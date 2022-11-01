ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Dodgers News: Justin Turner Wins 2022 Roberto Clemente Award

By Noah Camras
Inside The Dodgers
Inside The Dodgers
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nVlQy_0ittJ6Xh00

It's his first time winning the award in his career.

Justin Turner has won the 2022 Roberto Clemente Award, recognizing a player who "best exemplifies the game of baseball, sportsmanship, community involvement and the individual's contribution to his team."

Turner has been the Dodgers' nominee five times in the last six years, but hadn't yet won the prestigious award. On Monday, that changed.

At his press conference at Citizens Bank Park, Turner talked about how much it meant for him to win this award.

"When you think about baseball and the history and all the great accolades that can be achieved on the field, this is one that stands out above all of them, for me," Turner said. "It's a way that my wife and I have the opportunity to give back in the community, to utilize our platform in a meaningful, positive way."

That's exactly what Justin and his wife, Kourtney, have done since they began the Justin Turner Foundation in 2016. Through the foundation, Justin and Kourtney have made it their mission to "support homeless veterans, children (and their families) battling life-altering illnesses and diseases and various youth baseball organizations."

Turner has been one of the most important Dodgers since he joined the team on a minor league contract in 2014. But he's done even more for the community, and has truly made it an honor to have him as a member of the team.

Turner is the third Dodger to win the Roberto Clemente Award, joining Steve Garvey in 1981 and Clayton Kershaw in 2012.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NJ.com

Ex-Mets catcher needs kidney transplant

Ed Hearn needs a kidney transplant. The news about the former New York Mets catcher was announced Tuesday. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Per The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal: “Former catcher Ed Hearn is in need of a life-saving living donor kidney transplant. If you’re interested in being tested fill out the referral form http://Nkr.org/fqh333. You do NOT need to be same blood type as Ed. A paired exchange program exists for swaps to be arranged.”
KANSAS STATE
Distractify

Fans Have Questions About Phillies Player Brandon Marsh's Hair

Back in 2016, Brandon Marsh was drafted by the Los Angeles Angels right out of high school. He played professionally in the major leagues for the Angels from 2021 to 2022 until he was traded to the Philadelphia Phillies. Brandon was a pivotal member of the team, helping them make their way to the 2022 World Series against the Houston Astros.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
People

Kate Upton and Justin Verlander's Relationship Timeline

Model Kate Upton and Houston Astros pitcher Justin Verlander tied the knot in 2017 and welcomed a daughter the following year From Sports Illustrated swimsuit covers to World Series wins, Kate Upton and Justin Verlander are each other's biggest supporters. The model and the Houston Astros pitcher first met in 2012 during a commercial shoot. After a few years of dating, Verlander proposed to Upton in 2016 and the couple tied the knot on Nov. 4, 2017 — just days after baseball pro won the World Series. The following...
FLORIDA STATE
Distractify

Phillies Right Fielder Bryce Harper’s Wife Is His High School Sweetheart

At age 19, Bryce Harper’s life changed forever. The former College of Nevada student got drafted into the MLB as the first pick to the Washington Nationals two years after he dropped out of high school. More than a decade later, Bryce is one of baseball’s top stars. Since starting his baseball career, Bryce, 30, has played for several teams and won not one but two MVP titles.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Whiskey Riff

Tim McGraw On Meeting His Father, Phillies Pitcher Tug McGraw, When He Was 11: “Knowing His Blood Was In Me Inspired Me”

For as long as I can remember, I’ve always known that Tug McGraw, who was a star pitcher for the New York Mets and Philadelphia Phillies, was Tim McGraw’s dad. I always assumed that the two had a great relationship, and had been in each other’s lives since Tim’s birth. However, that was not always the case. According to a recent profile with Esquire, Tim actually had no idea who his dad was until he was 11. He went in-depth about what this […] The post Tim McGraw On Meeting His Father, Phillies Pitcher Tug McGraw, When He Was 11: “Knowing His Blood Was In Me Inspired Me” first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Inside The Dodgers

Inside The Dodgers

Los Angeles, CA
10K+
Followers
1K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news on the Los Angeles Dodgers

 https://ww.si.com/mlb/dodgers

Comments / 0

Community Policy