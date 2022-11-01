The warm afternoon sun of Friday, Oct. 24, was one of the many witnesses to the official opening of the Sequoia Inn adjacent to the Hanford Mall. The hotel has been constructed by the Tachi Yokut tribe of the Santa Rosa Rancheria south of Lemoore. The hotel, representing an investment of about $2 million Tachi dollars and employing eight to twelve people, is one of many investments the Tachi plan to make in order to become less dependent upon gaming as a source of tribal income.

