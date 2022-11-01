ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgantown, WV

WTRF

WVU football at Iowa State: Kick time, TV/stream info and more

WVU record: 3-5 Iowa State record: 3-5 Last meeting: WVU 38, Iowa State 31 in Morgantown, West Virginia (2021) Favorite: Iowa State (-7) The Mountaineers and the Cyclones will square off as bowl chances reach a critical point for both teams. While both teams have identical records, they each have a different bout of form to reach those marks.
MORGANTOWN, WV
voiceofmotown.com

West Virginia Makes ESPN Top Recruiting Rankings

Morgantown, West Virginia – The West Virginia Mountaineers may be struggling on the field, but Neal Brown and his coaching staff continue to bring in solid recruiting classes. Today, ESPN released their 2023 Football Class Rankings: Top College Recruits Impact Top 50 list and the Mountaineers were among the...
MORGANTOWN, WV
Oklahoma Daily

OU basketball: Sooners assistant coach Matt Brady resigns, citing personal reasons

Oklahoma assistant coach Matt Brady resigned Tuesday due to personal reasons, per a release from OU’s athletic department. Before his brief time with the Sooners, Brady spent four seasons with Maryland as an assistant after he was hired to become the Director of Player Personnel in 2017. In four seasons with the Terrapins, Brady helped them to two NCAA Tournament appearances.
NORMAN, OK
FanSided

Oklahoma football: Not a coincidence OU’s defensive decline started with Billy Bowman’s injury

Oklahoma football coach Brent Venables announced last week that sophomore defensive back Billy Bowman’s return from injury would be sooner rather than later. “Sooner” actually came on Saturday at Iowa State as Bowman returned to the field for the first time since being injured on the opening kickoff in the TCU game. Bowman went to the sideline after taking a hard hit returning the opening kickoff and did not return the rest of the game. Bowman’s injury was later described as a nagging knee injury.
NORMAN, OK
voiceofmotown.com

Shane Lyons Discusses West Virginia Potentially Moving Conferences

Morgantown, West Virginia – West Virginia University’s director of athletics Shane Lyons held a Zoom call with the WVU Committee of Retired Faculty this evening. Following a long, boring slideshow that discussed financials for various programs at the university, Lyons took a few questions from the small group of people that were invited.
MORGANTOWN, WV
voiceofmotown.com

The Path to Rich Rod’s Return to West Virginia

Morgantown, West Virginia – With the likelihood of Neal Brown being fired as the head coach of the West Virginia Mountaineers increasing every day, rumors of his eventual replacement are swirling. One name that continues to gain steam in the past couple of days is Rich Rodriguez, the former...
MORGANTOWN, WV
voiceofmotown.com

SOURCE: Shane Lyons Desperately Wants to Keep Neal Brown at WVU

Morgantown, West Virginia – While the drums continue to beat louder every day for West Virginia to make a coaching change by firing head coach Neal Brown, the heat within the offices of director of athletics Shane Lyons and university president E. Gordon Gee is getting hotter and hotter.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WTRF

West Virginia ranks second in region

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The West Virginia University cross country team holds steady at second in the Mid-Atlantic Region in the 2022 Women’s Cross Country Regional Coaches’ Rankings, as announced by the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA) this week. The Mountaineers retained the...
MORGANTOWN, WV
KOCO

Oklahoma state representative arrested for DUI

EDMOND, Okla. — An Oklahoma state representative was arrested for driving under the influence. Edmond police said they found Rep. Ryan Martinez in a bar parking lot after midnight on Oct. 26. Martinez is a Republican serving District 39. He is unopposed in next week’s election and is the...
EDMOND, OK

