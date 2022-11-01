JR Radcliffe on expectations for Rodgers

JR Radcliffe the trending sports reporter for the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel tells us if he thinks expectations for Aaron Rodgers to carry this WR core are too high? JR tells Steve "Sparky" Fifer what he is hearing most from Packers fans as far as who is to blame for the bad first half of the season.

Plus conversation regarding David Stearns stepping down, how far away are the Brewers from competing again for a World Series, and JR's thoughts on the purple Bucks jerseys.