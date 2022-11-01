Read full article on original website
Related
high-profile.com
Construction Firm Promotes Four
Stamford, CT – A.P. Construction Company (APC) announced the leadership promotions of Joe Orlando as senior vice president of operations; Mark Kammerer as vice president of construction; Reid Nystrom as vice president of construction; and Dimitri Seferidis as director of preconstruction. Orlando has 25 years of experience in the...
csengineermag.com
Building a Bridge Between Past and Future
In the context of the United States, the AEC industry has undoubtedly played a massive role in the development, planning, and maintenance of our built environment. For the architecture and design industry, the past is both a source of inspiration and a weight that is slowing the industry’s future growth. While the traditions of the architecture and design industry are important in that they are an invaluable source for both culture and current practice. At the same time, the traditional role of an architect has become a source of stifled growth and frustration for those looking to change the built environment for the better. To bridge the gap between the importance of its traditions and a redefinition of what it means to be an architect, firms are focusing on how their culture can fuel future growth.
MRVAN BRINGS FEDERAL FUNDING TO SUPPORT JOBS AND THE ECONOMY IN OUR CITIES
As we approach the November election it is important to remember that Congressman Frank Mrvan has proven his ability to successfully support the people of the City of Gary and bring back federal investments that support more jobs and our economic infrastructure. The City of Gary is home to tremendous...
Financial Education Is the Backbone of Entrepreneurship
Startups often fail within the first five years for a variety of reasons, including finances.
MedicalXpress
New study examines what individuals need to thrive following homelessness
Ending homelessness isn't as simple as providing a roof over a head. Persons leaving homelessness need to thrive—they need to nurture their mental well-being, integrate into their communities, engage in meaningful activity and exit poverty. While securing housing is a very important step towards thriving, supports and services are often unable to meet the additional needs of this population.
Comments / 0