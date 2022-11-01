The Path finally opens

Happy November, everyone! Let’s start this month off with a look at today’s top stories.

The road to opening The Path — the city's newest Caribbean restaurant — was a bit longer and more winding than planned, but the wait is finally over. After a six-month delay, The Path Restaurant and Lounge will be spicing up the SouthCoast food scene with its debut at the former Lusitano Restaurant site in the South End. Check out more about this story here.

Visitors to Talbot Middle School and Henry Lord Community School may notice some bright new additions to the school buildings — new murals that include art from students. See the art for yourself.

This week’s top-selling house in Swansea is a splendid split-level raised ranch located on the water that sold for $650,000. This hidden gem is located at55 Lands End Way on a quiet dead-end street right next to Lee’s River. Take a peek inside.

