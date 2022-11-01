Oklahoma football coach Brent Venables announced last week that sophomore defensive back Billy Bowman’s return from injury would be sooner rather than later. “Sooner” actually came on Saturday at Iowa State as Bowman returned to the field for the first time since being injured on the opening kickoff in the TCU game. Bowman went to the sideline after taking a hard hit returning the opening kickoff and did not return the rest of the game. Bowman’s injury was later described as a nagging knee injury.

NORMAN, OK ・ 2 DAYS AGO