Valorie Blanchard of Valorie’s List to provide coats for those in need all over eastern Idaho. This is the sixth year the “Wall of Warmth” is happening and organizers say it will be bigger than ever.
idahoednews.org
Idaho Falls parents split over the idea of split sessions or year-round school
Parents in the Idaho Falls School District are split over the prospect of year-round school or split sessions if a record-breaking bond issue to build and upgrade schools fails Tuesday. Just over 51% of about 1,000 parents recently surveyed by the district said they’d prefer year-round school if trustees have...
Post Register
JC Commissioners approve 15,000 head feeding lot southwest of Roberts
On Oct. 17, the Jefferson County Board of Commissioners approved a Concentrated Animal Feeding Operation (CAFO) southwest of Roberts for a 15,000 head feeding lot for SRS Cattle, LLC. The zoning of the property, according to Planner McKinlay Quilici is Ag-40, as are the surrounding lots in the area. The...
idahobusinessreview.com
Sackett named dean of health care and human services at College of Eastern Idaho
After serving as interim dean since August 2021, Dr. Angela Sackett has been selected to permanently serve in this role for health care and human services at College of Eastern Idaho (CEI). Sackett is an Idaho Falls native, and she graduated from Brigham Young University-Idaho and Idaho State University (ISU) with degrees in microbiology. During ...
idahoednews.org
Shoshone-Bannock teen’s passion is to make sure the past is not forgotten
FORT HALL – The late Agnes Lavatta rarely spoke about her time at the Fort Hall Boarding School. Her silence and anxious handwringing when the topic came up said plenty. Today, a chimney and a few dilapidated buildings with boarded windows are all that remains on that school campus, where hundreds of Native American children lived in the early 1900s after being forcibly removed from their homes.
Post Register
Rigby City Council denies zone change for R&S Peterson Properties
The Rigby City Council denied R&S Peterson Properties’ appeal for a zone change from R-1 to R-2 and R-3 on a four to six vote following a lengthy public hearing on the matter on Oct. 6. According to Planning and Zoning Director Ione Hansen, this appeal came to the...
eastidahonews.com
HALLOWEEN SPECIAL: Woman shares ghostly encounter in downtown Idaho Falls
IDAHO FALLS – Many years ago in downtown Idaho Falls, a young orphan girl around 11 or 12 was allegedly murdered in what was then the Rogers Hotel and buried in a wall in the tunnels underneath the city. Kathy Nave is the owner of Ghost Walk Idaho Falls,...
East Idaho firefighters battle two rural haystack blazes, one Pocatello kitchen fire
East Idaho firefighters were busy battling two haystack blazes and a kitchen fire in Pocatello over the past several days. What was a massive haystack fire is still smoldering along Goodenough Road southwest of McCammon after first being reported around 6 a.m. Saturday, according to McCammon Volunteer Fire Department Chief Johnny Ketner. Ketner said the blaze was contained around 6 a.m. Sunday and he expects the blaze to be fully...
Local church meetinghouse donated to Community Food Basket as new headquarters
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced Monday the donation of a building located at 351 W. 14th Street in Idaho Falls to the Community Food Basket Idaho Falls. The post Local church meetinghouse donated to Community Food Basket as new headquarters appeared first on Local News 8.
New landfill to be built in eastern Idaho
A new landfill will be built in eastern Idaho. The post New landfill to be built in eastern Idaho appeared first on Local News 8.
rexburgstandardjournal.com
Young father killed on Highway 20 Tuesday morning
A Rexburg man, the married father of two, was killed Tuesday morning on U.S. Highway 20 after the car he was driving struck a bull moose crossing the road at milepost 354. Idaho State Police reported that the 28-year-old man was driving a 2017 Hyundai Elantra eastbound on the highway when he hit the animal.
eastidahonews.com
Authorities offer condolences to family of deceased hunter from Idaho Falls
ARCO – A local family is mourning the loss of a hunter, whose body was found in Butte County after a 10-day search. A news release from the Butte County Sheriff’s Office indicate Michael Faller’s body was found in the North Creek area of Butte County in an area with lots of trees and steep terrain.
