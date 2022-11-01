Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Up to $1,050 in stimulus money coming your way soonJ.R. HeimbignerCalifornia State
New rooftop bar opens in San FranciscoJosue TorresSan Francisco, CA
4 Great Burger Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Democrat Lawmaker denounces Marjorie Taylor Greene for making an attack on Nancy Pelosi's husband about herselfVictorSan Francisco, CA
Paul Pelosi's attacker could face 50 years in prisonLashaun TurnerSan Francisco, CA
Related
New evidence points to motives behind Paul Pelosi attacks, FBI reveals
The FBI is revealing new evidence it believes points to the intent behind the brutal attack on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband Paul. NBC News’ Miguel Almaguer speaks with San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins in an exclusive interview.Oct. 31, 2022.
Donald Trump Weighs In On Nancy Pelosi's Husband Getting Violently Attacked At Home: 'A Terrible Thing'
After staying quiet on Nancy Pelosi's husband, Paul Pelosi, getting attacked in his own home, former President Donald Trump is finally speaking out about the incident. “With Paul Pelosi, that’s a terrible thing, with all of them it’s a terrible thing,” Donald said in an interview with Americano Media. “Look at what’s happened to San Francisco generally. Look at what’s happening in Chicago. It was far worse than Afghanistan.”
Nancy Pelosi Releases Her First Statement Since The Attack On Her Husband Left Him Hospitalized
The assault on Nancy Pelosi's husband was horrifying. On October 28, Speaker Pelosi's husband, Paul Pelosi, was violently attacked with a hammer by intruder David DePape (via CNN). As DePape was tying up the 82-year-old, Paul was able to dial 911 which dispatched police to their home. After DePape's arrest, authorities revealed that Speaker Pelosi was reportedly the target of the attack.
Paul Pelosi told attacker he needed to use the bathroom, called 911 from there
“Where is Nancy?” the perpetrator called out before assaulting the speaker's husband with a hammer — an attack that rattled lawmakers.
Donald Trump Jr. Changes Tune on Now-'Heinous' Paul Pelosi Attack
Donald Trump Jr. is taking a slightly different tone from his earlier social media posts poking fun at the attack on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband but continues referencing the incident as he lobs criticisms at his political opponents. The son of former President Donald Trump on Monday called the...
Donald Trump’s biracial ex-girlfriend Kara Young says he told her she got her intelligence from white father
Donald Trump suggests he would not return to Twitter if Elon Musk reinstates his account. Donald Trump’s biracial former girlfriend Kara Young has broken her silence about an incident where he told her she got her intelligence from her white father. Speaking to Inside Edition on Tuesday in her...
What Nancy Pelosi said about David DePape’s attack on her husband in their SF home
House Speaker, in first comment about attack on husband, wrote that her family “heartbroken and traumatized.”
Washington Examiner
Kari Lake cracks joke about Paul Pelosi attack after suspect's vicious plot revealed
Republican candidate Kari Lake was filmed joking about the attack on Paul Pelosi during a campaign stop. Lake, the GOP's gubernatorial candidate in Arizona, was speaking to a crowd of supporters on Monday when she made the remark. “It is not impossible to protect our kids at school,” Lake told...
NBC Bay Area
Long Recovery Process Expected for Paul Pelosi After Attack
As the investigation continues into the brutal attack of Paul Pelosi, the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is still recovering at San Francisco General. The Speaker's Office is in charge of providing updates on her husband's condition, but no recent information has been released. However, the speaker did visit...
Nancy Pelosi's Husband 'Violently Assaulted' During Home Invasion
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband was 'violently attacked' during a home invasion, according to her office.
Paul Pelosi, husband of Nancy Pelosi, in hospital with skull fracture after attack
Paul Pelosi underwent ‘successful surgery’ after he was attacked at his home early on Friday by an assailant with a hammer
Pelosi's San Francisco home has long-drawn unwanted attention
A pig's head. Graffiti. Dayslong protests. Nancy Pelosi's critics have often gone straight to her house.
Speaker Pelosi seen visiting husband at San Francisco hospital for the first time after violent attack
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited husband at Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital on Sunday, two days after he was assaulted in their home.
Reports: Paul Pelosi’s attacker carried zip ties into home
The man suspected of attacking Paul Pelosi, the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, carried zip ties with him when he broke into the couple’s San Francisco home early Friday, several media outlets reported. CNN and The Associated Press, citing sources who requested anonymity, said that David DePape, 42,...
'Where is Nancy?': Assailant shouted before attacking Pelosi's husband, source says
The assailant who attacked Paul Pelosi was searching for Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, according to a source briefed on the attack.
Sand Hills Express
Capitol Police chief calls for more security for members of Congress
In the wake of the attack on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband last week at the couple’s San Francisco home, U.S. Capitol Police Chief Tom Manger said in a statement Tuesday that “today’s political climate calls for more resources to provide additional layers of physical security for members of Congress.”
Sand Hills Express
Pelosi break-in caught on security camera, source says
The break-in at the home of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and her husband, Paul Pelosi, was captured by security cameras outside the house, but Capitol Police only learned of the break-in after an officer in the Capitol Police’s command center saw a police cruiser in the couple’s driveway and alerted superiors, a source told CBS News Tuesday.
Kamala Harris wishes Paul Pelosi speedy recovery, calls for civil discourse
While at a Maryland campaign event on Saturday, Vice President Kamala Harris wished Paul Pelosi, Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi's husband, a speedy recovery after he was attacked in their San Francisco home. The House speaker, who represents California, is originally from Baltimore, where the Saturday event was held."I also wanna mention a daughter of Baltimore, Speaker Nancy Pelosi, and her husband Paul, and I know we are all sending our prayers to their family and for Paul's speedy recovery," the vice president said during her speech.Paul Pelosi was assaulted by a man who broke into their home in...
Nancy Pelosi seen leaving San Francisco house days after David DePape allegedly attacked her husband
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was seen on Sunday leaving her San Francisco house days after her husband, Paul Pelosi, was injured during a home break-in.
Oath Keepers founder talked of hanging Pelosi in days after Jan. 6
Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes reportedly said he wanted to hang U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) “from the lamppost” in a recording obtained by the FBI and played during his trial this week. In the Jan. 10, 2021, audio recording played by the FBI Wednesday in the...
Comments / 0