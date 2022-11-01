ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
1250 AM The Fan

JR Radcliffe on expectations for Rodgers

1250 AM The Fan
1250 AM The Fan
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1A8Bii_0ittHpfN00

JR Radcliffe the trending sports reporter for the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel tells us if he thinks expectations for Aaron Rodgers to carry this WR core are too high? JR tells Steve "Sparky" Fifer what he is hearing most from Packers fans as far as who is to blame for the bad first half of the season.

Plus conversation regarding David Stearns stepping down, how far away are the Brewers from competing again for a World Series, and JR's thoughts on the purple Bucks jerseys.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Packers Fans Are Not Happy With The Trade Deadline News

The Green Bay Packers approached this year's trade deadline with a blatant need at the wide receiver position. And as the clock strikes 4 p.m. ET, the organization has yet to make a move to improve wideout talent. Understandably, Packers fans aren't too happy about this lack of action. "The...
GREEN BAY, WI
Yardbarker

Michael Irvin on Packers' lack of support for Aaron Rodgers: 'It’s something personal'

Hall of Famer Michael Irvin has blasted the Green Bay Packers over a perceived lack of support for quarterback Aaron Rodgers. "I’m starting to really believe there’s something here," Irvin explained during an edition of ESPN's "First Take" program, per Paulina Dedaj of Fox News. "You go back-to-back MVPs … this dude went back-to-back MVPs and you take away his best target. You’re playing a guy like Josh Allen, [the Buffalo Bills are] all in on Josh Allen. They went and got him players. They went and got him Stefon Diggs and then Gabe Davis. I don’t see [the Packers] doing this for Aaron Rodgers."
GREEN BAY, WI
Yardbarker

Packers president hints trade for WR could be coming

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers clearly isn’t happy with the supporting cast he’s been given this year, and Packers president Mark Murphy may just be inclined to remedy the situation. Prior to Green Bay’s 27-17 loss to the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, a fan asked Murphy, who...
GREEN BAY, WI
1250 AM The Fan

1250 AM The Fan

Milwaukee, WI
115
Followers
237
Post
5K+
Views
ABOUT

Listen to SportsRadio 1250AM The Fan, Milwaukee's sports talk station. Never miss a story or breaking news alert! LISTEN LIVE at work or while you surf.

 https://www.audacy.com/1250amthefan

Comments / 0

Community Policy