ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Swansea, MA

The Path finally opens

By Dan Medeiros, The Herald News
The Herald News
The Herald News
 2 days ago

Happy November, everyone! Let’s start this month off with a look at today’s top stories.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gTFQE_0ittIBlS00

The road to opening The Path — the city's newest Caribbean restaurant — was a bit longer and more winding than planned, but the wait is finally over. After a six-month delay, The Path Restaurant and Lounge will be spicing up the SouthCoast food scene with its debut at the former Lusitano Restaurant site in the South End. Check out more about this story here.

Visitors to Talbot Middle School and Henry Lord Community School may notice some bright new additions to the school buildings — new murals that include art from students. See the art for yourself.

This week’s top-selling house in Swansea is a splendid split-level raised ranch located on the water that sold for $650,000. This hidden gem is located at55 Lands End Way on a quiet dead-end street right next to Lee’s River. Take a peek inside.

Weather

Join us

Not one of our beloved digital subscribers yet? You can become one right now, and join the growing team of people dedicated to preserving great local news. It’s so easy -- go to HeraldNews.com/subscribenow and check out the options. For just a few cents a day, you get all-you-can-read local news, and you’ll be keeping local journalism alive in our community!

Check out all these stories and more at HeraldNews.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FUN 107

Frozen-in-Time Farm House For Sale in Dartmouth

A piece of Dartmouth history is for sale right now, but the stunning waterfront views this property boasts are anything but old. The home at 966 Smith Neck Road has been sitting by Apponagansett Bay since 1790. Over the years it has grown from a classic federal-style farmhouse to the 5,606-square-foot property it is today, but the history still seeps out everywhere you turn.
DARTMOUTH, MA
FUN 107

Legend Lost in Time Crone of the Quequechan: Baby Thief or Pirate Mistress?

Fall River folklore has long told the tale of the Crone of the Quequechan. But is there any truth to her tale?. Seems there just might be. Like many legendary stories, the exact origin of the Crone's tale is not clear. Early settlers along the Taunton River first started telling tales of the Crone somewhere in the early 1600s. She was said to be feared for her witch-like powers and stories of her stealing babies were spread around the area.
FALL RIVER, MA
ABC6.com

‘Take your pick’: Fall River residents vote on city flag logo

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WLNE) — Fall River residents are now able to vote for the city’s new flag logo. During a press conference Tuesday, Mayor Paul Coogan unveiled the six logos selected during September’s design contest. The city had received over 200 designs. Voting will be available...
FALL RIVER, MA
FUN 107

New Bedford Home With Hetty Green Connection For Sale

It was once occupied by some of New Bedford's most famous residents. Now the property at 1061 Pleasant St. could be yours. Back in 1830, the Charles Russell Mansion was a gorgeous addition to the New Bedford waterfront and one of the many mansions in a city enjoying the wealth of the whaling industry. Russell was an ancestor of the founder of the original Bedford Village, but he didn't get to live in his stately home for very long.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
Radio Ink

Mulhern Out As Morning Show Host in New England

30-year Southern New England radio vet Brian Mulhern is no longer hosting mornings on Hall Communication’s “Cat Country 98.1” WCTK-FM Providence/New Bedford, after spending 12-years in the position. Mulhern began his career as “Brian The Pharmacist” at rockers 94.1 WHJY, and 103.7 WWRX, along with doing mornings...
PROVIDENCE, RI
FUN 107

New Bedford’s The Vault to Reopen With Corey Feldman Show

The Vault in New Bedford is reopening, and the first concert at the music hall will feature famed actor and musician Corey Feldman. Feldman is hitting the road for his first U.S. tour in five years, and will appear at The Vault, located at 791 Purchase Street in New Bedford, on Friday, December 2 for a concert and meet and greet.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
Turnto10.com

Olympic medalist Elizabeth Beisel announces engagement

(WJAR) — Olympic swimmer and North Kingstown native Elizabeth Beisel announced her engagement to Jack Nichting on Wednesday. The couple met while competing on the reality television show, "Survivor." Beisel is a two-time Olympic medalist and most recently served as a lifeguard at Narragansett Town Beach. Beisel has also...
NORTH KINGSTOWN, RI
ABC6.com

Rocky Point license plates to be handed out Saturday

WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — State legislators from Warwick will be handing out the first round of the Rocky Point license plate Saturday. House Speaker Joe Shekarchi, outgoing Senate Majority Leader Michael McCaffrey and state representatives Evan Shanley and Joe Solomon Jr. will be distributing 180 of the plates at the Edgewood Yacht Club in Cranston.
WARWICK, RI
theweektoday.com

Developer plans to break ground on Rochester Crossroads in spring

ROCHESTER – Construction for the 208-unit Rochester Crossroads project is expected to begin in the spring of 2023, said developer Kenneth Steen of Steen Realty. Since its initial proposal in April 2019, the plan for Rochester Crossroads underwent many changes before the Planning Board gave its approval on Jan. 26, 2021. At that Jan. 26 meeting, the developer stated that the project was ready to begin.
ROCHESTER, MA
warwickonline.com

NOTICE CITY OF WARWICK PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is given pursuant to Rhode Island General Laws 45-24-53 that a Public Hearing will be held in the City Council Chambers, 3275 Post Road, Warwick RI 02886 on November 21, 2022 at 7:00 p.m. The purpose of the Public Hearing is to consider the proposed ordinance to amend the...
WARWICK, RI
foxnebraska.com

Hypodermic needle found in Halloween candy, police in Rhode Island say

Authorities in a Rhode Island town are asking residents to check their child’s Halloween candy after a parent told police they found a hypodermic needle in their child’s candy. It has been brought to our attention from a resident in Barrington that they found a wrapped/sealed hypodermic needle...
BARRINGTON, RI
The Herald News

The Herald News

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
527K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Fall River, MA from Fall River Herald News.

 http://heraldnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy