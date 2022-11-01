ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hanford, CA

YourCentralValley.com

Trick or treating to different events and festivals in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — From trick or treating to different events and festivals, thousands across the valley heading out for Halloween festivities, even as the holiday landed on a Monday night. We started our Halloween event hunting in downtown Fresno on Fulton Street, where Cornerstone Church celebrated the holiday with their annual trunk or treat. “We got […]
FRESNO, CA
Hanford Sentinel

Photos: Hanford's Old Courthouse hosts Halloween scares

The scheduled “soft” opening Thursday night of the haunted house inside Hanford's Old Courthouse was anything but, as hundreds lined up outside to get a ﬁrst look at the venue set to be the talk of the town during its three-night run in the city's oldest landmark.
HANFORD, CA
Hanford Sentinel

Mall's new FroYo Kafe is a one-stop shop for families

When it comes to getting a head start on the day, K & J FroYo Kafe is the place to be. Owner of K & J FroYo Kafe, George Souza, proudly announced, ”People love our frozen yogurt, we mix our flavors here.”. The new Hanford Mall shop offers both...
HANFORD, CA
clovisroundup.com

TRUNK-OR-TREAT AT FRIDAY NIGHT FARMERS MARKET

10/28/22, Old Town Clovis. “We haven’t had very many Halloweens, because of COVID the last couple of years, so this is really fun for my kids,” said mom of four Stacy Cash as she waited in line with her Mystery Machine stroller loaded with tiny versions of the Mystery Inc. gang.
CLOVIS, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Madera Pomegranate, Fruit and Nut Festival this Saturday

MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The 11th annual Madera Pomegranate, Fruit, and Nut Festival returns this Saturday, November 5 from 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. at the Madera District Fairgrounds. This tradition that spans over a decade features a day with delicious pomegranate products, specialties from local nut vendors, music, and scrumptious cooking demonstrations. There will […]
MADERA, CA
Hanford Sentinel

The 'American Pickers' want to see your antique collections

Good news for the pack-rats and hoarders of Hanford has been announced — the “American Pickers” want to see your local antique collections. The History Channel’s long-running television series will be filming episodes in California this January. “We’re looking for people with vintage items, especially in...
HANFORD, CA
YourCentralValley.com

WATCH: Reward increased in Fresno mother, baby homicide

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The reward for information leading to the suspects in the deaths of 18-year-old Yanelly Solorio-Rivera and her infant Celine Solorio-Rivera has been increased to $25,000, according to the Fresno Police Department. On September 24, officers say they responded to a call of gunshots heard in a home and found Solorio-Rivera and […]
FRESNO, CA
KMPH.com

Caught on Camera: Teens seen stealing alcohol from store in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — An ampm owner in southeast Fresno said he's concerned after a couple of alcohol thefts from teenagers this month. "These are 14-year-olds, these are minors, these crimes will escalate," said Herman Nagra, store owner of ampm in southeast Fresno. "We can stop this, this is an opportunity."
FRESNO, CA
Hanford Sentinel

Looking Back: Tachi Yokut tribe builds hotel, truck driver hits milestone

The warm afternoon sun of Friday, Oct. 24, was one of the many witnesses to the official opening of the Sequoia Inn adjacent to the Hanford Mall. The hotel has been constructed by the Tachi Yokut tribe of the Santa Rosa Rancheria south of Lemoore. The hotel, representing an investment of about $2 million Tachi dollars and employing eight to twelve people, is one of many investments the Tachi plan to make in order to become less dependent upon gaming as a source of tribal income.
LEMOORE, CA
actionnews5.com

Woman gives birth in the middle of sold-out concert

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) - A new mother from California has an interesting birth story to tell after her baby girl made her entrance at a sold-out concert. The sold-out crowd at Karol G’s concert Tuesday night in Fresno, California, got just a little bigger when baby Anahi decided to make her entrance to the world. She was born weighing 6 pounds, 3 ounces.
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Riders prepare for the 4th annual Veterans motorcycle run

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Hundreds of motorcyclists from all over the valley will hit the roads of Fresno and the foothills this weekend, to raise thousands of dollars for veterans. The 4th Annual Clawson Motorsports Combat Veterans Motorcycle Run is happening this Saturday, November 5th. Motorcyclists will depart Clawson Motorsports on Blackstone avenue just before […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Model train show chugs its way to Tulare

TULARE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The first annual California Special Train, & Model Kit Show will be making its way to the south valley. The show will take place at the International Agri-Center at 4500 S. Laspina St. in Tulare on November 12 and 13 from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. It will feature 250 tables […]
TULARE, CA
KMPH.com

Valentines Super Love Jam returning to the Save Mart Center

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Love will be in the air on February 10th at the Save Mart Center when Pacific Concert Group and MEGA 97.9 present one of the biggest Valentines Super Love Jam concerts ever. This year's lineup stars one of R&B’s most iconic figures, headliner Keith Sweat....
FRESNO, CA
GV Wire

How Long Will the Rain Last in Fresno?

Fresno’s first storm of the fall season will continue today after spritzing the city with .13 inches of rain on the city Tuesday. About one-tenth of an inch is expected between 3 p.m. and 8 p.m Wednesday, the National Weather Service in Hanford says. Then expect mostly clear sunny...
FRESNO, CA