Country Group Is Making 2 Stops In Idaho And Tickets On Sale Now
Country group Old Dominion is coming to Idaho! Not making just one stop, but two. That gives you two opportunities to see the country stars perform and tickets are on sale now. Old Dominion is starting its No Bad Vibes Tour in January 2023. They will be touring in the...
Young father killed after crashing into moose on Highway 20
A Rexburg man, the married father of two, was killed Tuesday morning on U.S. Highway 20 after the car he was driving struck a bull moose crossing the road at milepost 354. Idaho State Police reported that the 28-year-old man was driving a 2017 Hyundai Elantra eastbound on the highway when he hit the animal. “The driver broadsided the moose and went off the right shoulder,” reported the Idaho State...
Hansen Man and Juvenile Killed in Crash Near Lava Hot Springs
LAVA HOT SPRINGS, Idaho (KLIX)-A 58-year-old Magic Valley man and a juvenile died in a two-vehicle crash Monday afternoon near Lava Hot Springs. According to Idaho State Police, emergency crews responded at around 12:10 p.m. on U.S. Highway 30 just west of Lava Hot Springs where a Cadillac STS and Chevrolet Cruze crashed. The Bannock County Coroner Torey Danner identified the 58-year-old male passenger of the Cadillac as Darrel Lee Lewis of Hansen, and the female juvenile passenger in the Chevrolet was a 16-year-old from Downey. The 60-year-old man of Hansen driving the Cadillac was taken to an area hospital. The juvenile female driver of the Chevrolet was also hospitalized. ISP said the Chevrolet had crossed the center line and hit the Cadillac. Neither juvenile had been wearing a seat belt. Traffic was slowed for more than three hours on the highway. The Bannock County Sheriff's Office, Bannock County Search and Rescue, Bannock County Ambulance and Idaho Transportation Department assisted with the crash.
eastidahonews.com
What the grandfather of a Delphi murder victim told East Idaho News 6 months ago
IDAHO FALLS — Sitting at a table in a large conference room six months ago, Mike Patty told EastIdahoNews.com he was confident police would find the person who killed his granddaughter. Patty spoke with me during CrimeCon in Las Vegas. He and his family were there to talk about...
Mule deer buck left to waste in southeast Idaho's Unit 70
Idaho Department of Fish and Game officials are seeking information regarding an adult mule deer buck that was shot and left to waste in Southeast Idaho. The buck’s body was discovered on Oct. 28 by two Idaho Fish and Game conservation officers in a private cultivated field approximately 100 yards from Garden Creek Road just west of Arimo in Unit 70. Only the head of the buck had been removed....
hhsknightlynews.com
Man Drowns in Snake River
A 25 year old man named Demarcus recently tried to swim to the island that is located in the middle of the Snake River in Idaho Falls, Idaho. Bonneville County officials said that Demarcus went out at night on Thursday the 4th of July at 8:30pm with two other buddies on Friday; but Demarcus did not make it back to shore. Apparently, the current was just too strong for Demarcus. He was not the most experienced swimmer and his friends couldn’t help because they could barely swim for themselves. Dive crews searched the area near the island for more than an hour which delayed the start of the city’s fireworks display until 11pm. With no success finding Demarcus, the town was very upset and very sad. His body was found washed up on shore on Sunday morning. Bonneville County officials said that he and his friends were drunk and weren’t fully there which made things a lot worse for Demarcus. Since this happened on the Fourth of July, Idaho falls decided that it wasn’t safe to have the firework show at the Snake River. So, they changed places and now, it is located at Snake River Landing, where it is safe, has more spots to sit, and overall a better and safer place.
Man killed in moose vs vehicle collision
A 28-year-old Rexburg man died after hitting a moose Tuesday morning near Ashton. The post Man killed in moose vs vehicle collision appeared first on Local News 8.
