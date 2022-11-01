ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
OK! Magazine

Donald Trump Weighs In On Nancy Pelosi's Husband Getting Violently Attacked At Home: 'A Terrible Thing'

After staying quiet on Nancy Pelosi's husband, Paul Pelosi, getting attacked in his own home, former President Donald Trump is finally speaking out about the incident. “With Paul Pelosi, that’s a terrible thing, with all of them it’s a terrible thing,” Donald said in an interview with Americano Media. “Look at what’s happened to San Francisco generally. Look at what’s happening in Chicago. It was far worse than Afghanistan.”
The List

Nancy Pelosi Releases Her First Statement Since The Attack On Her Husband Left Him Hospitalized

The assault on Nancy Pelosi's husband was horrifying. On October 28, Speaker Pelosi's husband, Paul Pelosi, was violently attacked with a hammer by intruder David DePape (via CNN). As DePape was tying up the 82-year-old, Paul was able to dial 911 which dispatched police to their home. After DePape's arrest, authorities revealed that Speaker Pelosi was reportedly the target of the attack.
NBC Bay Area

Long Recovery Process Expected for Paul Pelosi After Attack

As the investigation continues into the brutal attack of Paul Pelosi, the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is still recovering at San Francisco General. The Speaker's Office is in charge of providing updates on her husband's condition, but no recent information has been released. However, the speaker did visit...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Sand Hills Express

Capitol Police chief calls for more security for members of Congress

In the wake of the attack on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband last week at the couple’s San Francisco home, U.S. Capitol Police Chief Tom Manger said in a statement Tuesday that “today’s political climate calls for more resources to provide additional layers of physical security for members of Congress.”
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Sand Hills Express

Pelosi break-in caught on security camera, source says

The break-in at the home of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and her husband, Paul Pelosi, was captured by security cameras outside the house, but Capitol Police only learned of the break-in after an officer in the Capitol Police’s command center saw a police cruiser in the couple’s driveway and alerted superiors, a source told CBS News Tuesday.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS DFW

Kamala Harris wishes Paul Pelosi speedy recovery, calls for civil discourse

While at a Maryland campaign event on Saturday, Vice President Kamala Harris wished Paul Pelosi, Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi's husband, a speedy recovery after he was attacked in their San Francisco home. The House speaker, who represents California, is originally from Baltimore, where the Saturday event was held."I also wanna mention a daughter of Baltimore, Speaker Nancy Pelosi, and her husband Paul, and I know we are all sending our prayers to their family and for Paul's speedy recovery," the vice president said during her speech.Paul Pelosi was assaulted by a man who broke into their home in...
BALTIMORE, MD
The Hill

Oath Keepers founder talked of hanging Pelosi in days after Jan. 6

Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes reportedly said he wanted to hang U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) “from the lamppost” in a recording obtained by the FBI and played during his trial this week. In the Jan. 10, 2021, audio recording played by the FBI Wednesday in the...

