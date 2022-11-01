While at a Maryland campaign event on Saturday, Vice President Kamala Harris wished Paul Pelosi, Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi's husband, a speedy recovery after he was attacked in their San Francisco home. The House speaker, who represents California, is originally from Baltimore, where the Saturday event was held."I also wanna mention a daughter of Baltimore, Speaker Nancy Pelosi, and her husband Paul, and I know we are all sending our prayers to their family and for Paul's speedy recovery," the vice president said during her speech.Paul Pelosi was assaulted by a man who broke into their home in...

