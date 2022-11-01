ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bingham County, ID

Comments / 0

Related
eastidahonews.com

Organizers hope to collect 7,000 coats for sixth annual ‘Wall of Warmth’

IDAHO FALLS — The “Wall of Warmth” is back. The Hall Foundation and Just 4 Kids Urgent Care are teaming up with real estate agent Valorie Blanchard of Valorie’s List to provide coats for those in need all over eastern Idaho. This is the sixth year the “Wall of Warmth” is happening and organizers say it will be bigger than ever.
REXBURG, ID
Post Register

JC Commissioners approve 15,000 head feeding lot southwest of Roberts

On Oct. 17, the Jefferson County Board of Commissioners approved a Concentrated Animal Feeding Operation (CAFO) southwest of Roberts for a 15,000 head feeding lot for SRS Cattle, LLC. The zoning of the property, according to Planner McKinlay Quilici is Ag-40, as are the surrounding lots in the area. The...
ROBERTS, ID
idahobusinessreview.com

Sackett named dean of health care and human services at College of Eastern Idaho

After serving as interim dean since August 2021, Dr. Angela Sackett has been selected to permanently serve in this role for health care and human services at College of Eastern Idaho (CEI). Sackett is an Idaho Falls native, and she graduated from Brigham Young University-Idaho and Idaho State University (ISU) with degrees in microbiology. During ...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
idahoednews.org

Shoshone-Bannock teen’s passion is to make sure the past is not forgotten

FORT HALL – The late Agnes Lavatta rarely spoke about her time at the Fort Hall Boarding School. Her silence and anxious handwringing when the topic came up said plenty. Today, a chimney and a few dilapidated buildings with boarded windows are all that remains on that school campus, where hundreds of Native American children lived in the early 1900s after being forcibly removed from their homes.
FORT HALL, ID
Post Register

Rigby City Council denies zone change for R&S Peterson Properties

The Rigby City Council denied R&S Peterson Properties’ appeal for a zone change from R-1 to R-2 and R-3 on a four to six vote following a lengthy public hearing on the matter on Oct. 6. According to Planning and Zoning Director Ione Hansen, this appeal came to the...
RIGBY, ID
Idaho State Journal

East Idaho firefighters battle two rural haystack blazes, one Pocatello kitchen fire

East Idaho firefighters were busy battling two haystack blazes and a kitchen fire in Pocatello over the past several days. What was a massive haystack fire is still smoldering along Goodenough Road southwest of McCammon after first being reported around 6 a.m. Saturday, according to McCammon Volunteer Fire Department Chief Johnny Ketner. Ketner said the blaze was contained around 6 a.m. Sunday and he expects the blaze to be fully...
POCATELLO, ID
rexburgstandardjournal.com

Young father killed on Highway 20 Tuesday morning

A Rexburg man, the married father of two, was killed Tuesday morning on U.S. Highway 20 after the car he was driving struck a bull moose crossing the road at milepost 354. Idaho State Police reported that the 28-year-old man was driving a 2017 Hyundai Elantra eastbound on the highway when he hit the animal.
REXBURG, ID
Idaho State Journal

Young father killed after crashing into moose on Highway 20

A Rexburg man, the married father of two, was killed Tuesday morning on U.S. Highway 20 after the car he was driving struck a bull moose crossing the road at milepost 354. Idaho State Police reported that the 28-year-old man was driving a 2017 Hyundai Elantra eastbound on the highway when he hit the animal. “The driver broadsided the moose and went off the right shoulder,” reported the Idaho State...
REXBURG, ID
95.7 KEZJ

Hansen Man and Juvenile Killed in Crash Near Lava Hot Springs

LAVA HOT SPRINGS, Idaho (KLIX)-A 58-year-old Magic Valley man and a juvenile died in a two-vehicle crash Monday afternoon near Lava Hot Springs. According to Idaho State Police, emergency crews responded at around 12:10 p.m. on U.S. Highway 30 just west of Lava Hot Springs where a Cadillac STS and Chevrolet Cruze crashed. The Bannock County Coroner Torey Danner identified the 58-year-old male passenger of the Cadillac as Darrel Lee Lewis of Hansen, and the female juvenile passenger in the Chevrolet was a 16-year-old from Downey. The 60-year-old man of Hansen driving the Cadillac was taken to an area hospital. The juvenile female driver of the Chevrolet was also hospitalized. ISP said the Chevrolet had crossed the center line and hit the Cadillac. Neither juvenile had been wearing a seat belt. Traffic was slowed for more than three hours on the highway. The Bannock County Sheriff's Office, Bannock County Search and Rescue, Bannock County Ambulance and Idaho Transportation Department assisted with the crash.
LAVA HOT SPRINGS, ID
Idaho State Journal

Mule deer buck left to waste in southeast Idaho's Unit 70

Idaho Department of Fish and Game officials are seeking information regarding an adult mule deer buck that was shot and left to waste in Southeast Idaho. The buck’s body was discovered on Oct. 28 by two Idaho Fish and Game conservation officers in a private cultivated field approximately 100 yards from Garden Creek Road just west of Arimo in Unit 70. Only the head of the buck had been removed....
ARIMO, ID
hhsknightlynews.com

Man Drowns in Snake River

A 25 year old man named Demarcus recently tried to swim to the island that is located in the middle of the Snake River in Idaho Falls, Idaho. Bonneville County officials said that Demarcus went out at night on Thursday the 4th of July at 8:30pm with two other buddies on Friday; but Demarcus did not make it back to shore. Apparently, the current was just too strong for Demarcus. He was not the most experienced swimmer and his friends couldn’t help because they could barely swim for themselves. Dive crews searched the area near the island for more than an hour which delayed the start of the city’s fireworks display until 11pm. With no success finding Demarcus, the town was very upset and very sad. His body was found washed up on shore on Sunday morning. Bonneville County officials said that he and his friends were drunk and weren’t fully there which made things a lot worse for Demarcus. Since this happened on the Fourth of July, Idaho falls decided that it wasn’t safe to have the firework show at the Snake River. So, they changed places and now, it is located at Snake River Landing, where it is safe, has more spots to sit, and overall a better and safer place.
IDAHO FALLS, ID

Comments / 0

Community Policy